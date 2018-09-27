Sen. Orrin Hatch: Ford is a 'good witness'

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told NBC News moments after Thursday's hearing broke for lunch that he felt Ford was a "good witness."

“It’s too early to make those kinds of determinations, but she’s a good witness. Articulate," Hatch said after being asked whether he saw Ford as "credible."

"She’s an attractive person. But I think it’s a little early to make those kinds of determinations," he added.

Hatch said he would not second-guess Mitchell's line of questioning of Ford.