Seattle eyes reopening economy

An owner of N.J. nursing home where bodies found was once VP of troubled nursing home chain Ambulance and medical crews outside of Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in New Jersey after police found more than a dozen bodies on April 16, 2020. Ted Shaffrey / AP One of the owners of New Jersey's largest nursing home, where at least 15 bodies were discovered crammed into a four-person morgue on Monday, was a top executive at a collapsed chain of troubled nursing homes previously investigated by NBC News. Federal records show that Louis Schwartz is listed as a 50 percent owner of the Andover Subacute Facility I and II in Sussex County, where the bodies were found. Public records also show that Schwartz was a vice president at Skyline Healthcare, a now-defunct nursing home chain that was plagued by allegations of neglect and mismanagement and the subject of more than a dozen lawsuits. Read the full article here.







Prince Harry and Meghan deliver food to L.A. residents impacted by outbreak Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered food to people in Los Angeles impacted by the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, a TMZ video shows. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating from Canada to California last month, after they ended their roles as working British royals. The TMZ video shows the couple wearing caps and face coverings while dropping off meals to L.A. residents affected by the pandemic. The couple visited six people on Easter Sunday as well as 14 more on Wednesday in West Hollywood. The Sussexes volunteered with Project Angel Food, an L.A.-based non-profit that provides free meals for people too sick to shop and cook for themselves. Markle knew about non-profit from when she previously lived in L.A., the organization told NBC News. Richard Ayoub, the Executive Director of Project Angel Food, said in a statement: "On Wednesday, [the Duke and Duchess] quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began."







Photo: 30 Rock honors the men and women on the front line 30 Rockefeller Center was lit in blue Thursday as landmarks and buildings across New York and the rest of the nation honored health care workers and first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. Nathan Congleton / TODAY







Coronavirus could cripple voting in November. But it depends where you live. America's decentralized system of means states enjoy broad leeway on setting election rules. Whether voters realize it or not, states' procedures vary widely on everything from registration deadlines, ID requirements and types of voting machinery to who is permitted to vote absentee and when mail-in ballots must be postmarked in order to be counted. But in the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of federal election funding, partisan disunity and legal disputes could produce last-minute logistical confusion and drastic disparities across state lines in voters' ability to safely access a ballot. Read the full report here.







Sign of the times, cont'd BREAKING: On Thurs, Apr. 17, 95,085 travelers came through @TSA checkpoints nationwide. Exactly 1 year earlier, 2,616,158 individuals were screened at security checkpoints. Perspective: Prior to the pandemic, TSA at @JFKairport would screen approximately 100,000 passengers a day. — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) April 17, 2020







Michigan gov. says she hopes to have 'some relaxing' of stay-at-home order by May 1 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she hopes to be in a position to ease her state's strict stay-at-home order by May 1, although she warned that it must be a decision based on scientific data to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus. "I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it's two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly, it's hard to tell you precisely where we'll be in a week from now, much less two," Whitmer said in an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America." The Democratic governor did not elaborate Friday on which part of the order she might be willing to lift. She said they've had to be "really aggressive" in their response to the coronavirus outbreak because she said Michigan has the third highest death rate in the country. She has faced fierce backlash from Michigan residents, drawing large protests, after instituting one of the most restrictive stay-at-home orders in the nation. Read the full story here.







Norway releases prisoners to prevent spread of coronavirus in prisons Norway has released almost 100 prisoners with ankle monitors in the last month, with plans to send up to 200 more home in the coming weeks, the country's Directorate of Correctional Service announced on Friday. Prisoners serving sentences of up to six months or who are in the last six months of a longer prison sentence have been able to remain in their homes with ankle monitors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 since early March, the department wrote in a statement on its website. The country of over 5 million people has reported 6,891 cases since the crisis began, with 136 deaths so far. Kindergartens, after-school clubs and elementary schools are expected to reopen across the country by the end of April.







CDC chief warns 'it's important not to let up at all' as parts of U.S. seek to reopen The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that as parts of the U.S. seek to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, people should still be vigilant by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing their hands. "It's important not to let up at all," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview on NBC's "Today" show. Those in areas where there are still significant ongoing transmissions, such as New York, Boston, Baltimore and Washington, should continue following the mitigation strategies recommended by the federal government, Redfield said. "We need to be very vigilant in that this new opening up — which has that requirement of early case diagnosis and isolation, contact tracing — is really embedded, as you'll see in the phases, with still maintaining that personal vigilance, that personal mitigation, so that we can continue to limit and protect the vulnerable in this nation," he said. Read the full story here.






