Sean Hannity appearance at Trump rally draws criticism

One notable trend that emerged during this year's midterm races was an unusually large number of former intelligence officers and operatives who ran for office as Democrats.
Fed up with what they said they saw as Trump's disdain and distrust of the intelligence community, many — including Abigail Spanberger (a former CIA officer running in Virginia's Richmond-area 7th Congressional District), Elissa Slotkin (a former CIA analyst running in Michigan's Lansing-area 8th Congressional District) and Gina Ortiz Jones (a former Air Force intelligence officer and Defense Intelligence Agency employee running in Texas's 23rd Congressional District) — decided to take matters into their own hands and run for Congress.
Former FBI Director James Comey announced that he was going door knocking after voting Tuesday to encourage others to cast a ballot, as well.
Comey was a registered Republican for most of his adult life but said in 2016 that he was no longer registered with the party. And back in July, he urged the public to vote for Democrats.
After he was fired by Trump last year, he became one of the president's most frequent critics.
Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted Monday morning he would not appear on stage at a political rally and campaign for President Donald Trump.
By Monday evening, Hannity was being welcomed on stage in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he said that the phrase "promises made, promises kept" defined Trump's presidency and called journalists in attendance "fake news." Trump stood a few feet away as Hannity spoke.
Hannity wasn't the only Fox News personality to appear, with Jeanine Pirro also taking the stage.
But it was Hannity's appearance that drew criticism, adding to claims that the cable news channel had become a mouthpiece for the president.
"Fox News's Sean Hannity: Proud to be a Trump operative," wrote Erik Wemple for The Washington Post.
"Still can’t get over Hannity denying he would be on stage the whole day, getting brought up by Trump, and then pointing to actual news reporters and calling them fake," tweeted New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Some conservatives and Fox News personalities defended Hannity's appearance.
"Hannity does not pretend to be a journalist. Unlike you all in the #FakeNews media," tweeted Steve Milloy, and author and Fox News contributor, in response to Haberman.
Fox News and Hannity have previously claimed that Hannity's position at the news channel is of a "host" and not a journalist, and and is therefore not held to the standards of a journalist. A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Texas resident Pamela Aguirre fought back tears while talking about seeing Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Senate, while they both voted in Texas this morning.
"We’re honored that he was here … We want him to win," Aguirre, 77, told MSNBC while carrying her oxygen tank and wearing a "BETO FOR SENATE" T-shirt.
"We'll be watching the TV tonight, with him — he'll be someplace in the city. But it'll mean just so much. It'll mean that, by gosh, we all still have a chance to have a decent country, with decent values, with decent relationships with other people," she added.
Her story went viral on social media after she spoke to MSNBC.
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters this morning that she’s 100 percent confident that Democrats will win back the majority in the House of Representatives after today’s elections, saying “I feel confident that we will win, it’s just a question of the size the victory is.”
“When people ask me, is it a wave or a tsunami, I said all of those are drops of water,” Pelosi said, “These races are very close across the country.”
When asked whether she was 100 percent certain of a Democratic victory in the race for the House majority, Pelosi responded: "Yes, I am."
Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján said a Democratic majority would focus on affordable health care and infrastructure, as well as oversight of the Trump administration.
“One of the items that's on the agenda is checks and balances in our system, that was the beauty in our constitution,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi would not say whether she was confident that she would be elected Speaker if Democrats were to take back the majority, telling reporters, “We’ll talk tomorrow, but right now, today, every second is about winning this election, and that’s what’s important.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has canceled a crowd control exercise it announced just hours before Election Day.
A spokesman for the agency said there would be no exercises held in the El Paso sector — the area that Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, represents.
Prior to the cancellation, O'Rourke had raised questions about the Monday night announcement.
"No walls, no CBP exercises [are] going to keep us from honoring our laws, our commitments," O'Rourke said before his final campaign rally, according to Texas Monthly. "Why this is happening now, why the president is stirring these issues up at this moment with 24 hours before we decide this election, I’ll leave that to you to conclude."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas called the now-canceled plan for a crowd control exercise, which would have taken place a half-mile from a polling place, "blatant voter intimidation."
"I was at that very intersection last Thursday ... There are no crowds. There's no need for crowd control practice and certainly not on election day," Terri Burke, executive director of the ACLU of Texas, said.
Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton pushed back on the accusation.
“The suggestion that ongoing exercises at ports of entry in anticipation of a potential mass arrival of migrants are tied to voting by any group is flat-out wrong. DHS has worked tirelessly to ensure the security of our election systems and will always secure our borders regardless of what day it might be,” Houlton said.
NBC News' Chuck Todd and the “MTP Daily” team hit the road in the final weeks of the election cycle, traveling to Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Florida to speak to the voters who will decide some of the most important races across the country.
Hear directly from Florida voters about how environmental issues have cut across party lines as one of the most important issues in the election; from Arizonans struggling to get used to their new station as swing-state voters and from Chuck about why the Sun Belt will remain a political battleground for years to come.
Much has been made about the new "Year of the Women," propelled in large part by a backlash to President Trump. But it's not just that these mostly Democratic women are running for office in record numbers. It's that they're doing it as the ultimate political outsiders, tossing the old playbook aside that said female candidates have to be twice as qualified, twice as polished, and twice as careful as their male counterparts to mount a bid.
While in past years, women have run for state and local office first, this year’s races attracted women from all walks of life. On the Democratic side, Amy McGrath is a former fighter pilot running for Congress in Kentucky, Liuba Grechen Shirley was a global development consultant and a full-time mom before she launched a bid for a House seat in New York, and Lucy McBath was a flight attendant before running for Congress in Georgia.
And while the trend is mostly Democrats, Republican women like Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for Senate in Arizona, are making headlines too with their convention-busting campaigns. McSally ran an ad telling Washington Republicans to "grow a pair of ovaries."
As has long been the case, NBC News, along with the National Election Pool consortium, is conducting an exit poll of over 100,000 total voters in the 2018 midterm elections. The consortium, which also includes ABC News, CBS News and CNN, is expected to survey approximately 85,000 in-person Election Day voters as they exit their polling places. To account for the high number of early and absentee voters, an additional 12,000 voters are interviewed by telephone before Election Day. The survey has also already interviewed approximately 4,000 in-person early voters at early voting locations in Nevada and Tennessee.
The NBC News exit poll remains the only exit poll of voters as they exit their polling place on Election Day. The NEP has continued to adapt best practices and refine the exit poll.
This year, some organizations are using polling results that adopts a different approach and it is important to know how they differ from the exit polls being conducted by NBC News and the NEP consortium. Fox News, the Associated Press, and NORC at the University of Chicago, a non-partisan research institution, have decided to conduct a combined telephone poll and opt-in online panel poll in the six days leading up to Election Day to characterize public opinion on Election Day. The AP VoteCast results are based on a pre-election poll and not an exit poll.
Pre-election surveys rely on what respondents report ahead of Election Day about whether they will vote or not, whereas the exit poll is a survey given to voters as they exit their polling place, confirming for certain that the respondents are voters.
John Lapinski is the director of the Elections Unit at NBC News, and Stephanie Perry is manager of polling.