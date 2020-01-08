Senate Democrats break with Pelosi on turning over impeachment articles

Article II - Like It's 1999 On today’s episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to special guest Bill McCollum, a former Florida Congressman who served as one of 13 house managers in the 1999 Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. The two discuss: McCollum's selection as a house manager and the political consequences of his appointment

The case Republican managers tried and failed to make for live witnesses to testify during the trial

Comparisons between impeachment then and now Listen to the episode here.







Pelosi refuses to give more info on impeachment timing .@SpeakerPelosi: I said when we saw what the arena is that we would be sending them was in, then we would send over the articles. We haven't seen that...when we see the arena in which this will happen we will then be prepared to send articles, the pay fors, and the managers pic.twitter.com/6vrahrdarb — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 8, 2020







Graham to submit resolution calling on Pelosi to 'immediately' send articles of impeachment Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will soon submit a Senate resolution calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to immediately" transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. A draft of Graham's resolution obtained by NBC News says the Constitution does not provide Pelosi, D-Calif., "with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate." Such a withholding of the articles "is a flagrant violation of the separation of powers expressly outlined in the bicameral impeachment process under the Constitution of the United States," it says. On Sunday, Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, proposed going further, telling Fox News, "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules." Read the full story.







Some Democratic senators say it's time for Pelosi to submit Trump impeachment articles A growing number of Democratic senators are saying it's time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to submit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. "We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday. In an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said he believes "it is time for the speaker to send" the articles. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., also said Pelosi should submit the articles. Read the full story.







McConnell has the GOP votes for Trump's trial now. That doesn't mean he'll have them later. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he has enough Republican votes to start the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without the support of Democrats, who have been demanding witness testimony. But his announcement doesn't settle the contentious issue of whether witnesses will be allowed to testify during the Senate trial — which Democrats have called for. Rather, it postpones a vote on the issue — leaving open the possibility that a handful of Senate Republicans could break with the party and back Democratic efforts to call witnesses against the president. Here's what could happen next.






