Sen. King: It's 'bizarre' if Bolton is not brought in to testify

GOP Senate leaders pressured senators to not call for witnesses in Trump trial Senate Republican leadership exerted strong pressure Tuesday on the party's senators to not call for witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. The sources said Republican Senate leaders "whipped the vote" — although there was no official vote count — against calling for witnesses at the private GOP Senate meeting Tuesday afternoon, which came after Trump's defense team wrapped up arguments. Several Republican senators wouldn't divulge to NBC News the substance of what they discussed, telling reporters to "check with the whip" about any directives from leadership. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told NBC News that he was "whipped against voting to call witnesses" but that there was not an official whip count. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and John Boozman, R-Ark., told NBC News, however, that they did not feel pressured. Boozman said everyone at the hour-long meeting was being "respectful."







Courtroom sketch shows Romney drinking his favorite floor drink Sen. Romney with chocolate milk from @byu_creamery on the Senate floor. Love this sketch by Art Lien. pic.twitter.com/2MEJ5hZuzb — Arielle Mueller (@ArielleMueller) January 28, 2020







Schiff says White House team made 'effective' case for Bolton testimony Schiff after the trial session Tuesday reiterated that Trump's own lawyers made an "effective" case for why the Senate should call Bolton as a witness. "I don't think, frankly, that we could have made as effective a case for John Bolton's testimony as the president's own lawyers," said Schiff. The House managers, Schiff said, have already been preparing for the possibility of Bolton testifying but that "we have a lot more work to do to prepare now that we know more of what he is likely to say." As for a proposed witness exchange with Republicans, which some top Democrats have opposed, Schiff said, "If they want a witness for witness, then let them call Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney has said that he disputes what John Bolton has to say ... Let them call Secretary Pompeo. Let them call people that are percipient witnesses to this scandal and this corrupt scheme." Asked by NBC's Kasie Kunt whether Schiff would be prepared to testify during the trial as a witness called by Republicans, Schiff said, "My testimony is he's guilty." Schiff: House 'should have forced' Bolton to testify, but Trump's team blocked them Jan. 28, 2020 01:48







Poll: Three-quarters of voters say witnesses should testify New Quinnipiac poll:



Registered voters say 75–20% that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial



Support for witness testimony includes 49% of Republicans, 95% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020







McConnell concludes Tuesday's trial by laying out Q&A rules The White House defense team used just under 10 hours to give their defense. McConnell then said that a deal has been made on the Q+A period of the trial, which will include: WEDNESDAY: At 1 p.m, 8 hours alternating between majority and minority sides.

THURSDAY: Up to 8 hours alternating between sides for up to eight hours.

Chief Justice Roberts said he will go with the 1999 precedent of giving 5 minutes per response.







Schiff rejects Sekulow claim that Bolton allegations are irrelevant Schiff, responding to an argument Sekulow made that Bolton's claims about Trump and Ukraine are inadmissible, said, "Once again, the president's team, in only a way they could, have further made the case for calling John Bolton." Earlier Tuesday, Sekulow dismissed Bolton's claim that Trump had admitted to tying Ukraine aid to the Biden investigation, an assertion made in an unpublished manuscript by Bolton as reported by The New York Times on Sunday, saying the claims were inadmissible at trial. "Are you going to allow proceedings on impeachment to go from a New York Times report about someone that says what they hear is in a manuscript?" Sekulow said. "Is that where we are? I don't think so. I hope not." Schiff also responded to Sekulow's argument that the issues surrounding Ukraine are merely due to a policy disagreement. "I suppose that's the difference: Americans don't believe as a matter of policy the president should be able to behave as corruptly as he chooses," Schiff said. He added that "there's a subtext here which is essentially the president's defense team saying, yes, he's guilty, we know he's guilty, and we have to fall back on the fallback of all time, which is, 'So what?'" Sekulow criticizes the use of 'unsourced' report on Bolton's book Jan. 28, 2020 01:14







GOP Sen. Braun on Trump's conduct: 'We knew what we were getting' Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., during a brief break in the trial, said of Trump's behavior: Well, this is what we signed up for. "I've been a Trump supporter for the agenda," Braun, who was elected in 2018, told NBC News. "I've come here to work on health care, I was one of the first guys to join the Climate Caucus. I think it's a big deal." "When it comes to the president's behavior and style, we knew what we were getting here," he added, saying Trump was elected to shake up the establishment. It's an interesting argument to make as the president faces impeachment over his behavior, pushing Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats as he withheld aid and an official White House visit to the country's president. Democrats alleged he abused his power and obstructed Congress' investigation. Braun on Trump's behavior: 'We knew what we were getting there' Jan. 28, 2020 00:59






