Seattle police reopening streets to allow protests The Seattle Police Department announced they will reopen streets around the East Precinct on Monday night to allow protesters to march peacefully on Capitol Hill. On Sunday night, protesters took to the area surrounding the precinct to protest the death of George Floyd when a man drove into a group of protesters and shot one man, who was taken to an area hospital. Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations Tom Mahaffey sent a letter to officers that said, "The decision has been made to allow demonstrators to march past the East Precinct later today. Your safety and the security of our facilities are my highest priorities. Additional measures are currently underway to enhance our ongoing efforts to insure the security of our East Precinct and provide for the safety of all our officers." Video posted on Twitter showed officers removing barriers and equipment from the area. #Breaking - Is @SeattlePD moving out of the East Precinct? The fencing that was being installed earlier has stopped and been moved closer to precinct and we have reports that police are moving items out of the precinct and moving trucks spotted going in and out precinct. pic.twitter.com/dMwIVbmxLP — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 8, 2020







Democratic leaders clash with Black Lives Matter activists over 'defund the police' People walk on the words 'defund the police' that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest on June 7, 2020, near the White House. Maya Alleruzzo / AP WASHINGTON — Painted in bright yellow letters outside the White House are the words "DEFUND THE POLICE": A rallying cry for a movement to combat police brutality and racism that has exploded across the nation — and caused nervousness among Democrats. Protesters around the country demanding justice for George Floyd's death waved "Defund the police!" signs at rallies in major cities on a weekend when Joe Biden officially became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump this fall. As Trump seizes the slogan as an opportunity to paint his opposition as radicals who envision a world of lawlessness and anarchy, Biden and most Democrats are resisting the left's calls and floating more modest measures to curtail bad police behavior. "Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded," campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Monday Read the full story here.







University of Alabama to remove Confederate plaques from campus The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that it plans to remove three Confederate Army plaques from their current locations on the Tuscaloosa campus. The plaques commemorated three University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, as well as members of the student cadet corps involved in protecting the campus, the university said in a news release. The university said that the plaques, which are currently located in front of Gorgas Library, will be placed at a more appropriate historical setting in consultation with the university's president Dr. Stuart Bell. In addition to the Confederate Army plaques, the Board of Trustees president has selected a group of Trustees to review and study names of buildings within the entire university system and report back with any recommended changes. This comes as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have led to the planned removal of confederate monuments in cities like Richmond, Virginia and a statue of prominent slave trader Edward Colston was pushed into a harbor by demonstrators in Bristol, England.







Derek Chauvin's bail set at $1.25M in first court appearance in George Floyd death Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the fatal arrest of George Floyd, was granted bail Monday at his first court appearance. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. The former officer appeared in the Hennepin County court through video conferencing from prison, wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask. Judge Jeannice Reding granted the prosecution's request for a $1.25 million unconditional bail or a lower bail of $1 million with conditions. The $1 million bail conditions would require Chauvin to turn in his firearms and gun permits, have no contact with Floyd's family, and not work in a security capacity or as an officer while out on bail. Read the fully story here.







Seattle beefs up security as unrest continues Seattle is hardening the barrier where protestors have gathered each night near a police station. https://t.co/hWANQlPL48 — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) June 8, 2020







Mayor of Houston pays his respects to George Floyd At the beginning of today's public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd, I was able to come and pay my respects.



I would like to thank @TFOPchurch Pastor @remuswright, his staff, and everyone for working to ensure Houstonians are safe and can pay their respects in a peaceful manner. pic.twitter.com/0nzYFgz5o6 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 8, 2020







Voices from the Houston funeral of George Floyd Joey Lucio Sanjavier, a 26-year-old son of Mexican immigrants, used a black marker to write, "las vidas negras importan" — black lives matter — on his mask. "I feel like, as a Latino, I have to be here," Lucio Sanjavier said, while waiting in line to view Floyd's golden casket. "If we're not here to support our black community, how are we going to stand up for our own rights?" Dolly Spencer, 72, brought flowers. "Mr. Floyd gave his life, not intentionally, but I wanted to pay my respects," said Spencer, who is black. "And maybe we'll get something out of this, that something bad will lead to something good."






