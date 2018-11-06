Sean Hannity appearance at Trump rally draws criticism

Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted Monday morning he would not appear on stage at a political rally and campaign for President Donald Trump.

By Monday evening, Hannity was being welcomed on stage in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he said that the phrase "promises made, promises kept" defined Trump's presidency and called journalists in attendance "fake news." Trump stood a few feet away as Hannity spoke.

Hannity wasn't the only Fox News personality to appear, with Jeanine Pirro also taking the stage.

But it was Hannity's appearance that drew criticism, adding to claims that the cable news channel had become a mouthpiece for the president.

"Fox News's Sean Hannity: Proud to be a Trump operative," wrote Erik Wemple for The Washington Post.

"Still can’t get over Hannity denying he would be on stage the whole day, getting brought up by Trump, and then pointing to actual news reporters and calling them fake," tweeted New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

Some conservatives and Fox News personalities defended Hannity's appearance.

"Hannity does not pretend to be a journalist. Unlike you all in the #FakeNews media," tweeted Steve Milloy, and author and Fox News contributor, in response to Haberman.

Fox News and Hannity have previously claimed that Hannity's position at the news channel is of a "host" and not a journalist, and and is therefore not held to the standards of a journalist. A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.