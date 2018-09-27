Second GOP governor opposes planned Senate vote

latest posts from Latest News
Report: Several female lawmakers not on the Judiciary Committee are in the room
Key takeaways from first round of Ford questioning
So far, Ford's testimony is heart-wrenching, harrowing and made more credible by her ability to describe how trauma affects the brain.
Rachel Mitchell, the lawyer for the Republicans, has stuck to fact-finding questions rather than acting as a prosecutor. If she has a bombshell in her pocket, it's still there waiting.
The senators, meanwhile, have engaged in a fair amount of partisan sniping over process, which makes the GOP decision to have Mitchell ask questions look far wiser than it did just a few hours ago.
Pence spoke with Kavanaugh
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump has not spoken with Kavanaugh today, but Vice President Mike Pence did.
Pence talked to Kavanaugh ahead of today’s hearing to reiterate his support for the Supreme Court nominee.
Chris Wallace on Fox News calls Ford's account 'extremely credible'
Fox News has had wall-to-wall coverage of Ford's testimony, featuring a panel of hosts and contributors.
During the first break, Chris Wallace, anchor of "Fox News Sunday," called Ford's reading of her prepared statement "extremely emotional, extremely raw and extremely credible."
Martha MacCallum, anchor of FNC's "The Story," said she felt that Republicans cannot feel that the hearing has gone well for them, noting that the format of having a lawyer ask questions in between questions from Democratic senators did not seem to be working.
"You have to believe that the Republican senators right now are asking themselves whether this was a good idea," MacCallum said.
Grassley, Harris get in brief dust-up over map
Chairman Grassley and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., seemed to bicker over a map that Rachel Mitchell had provided to Ford.
After Mitchell asked Ford to refer to a map of the neighborhood where Ford was living at the time she was in high school — her parents' house — Harris interrupted Mitchell’s questioning to ask Grassley if all members of the committee would have access to the map.
But Grassley, apparently mishearing comments from his chief counsel Mike Davis, responded by saying he’d been advised to not provide them, before quickly correcting himself after he realized he misheard Davis.
Grassley responded in the microphone, asking that people "speak plainly" to him. Harris thought he was talking to her, but Grassley said he was talking to his staff.
Mitchell then said that a large, blown-up version of the map would be put on display for the committee.
Committee staff are also now passing out the map that they asked Ford to reference.
Ford: 100 percent sure Kavanaugh assaulted me
Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin called into question conspiracy theories that Ford confused Kavanaugh and Judge with two other men.
Durbin asks Ford point-blank: "Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?"
Ford: "100 percent."
Watch: 'Unforgettable memory' of alleged assault is laughter from Kavanaugh, Judge
Ford's ability to connect her personal trauma to the neuroscience of trauma is striking.
Most witnesses would be able to describe either a trauma or explain brain science, not both.
But Ford's academic study, driven by her experience, is in research psychology, and she designs statistical models to explain human behavior. This part of her testimony adds the credibility of an expert witness to that of a primary witness to the incident she detailed.
Ford: Here's why Kavanaugh's alleged attack is seared into my memory
Ford taps into her psychology background to explain why she's so sure it was Kavanaugh that attacked her.
Feinstein asked, "How are you so sure that it was he?"
Ford: "The way that I'm sure I'm talking to you right now, it's just basic memory functions, and also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus so that trauma-related experience is locked there so other memories just drift."