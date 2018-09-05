Sen. Mark Warner has plenty to talk about

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has released his opening statement. The most important part is the questions Warner is hoping to pose, which he included below. As you can see, he's not just interested in foreign interference.
The questions:
Don’t your users have a right to know when they are interacting with bots on your platform?
Isn’t there a public interest in ensuring more anonymized data is available to researchers and academics to help identify potential problems and misuse?
Why are your terms of service so difficult to find and nearly impossible to read, much less understand?
Why shouldn’t we adopt ideas like data portability, data minimization, or first party consent?
After witnessing numerous episodes of misuse, what further accountability should there be with respect to the flawed advertising model that you utilize?
The social media execs have been sworn in — and the testimony begins.
Both began with their prepared statements. Sandberg expressed contrition for the being both slow to spot and act on foreign actor influence on her company’s platform. She cited several steps the company had taken to combat the problem, from doubling the number of workers in safety and security to 20,000, increased used of machine learning to identify troublesome content, and blocking “millions” of attempts to make inauthentic accounts daily.
On fake news, she said Facebook is “making progress” demoting flagged content, decreasing the reach of misinformation and adding warning labels to inform those who have seen it.
“This is an arms race so we need to be ever more vigilant,” Sandberg said. “Nothing less than the integrity of our democratic process is at stake.”
“I’m someone of very few words, and typically pretty shy, and I realize how important it is to speak up now,” Dorsey said.
He positioned Twitter as a “public square” and was regretful that it was “weaponized,” and acknowledged Twitter was “unprepared” for the result. Dorsey said the company was now removing many more accounts for policy violations and “thwarting” over half a million accounts from logging into Twitter daily
“We weren’t expecting any of this when we created Twitter over 12 years ago,” Dorsey said. “We acknowledge the real-world negative consequences of what happened, and we take full responsibility to fix it. We can’t do this alone, and that’s why this conversation is so important, and why I’m here.”
Infowars founder and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at Wednesday's tech hearing.
Jones was recently kicked off Facebook and given a "time out" on Twitter. Since then, he's spent some of his energy decrying the "censorship" from tech companies — and even looking to the government to step in.
Jones' bans, which included getting removed from YouTube, have had an impact. The New York Times found that Jones' audience was roughly cut in half, based on an analysis of data including website visits and video views.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has released his opening statement. The most important part is the questions Warner is hoping to pose, which he included below. As you can see, he's not just interested in foreign interference.
The questions:
Don’t your users have a right to know when they are interacting with bots on your platform?
Isn’t there a public interest in ensuring more anonymized data is available to researchers and academics to help identify potential problems and misuse?
Why are your terms of service so difficult to find and nearly impossible to read, much less understand?
Why shouldn’t we adopt ideas like data portability, data minimization, or first party consent?
After witnessing numerous episodes of misuse, what further accountability should there be with respect to the flawed advertising model that you utilize?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey isn't just speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Dorsey will be pulling double duty, heading over to the House Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss how the company's systems work. The hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.
"We want to better understand the decisions Twitter makes about content and the company’s process to prevent mistakes and undue bias. The committee takes these issues seriously on behalf of consumers, and expects the same of Twitter,” said Rep. Greg Walden, R-Or., about the hearing.
Twitter has come under fire from conservatives who believe that the company has been unfairly scuttling the views of conservatives, and act that has become known as "shadowbanning." Dorsey continues to deny any such action, and has also been criticized by moderates and liberals for allowing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to remain on Twitter. Jones was recently banned by Facebook and YouTube.
Dorsey recently spoke with NBC News' Lester Holt about his decision to put Jones in a "time out" that has since expired.
It takes a while to get there, as Zuckerberg spends almost all of the op-ed recounting the many steps Facebook is taking to prevent foreign manipulation, but the prospect of increased cooperation between tech companies and with the U.S. government has recently emerged as a recurring call from people in the tech industry.
"But companies such as Facebook face sophisticated, well-funded adversaries who are getting smarter over time, too," Zuckerberg wrote. "It’s an arms race, and it will take the combined forces of the U.S. private and public sectors to protect America’s democracy from outside interference."
Good morning and welcome to the NBC News live blog of Wednesday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing! We're excited to cover what should be one of the more momentous public testimonies in the history of modern technology, and we'll bring you all the background, context and in-the-room anecdotes we can find.
A quick reminder of why we're here: With the U.S. 2018 midterm elections just about two months away, there's a renewed focus on just what technology and social media companies are doing to stop foreign actors from spreading divisive propaganda and manipulating the political discourse. Facebook, Twitter, Google and Reddit have all announced recent actions against what they found to be foreign influence campaigns, and beyond that there have already been reports of attempts to hack into various political campaigns.
Who is attending: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are scheduled to testify. The most notable absence is anyone from Google. The Senate Intel Committee had hoped to hear from either Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, or Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. The company had offered to send its chief legal officer, but the committee has balked at that. There reportedly could be an empty seat next to Sandberg and Dorsey.
What's going to happen: Though the title of the hearing centers on foreign influence, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to touch on a wide variety of topics including possibly policy solutions to some of tech's privacy issues.