Scott Walker loses bid for third term as Wisconsin's governor

Thank you so much for tuning in to our election night live blog. We saw a lot happen tonight, but we are still waiting on results in a number of races.
Here are some of the top takeaways:
- NBC projects that the Democrats have won a majority in the House of Representatives. Republicans will remain in control of the Senate, and grew their majority by several seats.
- Powered by a suburban revolt against Trump, Democrats reclaimed a majority in the House, and scored a string of upsets in doing so. By midnight ET, the party had already picked up over two dozen seats in the House, more than the 23 needed to take the majority, with many West Coast results still outstanding.
- Republicans successfully defended Senate seats in Texas and Tennessee, while also picking up seats in Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota.
- In gubernatorial races, Democrats made some key gains even as Andrew Gillum in Florida was defeated and Stacey Abrams in Georgia was trailing. Democrats won in Wisconsin — defeating Trump ally and former Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker — as well as Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado and Nevada.
- There were many historic firsts.
- A record number of women were elected to the House of Representatives. As of early Wednesday morning, at least 95 women had won seats, breaking the current session's record of 84 women.
But there are still several races whose outcomes haven't yet been determined, because they are still "too early to call" or "too close to call." Those include:
Thanks again for joining us, and don't forget to tune back in to NBCNews.com tomorrow for updated coverage.
Former Republican presidential candidate and Trump ally Scott Walker was defeated in his bid for a third term as Wisconsin's governor.
NBC News declared Democrat Tony Evers as the apparent winner at 3:30 a.m. ET.
Speaking of his race, Walker last week said that "whether it was Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama or now Donald Trump" any president's first midterm election is "tough."
A NBC/Marist poll published on Oct. 11 found that 45 percent of likely voters in Wisconsin approved of Trump's job performance, while 50 percent disapproved. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.
Democrat Rep. Jacky Rosen has defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projects.
With 93 percent of the Silver State's vote tallied, Rosen, a congresswoman representing the state's 3rd Congressional District, was leading Heller 50 percent to 45.8 percent.
Rosen's win would mark the only pick-up of a Republican-held Senate seat by a Democratic candidate in the 2018 midterm elections.
Moments before NBC News called the race, Rosen called Heller to concede. Rosen then declared victory in a speech in Las Vegas, tell cheering supporters that she loved them, too, before vowing to get to work.
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, addressed supporters early Wednesday morning, telling supporters to expect a runoff against Republican Brian Kemp.
"Georgia still has a decision to make," Abrams said. "If I wasn't your first choice, or if you didn't vote, you're going to have a chance to do a do-over."
NBC News says the race is too close to call. Under Georgia law, if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, then the top two vote getters advance to a runoff election.
Despite President Donald Trump's promise that tax cuts passed last year would positively affect the personal finances of Americans, only 29 percent of voters say the changes have helped them, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Nationwide, 45 percent of voters report that the tax changes have not impacted their personal finances, while 22 percent say their finances have been hurt by the changes.
The exit poll also shows that voters in higher-income households are twice as likely as voters in lower-income households to report that tax law changes have helped their personal finances. Seventeen percent of voters with annual household incomes under $30,000 said their personal finances had benefited, compared to 34 percent of those with annual household incomes of $100,000 and higher.
Democratic candidates enjoyed strong support from LGBT voters nationwide on Tuesday, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Roughly four out of five LGBT voters reported casting a ballot for their district’s Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives. The exit poll also found LGBT voters supporting Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates in strong numbers.
Since the 1990s, exit polls have found large majorities of LGBT voters supporting Democratic presidential candidates as well as the party’s candidates for Congress.
The exit poll also found LGBT voters expressing strong concerns about the direction of the country under President Donald Trump. About eight in 10 LGBT voters said things in the country were on the wrong track, and just one in 10 said they cast their House vote to express support for Trump.
A record number of women were elected to the House of Representatives on Tuesday. As of early Wednesday morning, at least 89 women had won seats, breaking the current session's record of 84 women.
Republican challenger Josh Hawley is projected to pick up a Senate seat tonight in a hard-fought battle with incumbent Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill. NBC News Exit Poll results find Hawley doing particularly well with voters who say immigration is a top issue. He also captured three-quarters of the vote from white evangelicals and 62 percent of the vote from white men.
Voters from gun-owning households also sided with Hawley over McCaskill, who was given an F rating by the National Rifle Association. Among the nearly half of voters (46 percent) who oppose stricter gun measures, Hawley beat McCaskill 77 percent to 21 percent.
The Wisconsin gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican two-term Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers is too close to call, according to NBC News.
With 93 percent of the vote in the Badger State tallied, Evers, the state schools superintendent, was leading Walker 49.1 percent to 48.9 percent.
Under a bill signed into law by Walker in 2017, any candidate in an election where more than 4,000 votes were cast can demand a recount if he or she lost by 1 percentage point or less.
California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, who has been indicted for alleged misuse of campaign funds, and New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, who was indicted on insider trading charges, have both won their races, NBC News projects.
Hunter, won against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in California's 50th House District and Collins won his deep red district of Western New York against Democrat Nate McMurray, according to NBC News.