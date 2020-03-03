Second case reported in New York New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that a second person in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Cuomo, speaking on LI News Radio, says the Westchester man works in Manhattan and has no known travel links to China or other countries on the coronavirus watch list. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 3, 2020 Also on Tuesday, a New York City school announced it would be closed for the day after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community. The SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines. Share this -







Pilgrims wear protective face masks in Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Ganoo Essa / Reuters







U.S. surgeon general details crucial mask information GM America. Want to know more on masks? 😷



Surgical masks don’t provide YOU respiratory protection against diseases like #Coronavirus. They protect others from YOUR cough.



N95 masks require special "fit" testing. Wearing improperly can lead to ⬆️ face touching, & ⬆️ risk! pic.twitter.com/VM6XGcLGm5 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 3, 2020







Japan says Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be moved to the end of the year Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo Friday. Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event. "The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament. However, she added that the governments of Japan and Tokyo were still committed to keeping to the scheduled start date of July 24. And under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, reiterated Tuesday that preparations were still underway for a "successful" Games in Tokyo.







U.K. Prime Minister Johnson outlines measures to stop virus spreading Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London on Tuesday. Frank Augstein / AP Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of coronavirus a "national challenge" as he set out his government's response plan Tuesday. "It is highly likely that we will see a growing number of U.K. cases," said Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday. There have so far been 40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.K. but no deaths. Johnson, together with his chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, urged U.K. residents to wash their hands and said that the government is concentrating on pushing out the peak of the virus to the spring and summer, so it doesn't overwhelm a health system dealing with the usual winter illnesses. It also announced $25.5 million for COVID-19 research. The U.K.'s plan said schools could shut and up to a fifth of the country's entire workforce could be forced to stay home. "Even for the highest risk group, the great majority of the people will survive this," said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. The number of cases in the U.K. is far behind the more than 1,800 in Italy. France, Germany and Spain have all had more than 100 cases of the virus.







Iran's death toll rises to 77, highest outside China Iran's death toll has risen to 77 as of Tuesday morning, the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of mainland China. The country's deputy health minister announced on state TV that 835 new cases had been confirmed as well as 11 dead in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 2,336 — making Iran a global coronavirus hotspot alongside Italy and South Korea. An Iranian medic treats a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus at a hospital in Tehran on Sunday. Koosha Mahshid Falahi / AFP - Getty Images On Monday, Iran's state media reported that an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has died after contracting coronavirus. Last week, two members of Iran's parliament contracted the virus as well as the deputy health minister, who was seen wiping his brow and looking feverish at a press conference a day before he announced he had tested positive. Elsewhere, health officials in Iraq confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26, while Ukraine's deputy health minister Viktor Liashko confirmed the country's first case on Tuesday.







Hong Kong to evacuate stranded residents from China's Hubei province Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back more than 500 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. Healthcare workers in protective gear load a stretcher onto an ambulance outside of Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong in January. Justin Chin / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Various countries including the United States, France, Germany and South Korea began evacuating hundreds of their citizens in late January or early February. More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache. The coronavirus has killed two of the 100 people infected in Hong Kong.







Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined Shanghai will require everyone entering the city from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of quarantine, an official said on Tuesday. The rule will apply to all people regardless of nationality, said Xu Wei, an official with the city government's news office, speaking to reporters at a briefing. The southeast province of Guangdong, neighboring Hong Kong, announced similar rules earlier on Tuesday. A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a street in Shanghai last week. Aly Song / Reuters







Empty shelves amid outbreak Empty shelves in a supermarket in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, north of Paris on Monday. AFP - Getty Images






