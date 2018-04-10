Sen. Harris drills down on why Facebook didn't tell users about Cambridge Analytica

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, asks a very pointed question and doesn't let Zuckerberg dodge — did Facebook discuss notifying its users that their data had been taken by a researcher that worked Cambridge Analytica when the company found out about the data's misuse?

"Senator, in retrospect, we clearly view it as a mistake that we didn't inform people and we did that based on false information that the case was closed and the data had been deleted," Zuckerberg said.

Sen. Harris quickly interjected, "so, there was a decision made on that basis not to inform the users, is that correct?"

"That's my understanding, yes. And knowing what we know now, there's a lot of things we should have done differently," Zuckerberg said.