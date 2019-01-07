Sen. Kamala Harris is #TeamBlackPanther

It happened: "Bohemian Rhapsody" took home best motion picture - drama, which shocked every person on Earth.
Contending against "Black Panther," "Black Klansman," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and "A Star Is Born," "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been defined by controversy and lackluster reviews (despite earning $600 million at the box office), and its category contenders... well, haven't. Arguably, this win is the real-life equivalent of showing up to a wedding and finding out you will be served cold-cut sandwiches. And Bradley Cooper's expression pretty much says it all.
By not being name-checked during Sunday's Golden Globes telecast, President Trump may have come out a winner.
Unlike other high-profile award shows, including the Oscars and Emmys, there were limited forays into politics during the Globes, even with the potential for comments on Trump's border wall push with the Mexican film, "Roma," winning for best foreign film.
The Globes were also the platform where Meryl Streep ripped Trump for mocking a reporter with a physical impairment during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award two years ago.
In fact, the closest thing to a political diatribe on this night was Christian Bale's acceptance speech after winning best actor in a motion picture - musical over comedy for his turn in "Vice." But his barbs were left for former Vice President Dick Cheney and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.
It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q
Fans of Spike Lee certainly think the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not do the right thing.
Alfonso Cuarón took home the Golden Globe for best director of a motion picture for "Roma," and in the process extended Lee's four-decade streak without one of the three major directing honors.
Many prognosticators predicted Lee would win the statuette for "BlacKkKlansman," the first time he was even nominated for a Golden Globe in that category since 1990, which was for "Do the Right Thing."
But 61-year-old Lee has never even received a single nomination for either an Academy Award for directing or a Directors Guild Award — despite a resume that includes "Malcom X" (1992) and "Inside Man" (2006).
He did, however, get nominated for Oscars for screenwriting for "Do the Right Thing" and for best documentary for 1997's "4 Little Girls." And he did get an honorary Academy Award as a consolation prize in 2016, one which was handed out during the Governors Awards three months before the main Oscar telecast.
Is anybody truly shocked that Rachel Brosnahan picked up the best actress award for her role as Midge Maisel in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'? Not if you loved the second season as much as the first! (Which I did — #controversial) But if you were gunning for a Kristen Bell win for 'The Good Place,' I'm sorry. It's not your fault, and you tried your best. Your forking best.
While Harrison Ford was presenting the award for best director (to Alfonso Cuaron for "Roma"), we were faced with a shocking discovery: his earring appears to be gone.
The earring has been a staple of Harrison Ford's aesthetic since the late 1990s, and the subject of much controversy — specifically among me and my mom, who have differing opinions on it. So where is the earring? Who took it? Who knows the truth?
It's a good thing for Christian Bale that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was voting, and not Republicans.
The Welsh-born thespian won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" and accepting the award, he made clear where he stands on the real-life subject.
"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," said Bale, 44.
After terrifying us all to our cores (and giving an incredible onscreen performance of Laura Branigan's "Gloria"), Darren Criss took home the award for best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for his turn as killer Andrew Cunanan in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace."
He described winning as "totally awesome" and gave a lovely shout-out to his Filipina mom after remarking on how big the year has been for representation. All hail Darren Criss! An actor so talented that despite watching him win and knowing that he is not Andrew Cunanan, he will never not scare me. I love him.