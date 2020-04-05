Scotland's top medical officer resigns after flouting stay-home rules Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned Sunday after she failed to follow her government’s coronavirus stay-at-home rules. The resignation came after a local newspaper published photos of Dr. Catherine Calderwood at her second home in the coastal town of Fife. Calderwood had warned Scots that they should only leave home for essential travel. Before her resignation, Scotland’s Chief Constable, Iain Livingstone, issued a warning to Calderhead, saying that police officers were putting themselves in harm's way to explain and enforce the rules the government had put in place. “Individuals must not make personal exemptions,” he said. In a statement, Calderhead apologized for not following the rules and said she didn’t want to distract from the government’s response. "It is with a heavy heart that I resign as Chief Medical Officer," she said. Share this -







Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus and six other big cats are showing symptoms, the zoo said in a statement. Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger, along with her sister, two Amur tigers and three African lions "had developed a dry cough," the zoo said. All seven animals are expected to make a full recovery, and seem to only be experiencing some decrease in appetite. "We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the zoo said, adding the test result was confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The cats were infected by "a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms," the zoo said. Other big cats are not showing symptoms and the zoo said it has put "appropriate preventive measures" in place for the staff caring for the sick animals.







U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson taken to hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent COVID-19 symptoms April 5, 2020 04:19 U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the hospital for tests on Sunday, more than a week after he tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson's doctor advised he be taken to a hospital since Johnson experienced persistent symptoms ten days after testing positive, according to a statement from Number 10 Downing Street. His office insisted this was a precautionary measure. "The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," the prime minister's statement said. The news of Johnson's hospital visit comes a day after his pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said on Twitter that she was in recovery after a week of being bedridden with symptoms. Symonds said she was not tested for the virus.







Ex-NFL kicker, Saints hero Tom Dempsey dies while battling coronavirus at 73 Kicker Tom Dempsey of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium, on Nov. 3, 1974 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Focus On Sport / Getty Images NEW ORLEANS — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73. Ashley Dempsey said Sunday that her father, who has resided in an assisted living home for several years after being diagnosed with dementia, tested positive for the coronavirus a little more than a week ago. The Orleans Parish coroner has yet to release an official cause of death. Read the full story here.







Americans stranded in Russia as last passenger flight to U.S. is cancelled Photo showing group of passengers waiting at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport after their flight was canceled. Grace Mitchell A teacher whose father is suffering from cancer is one of scores of American citizens trapped in Russia after the last passenger flight to the U.S. was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Grace Mitchell, 26, told NBC News she had no plans to leave her home in the city of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, until she got a phone call from her mother saying her father's cancer had taken a turn for the worse. "All we could do really was try to get the last flight out of Russia because if I don't get a flight soon then I probably won't see my dad ever again," Mitchell said. Read the full story here.







Employees at a Los Angeles McDonald's strike after coworker tests positive Employees at a Los Angeles McDonald's went on strike Sunday after their coworker tested positive for coronavirus. "We're terrified for ourselves and our families," Bartolome Perez, one of the striking workers, said in a statement provided by Fight for $15 and a union representing the workers. The group of workers at the Crenshaw Boulevard location is demanding a two-week quarantine period with full pay. They say the company has not provided them with PPE despite multiple requests. "We've been pleading for protective equipment for more than a month now, but McDonald's is putting its profits ahead of our health," said Perez, who has been working for the company for 30 years. "We don't want to die for McDonald's burgers and fries." The workers say the drive-through and the tight quarters in the kitchen make it impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines. "McDonald's calls us essential workers, but it's not just our work that is essential," one of the striking workers Maria Rodriguez said in a statement. "Our lives are essential, too." In a statement to NBC News, the owner of the franchise, Nicole Enearu, said the location was closed and sanitized immediately after the worker tested positive. "We are committed to paying both the infected employee and the other employees who need to quarantine," Enearu said, adding she believes the location has "an ample supply of gloves available to our employees."



Today we're protesting from our cars because we can stay safe and fight back! #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/4hUAUOa5Wz — Fight for $15 LA (@Fightfor15LA) April 5, 2020







Photo: India's Prime Minister calls for show of unity and solidarity Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP - Getty Images Residents release a paper lantern outside their home to observe a nine-minute vigil called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a show of unity and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata on Sunday.







Coronavirus pandemic a perfect storm for LGBTQ homeless youth Anke Gladnick / for NBC News Finding a secure place to live has not been easy for 23-year-old Nez Marquez, who has experienced homelessness for the past five years. Born in Mexico and raised in New York, he said he left home at 18 because his family did not accept his gender identity and sexual orientation. Marquez is now staying at Sylvia's Place, an emergency shelter for LGBTQ young adults located on the bottom floor of a Manhattan church. He said shelters that specifically cater to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are safer for him, because he has been subjected to homophobic attacks at general-population shelters. But now, in addition to anti-gay violence and the inherent dangers of life on the streets, Marquez has another fear: the coronavirus and its ripple effects. Read the full story here.







Woman needed stitches after anti-Asian hate crime attack on city bus, NYPD says The unidentified female was in the company of three other females when they approached a 51-year-old female while on board an MTA bus. NYPD Police are seeking a suspect after an Asian woman was injured in a hate crime attack on a city bus last week. A 51-year-old Asian woman was on an MTA bus in the Bronx on March 28 when an unidentified woman and three teenage girls began making anti-Asian comments to her, according to the NYPD. The suspect then allegedly attacked her, hitting her on the head with an umbrella before fleeing the bus. Read the full story here.






