Scott Pruit

Administrator of the EPA

Confirmed

The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy

  • Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
  • Believes climate change exists, but disputes effect human activity has had on climate
  • Lobbied for oil companies while in office
  • Under EPA investigation for the frequency of taxpayer-funded travel to his home state of Oklahoma 
Image: Oklahoma Attorney General and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt testifies during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 18, 2
Zach Gibson

Scott Pruit

Tom Price

Secretary of Health & Human Services

Resigned

The Job: Deal with the nation's health matters

  • Tom Price resigned on September 29th, 2017, after it was revealed he had cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in private and military chartered flights
  • He had introduced comprehensive Obamacare replacement plans in every Congress since 2009
  • Traded more than $300,000 worth of health care stocks during a period in which he sponsored or co sponsored 44 pieces of health care industry legislation
U.S. Rep. Price testifies before Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
(C) Carlos Barria / Reuters

Tom Price

Read Story

Ryan Zinke

Secretary of the Interior

Confirmed

The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks

  • GOP congressman from Montana
  • Under at least three seperate Interior Department investigations relating to threatening phone calls made to Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, premature large-scale reassignment of senior officals, and chartered air travel
  • Has proposed shrinking at least four National Monuments, including reducing Bears Ears National Monument, an Obama era creation, from 1.35 million acres to 160,000
  • Strong supporter of fossil fuels
Ryan Zinke
J. Scott Applewhite

Ryan Zinke

Read Story

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

Confirmed

The Job: Nation's top law enforcement official and chief lawyer

  • One of the Senate's most conservative members
  • Has fought to limit LGBTQ protections and was denied a judgeship in 1986 for alleged racist comments
  • Does not support a ban on Muslim immigration
  • Recused himself from Justice Department's Russia investigation
  • On Twitter, Trump has characterized him as "beleaguered" and "VERY weak" 
Image: Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2017.
Andrew Harnik

Jeff Sessions

Read Story

James Mattis

Secretary of Defense

Confirmed

The Job: Second only to the president in the military chain of command

  • Retired Marine general
  • Popular among both parties
  • Given a waiver by Congress that recent military personnel need to be allowed to serve as Secretary of Defense
  • Led the 1st Marine Division advance on Baghdad
  • Supports remaining in Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has called "one of the worst and most one-sided" deals ever made by the U.S.
Image: Retired Marine Corps general James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be the next secretary of defense on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 12, 2017.
Mandel Ngan

James Mattis

Read Story

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State

Confirmed

The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations

  • CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
  • Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
  • No government or public service experience
  • Reportedly considered resigning this summer and called Trump a 'moron' at a Pentagon meeting in July 
Image: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington
Joshua Roberts

Rex Tillerson

Read Story

Linda McMahon

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Confirmed

The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups

  • Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
  • Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
  • Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Image: US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NOMINATIONS
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Trump Taps Linda McMahon, Pro Wrestling Maven, to Head Small Business Administration

Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon, co-founder of pro wrestling company WWE, to lead his Small Business Administration.

Mick Mulvaney

Budget Director

Confirmed

The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs

  • Fiscal conservative
  • Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
  • Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
  • Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
Image: Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster

Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina Picked as White House Budget Chief

Mulvaney, who was elected as part of the tea party waves, has embraced shutting down the government in opposition to increasing budgets.

Robert Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative

Nominated

The Job: Develop, recommend, and negotiate U.S. trade policy

  • Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
  • Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
  • Critic of free trade
  • Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices 
Image: Robert Lighthizer

Robert Lighthizer Picked as Trump's U.S. Trade Representative: Source

Robert Lighthizer will help spearhead Trump’s push for tougher policies against China and Mexico.

Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Confirmed

The Job: Represents the country on the U.N. Security Council & other U.N. assemblies

  • Former governor of South Carolina
  • Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
  • Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
  • Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
  • Does not support a Muslim registry
Image: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley
Sean Rayford

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Confirmed as UN Ambassador

The two-term governor faced questions from Democrats over her lack of experience with global affairs but won plaudits from senators for her handling of prickly issues like Russia and UN actions toward Israel during her confirmation hearings.

