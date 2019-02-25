Feedback

Selma Blair walks first red carpet since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair made her first red carpet appearance Sunday night since revealing her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis last year. The actress appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills with a custom walking cane.

Blair said in an Instagram post that the cane was customized with her monogram and a pink diamond by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. 

Image: Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Selma Blair attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Feb. 24, 2019. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ethan Sacks

Even without a host, Oscars telecast can't end on time

Time still wasn't on Oscar producers' side.

Sunday night's telecast, the first since 1989 to go without a host, still couldn't wrap up in under three hours — the scheduled running time so important to the show's network host, ABC.

That the show ended just 18 minutes late is still a remarkable accomplishment after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had to backtrack on an unpopular attempt to scale back by cutting four of the less-glamorous categories from the live telecast.The dubious record for longest telecast is held by the 2002 Academy Awards, which lasted four hours and 23 minutes. Of course, the record is still held by the very first Oscars in 1929, hosted by Douglas Fairbanks, which lasted a reported 15 minutes.

The telecast has lasted longer than three hours consistently since the Oscars first broke that mark in 1974.  

Image: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" during the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. Mike Blake / Reuters
NBC News
NBC News

Best picture goes to... 'Green Book'

"Green Book" — the tale of the real-life relationship between black pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his Italian-American chauffeur Tony "Lip" Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen) — took home the biggest award of the night. The film was one of the most divisive, hotly debated movies of 2018, as Ethan Sacks explains here. 

See all the winners of the Oscars here.

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscars quiz: Brie Larson

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

Brie Larson is a few weeks away from conquering the box office with “Captain Marvel.” But just two years ago, she was … a critically celebrated Oscar winner.

Ethan Sacks

Alfonso Cuarón continues best director dominance of Mexican trio

Make it five out of six for the “Three Amigos.”

With his win for best director, “Roma’s” Alfonso Cuarón has not only added a second Academy Award for his mantle, but also continued an unprecedented run for a trio of Mexican filmmakers who are forever tied together by friendship and professional collaboration.

Cuarón, who also won in 2013 for "Gravity," and his pals Alejandro González Iñárritu (who won back-to-back for 2014's "Birdman" and 2015's "The Revenant") and Guillermo del Toro (2017's "The Shape of Water") have dominated the honor for the past few years.  

“It's unprecedented and it's remarkable,” Ira Deutchman, an indie film veteran and professor at the film program at Columbia University, told NBC News. “What you want to do is connect the dots and figure out if they are somehow gaming the system, is there a real reason for it? But I think it's just all three have been tapping into the zeitgeist over the last few years.” 

Making Sunday more special for Cuarón: he received the statuette from Del Toro.

Cuarón also won Sunday night for best achievement in cinematography.

The trio, who first met each other working on a Mexican show called "La Hora Marcada" during the 1980s, still consult each other for advice on their films.

"There’s no film I make that doesn’t get run past them, by their eyes and hands,” Cuarón previously told the Spanish newspaper, El Pais.

Ethan Sacks

Olivia Colman wins best actress in a surprise

There was a royal upset in the best actress category.

Olivia Colman won the Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne in "The Favourite" over the heavily-favored Glenn Close ("The Wife") and Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born"). 

Even Colman herself seemed shocked: "It's genuinely quite stressful," she said at the beginning of her acceptance speech. "This is hilarious."

The 45-year-old British actress was a first-time nominee, and gave an emotional speech on the podium, reminiscing about her days working as a cleaning woman before breaking into show business.

"Any little girl that's practicing her speech for the telly, you never know," said Colman.

Image: Olivia Coleman Oscars
Best Actress nominee for "The Favourite" Olivia Colman accepts the award for Best Actress during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. on Feb. 24, 2019. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Janelle Griffith

Demi Douglas

Rami Malek wins for best actor

Rami Malek takes home the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody." This is Malek's first Oscar nomination and win. In a heartfelt speech, the actor encouraged his fans to continue to find their voice, truth and live unapologetticaly. "Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant. A man that was unapologetically himself."

Paying homage to his character, singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury, Malek noted "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I am a first generation American. Part of my story is being written right now." Mercury was also an immigrant who was battling AIDS during the height of his career.

Image: Rami Malek, 91st Academy Awards - Oscars - Hollywood
Rami Malek accepts the Best Actor award for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody" in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. Mike Blake / Reuters
Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscars quiz: Actresses with the most best actress awards

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

Fun fact: Katherine Hepburn holds the record for most acting Oscars (four of ‘em!). But guess who comes close...

Jason Abbruzzese

A meme is born

You can't have a moment like this in modern pop culture without the internet turning it into art. 

At the very end of a live performance of "Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment. That moment, a genuine look of... let's say appreciation... clearly resonated on social media, where people shared similar feelings about almost anything.

Of course, this isn't the first meme that "A Star Is Born" inspired... 

Nicholas Jacobino

John Mulaney and Awkwafina for Oscars 2020 hosts!

I think it's safe to say we were all a bit worried when it came to the flow of the show without a host. But we've already seen some of tonight's presenters shine as possible hosts for next year's Oscars.

Two in particular: the odd, but hilarious pairing of John Mulaney and Awkwafina. From John's candor, and stunning floral blazer, to Awkwafina's star struck moment with Spike Lee, these stars bring a level of authenticity and comic improvisation that would make any award show must-see-TV. 

Honorable mentions to Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph with their rendition of "Shallow," and Melissa McCarthy with her "The Favourite" inspired dress and puppet presentation.

