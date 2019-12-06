Sen. Mark Warner: 'There was no Ukrainian intervention' in 2016 Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday denounced the debunked conspiracy theory promoted by Republicans that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. "I'm not gonna talk about any of my colleagues' specific comments. I am gonna be absolutely explicit. There was no Ukrainian intervention," he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." The disputed claim — that Kyiv interfered to hurt Trump’s campaign and boost Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's chances — has been advanced by President Donald Trump and some GOP lawmakers, most recently during the impeachment inquiry into the president allegedly pressuring Ukraine's president into investigate his political rivals. Both Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. made the claim in interviews earlier this week. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., excoriated Republican lawmakers on Monday for "increasingly outlandish claims" about Ukrainian meddling. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, broke with Republicans this week and said he saw no evidence to support the allegation. Also, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a Trump ally, said Tuesday that he also has not seen any concrete evidence pointing to a Ukrainian influence campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the election in an effort to harm Clinton's campaign and benefit Trump's. Share this -







Happening Friday in the impeachment inquiry The House Judiciary Committee set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET Friday for the White House to decide whether it will mount a defense in the House impeachment inquiry. In his December 1 letter, White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused to participate in the committee's first public hearing earlier this week, but left open the possibility of participating in future sessions if Democrats made certain concessions. Looking ahead, the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold another hearing in the impeachment inquiry on Monday at 9 a.m. ET.







What Judiciary members are saying about articles of impeachment NBC News spoke to several members of the House Judiciary Committee and many of them indicated they want to see aspects related to the Mueller report included in articles of impeachment in addition to the Ukraine controversy. As a reminder, the Judiciary Committee is the panel most familiar with the Mueller report as they did a long investigation earlier this year about it and dealt with the White House blocking many of their requests. So it makes sense many of them would push to include the work they did in the articles. The decision of what articles get drafted will ultimately be left up to Pelosi and the six committee chairs investigating Trump. Both House Intel Chair Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not engage in speculating what the articles will look like, or whether they will be more narrow or broad. Bottom line: we have to wait and see what articles get drafted and if they include just a narrow Ukraine scope or broader going back to the Mueller report.







Scalise defends Nunes, says Pelosi 'unraveling' Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Scalise said Pelosi was "unraveling, yelling at reporters" during her press conference earlier because the Democrats aren't accomplishing anything. "I think the biggest disappointment of all of this is what's not getting done. And I think that's really why you're starting to see, you know, today, Pelosi just unraveling yelling at reporters, because they know when they go back home to their districts, they can't talk about things they have accomplished for hardworking families, all they've spent the majority doing for the last 11 months is focused on harassing and impeaching the president," he said. Asked about Nunes' phone conversations as documented in the Intelligence Committee's report, Scalise defended the California lawmaker and pivoted by attacking Schiff. "I mean, you can ask Devin what those conversations were I don't know what they were, you know, but I mean, he's had conversations with a lot of people. Nobody suggested that there was wrongdoing discussed in the conversations. You know the real question is under what authority was being used to go and spy on members of Congress and on members of the press."







Schiff: Pelosi announcement 'a significant milestone' Schiff spoke briefly with reporters on Thursday about Pelosi's announcement that the House would be moving forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump. He called her announcement "a significant milestone" and said "I support the Speaker's decision" but would not go as far as to say he is personally supportive of impeaching the president. Schiff said he will be "engaged in the process" but wouldn't elaborate when asked if he would be involved in drafting the articles. He also wouldn't get into if the Intelligence Committee has issued other subpoenas since their last impeachment inquiry hearing and said they are still "considering what next steps to take in our investigation" when asked if they might take contempt action against the 12 witnesses that didn't comply.







Giuliani in Ukraine meeting with Shokin, Lutsenko A source directly involved in Rudy Giuliani's trip to Europe confirms to NBC News that Giuliani is currently in Kyiv conducting interviews as part of his investigation into the Bidens and his bid to undercut the credibility of the impeachment investigation. Giuliani conducted interviews on Thursday and has more scheduled in Kyiv for Friday, the individual says. Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk are both on Giuliani's list of interviews, the individual says. Giuliani has thus far declined to confirm the trip to NBC. His stop in Kyiv comes after an earlier stop this week in Budapest. NBC News reported previously that Giuliani had a private dinner Tuesday evening with the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein. The reporter from One America News Network that is traveling with Giuliani, Chanel Rion, confirmed on Twitter that Giuliani was with her for her interview in Budapest this week with former Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko. She says that Lutsebko said that Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath in the impeachment hearings. Rion has not responded to a request for comment from NBC News.







Graham says he won't subpoena Schiff's phone records Graham talked to reporters about Pelosi's impeachment announcement, calling the process "a joke" and adding, "I don't trust Nadler to find the truth." Asked if he would subpoena House members' phone records, Graham says, "No I don't have any desire to subpoena Adam Schiff's phone records. We're not going to do that." "When House members and senators start subpoenaing each other as part of oversight, the whole system breaks down," he said. GOP Rep. Jim Banks on Wednesday sent a letter to Graham requesting that the Senate Judiciary Chair issue a subpoena for Schiff's phone records.






