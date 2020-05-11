Sen. Lamar Alexander, self-quarantining, will chair Health Committee hearing remotely Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., decided to go into self-quarantine for two weeks at home in Tennessee after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the senator’s chief of staff, David Cleary. "Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days," Clearly said in a statement Sunday evening. The staff member who tested positive is recovering at home, Cleary said, and the rest of the staff has no need to self-quarantine because they were already working remotely. Alexander will still chair the Senate health committee hearing on the response to the coronavirus Tuesday by videoconference, the statement said. Witnesses will also testify by videoconference because they are also in self-quarantine, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Share this -







More than 80,000 middle school students return to schools in Beijing More than 80,000 third-year middle school students in Beijing resumed their classes Monday as China continues to lift lockdown measures. The city's municipal government said teachers in all middle schools had to prepare epidemic prevention materials and equipment, and arranged campus classrooms to welcome back students. They said each classroom will now have two stewards who will be responsible for the students' daily life at the school, including temperature detection, disinfection and ventilation, and students’ security during lunch time, self-study and recess. Share this -







Post-lockdown challenge far greater than 2012 Olympics, London's transport authority says Meeting the post-lockdown demands on London's public transit far outstrips the challenges experienced during the Olympic Games the city hosted in 2012, the capital's transport authority said Monday. Transport for London said it is faced with the need reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and the city’s subway system by over 85 percent as lockdown measures are lifted and people return to work. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his plan for exiting the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday and encouraged people who can’t work from home to go back to work, but asked them to avoid public transport "if at all possible." Share this -







Michigan manufacturing set to restart Factories in Michigan are set to resume production on Monday after more than six weeks of lockdown. The state was an early target of protests demanding to end the lockdown. More than 4,550 people have died in Michigan from COVID-19, and it ranks fourth among the states in deaths. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reluctance to reopen factories in Michigan had hampered efforts to restart vehicle assembly elsewhere in the country because key parts suppliers are based in and around Detroit. The clamor for Whitmer to give the go-ahead increased when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was permitting manufacturing to resume there as of last Monday. California followed suit on Friday. Share this -







German football club in isolation days before league restarts Dynamo Dresden players during a penalty shootout. Annegret Hilse / Reuters file A German football club has sent its entire squad and coaching staff into a two-week quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus. Dynamo Dresden said two new cases were detected on Saturday after players and coaching staff were tested last week. The club plays in Bundesliga 2, which along with the first-tier league, is due to restart on May 16, the first European league to relaunch post-lockdown. Despite the setback, the head of German Football League said Saturday he will press on to finish the season. Football matches have been put on hold during the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus, which has shut down all European leagues, except in Belarus. With countries lifting lockdown restrictions, questions have been raised about the feasibility of restarting football seasons amid the pandemic. Share this -







Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in virus cases People visit a market in Lahore, Pakistan after the government relaxed a weeks-long lockdown on Monday. K.M. Chaudary / AP Pakistan began lifting its coronavirus lockdown imposed in late March, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases and 24 new fatalities. Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday. Prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. Pakistan has warned that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines. Share this -







South Korea prepares for second coronavirus wave in fall as new infections spike South Korea, one of the first countries to lift most of its coronavirus restrictions, has seen a spike in new coronavirus infections with 35 new cases reported Monday, although no new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported now for five days. New infections werepreviously in the low single figures just a week previously. "We have already started to prepare for the possibility of the second wave coming this fall or winter," Yoon Tae Ho, an official from South Korea's Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters told NBC News. The focus, he said, would be on "densely populated metropolitan" areas. There are fears the latest infection spike is linked to a number of bars in the capital, Seoul. The city's mayor said that anonymous testing may be offered as one of the bars linked to the recent cluster is a gay bar. Homosexuality still caries significant stigma in the East Asian nation. Share this -







Russia's coronavirus outbreak becomes world's third largest Russia confirmed more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as its outbreak grew to become the world’s third largest, according to official data. The Russian government reported a record 11,656 new cases of the virus, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 221,344 — surpassing Italy and the U.K. These milestones come as the Moscow government reported a 15.5 percent increase in total city-wide deaths in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The statistics show 11,846 deaths last month in Moscow, compared to 10,005 the previous April. However, the city has only recorded 658 coronavirus deaths. There has been speculation that Russia is conservatively counting its COVID-related deaths, recording them under other co-morbid causes. Share this -





