Feedback

Senate Democrats to hit GOP on anniversary of Senate health care vote

Senate Democrats are ramping up a new ad campaign pegged for the one-year anniversary of the Senate's failed vote to repeal Obamacare, a campaign meant to tar the GOP on health care issues. 

The new Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee plan combines digital ads with messaging from state parties and campaigns meant to criticize the GOP-controlled Senate's health care plan and argue that more Democrats are needed to protect health care. NBC News received an exclusive early look at the plan ahead of its rollout later this week. 

"One year ago Republicans made health care the defining issue of the election by pushing an agenda that spikes premiums, slashes coverage for pre-existing conditions and imposes an age tax on older Americans," David Bergstein, a DSCC spokesman, told NBC News in a statement.

"In roughly 100 days, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their toxic proposals, and we won't stop until every voter knows that Republicans want them to pay more for less care."

One of those efforts will be a new digital ad that rounds up negative media coverage of last year's GOP health care plan that ties into the group's new social push, "#VoteForCare." That ad will run as part of an already announced six-figure buy. And the committee will be promoting a variety of graphics, news stories and personal testimonials on that "#VoteForCare" push as well.

And candidates in Ohio, Florida and other key battleground states have already begun to push messaging on health care to correspond with the campaign.

Friday will be the anniversary of the failed Senate vote to repeal portions of Obamacare, a push that was derailed when Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain stepped onto the Senate floor to give the bill a dramatic thumbs-down. 

Since then, other legislation has been proposed in the hopes of repealing and replacing Obamacare but no major overhaul has made it into law. 

Health care remains an important issue to voters in recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, but the issue fell from the most important issue to voters in the June poll to the second most important issue in July's poll behind the economy and jobs.

And a recent Pew Foundation poll gave Democrats the edge on health care by a 16 point margin.

The DSCC released a memo this week rounding up polling from this cycle to argue the GOP is vulnerable on the issue. 

Still, Republicans have sought to find a footing on the issue by highlighting the push for single-payer health care among progressive Democrats. They argue that plan would have a negative impact on both the economy and freedom to choose the right plan.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Ben Kamisar

Senate Democrats to hit GOP on anniversary of Senate health care vote

Senate Democrats are ramping up a new ad campaign pegged for the one-year anniversary of the Senate's failed vote to repeal Obamacare, a campaign meant to tar the GOP on health care issues. 

The new Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee plan combines digital ads with messaging from state parties and campaigns meant to criticize the GOP-controlled Senate's health care plan and argue that more Democrats are needed to protect health care. NBC News received an exclusive early look at the plan ahead of its rollout later this week. 

"One year ago Republicans made health care the defining issue of the election by pushing an agenda that spikes premiums, slashes coverage for pre-existing conditions and imposes an age tax on older Americans," David Bergstein, a DSCC spokesman, told NBC News in a statement.

"In roughly 100 days, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their toxic proposals, and we won't stop until every voter knows that Republicans want them to pay more for less care."

One of those efforts will be a new digital ad that rounds up negative media coverage of last year's GOP health care plan that ties into the group's new social push, "#VoteForCare." That ad will run as part of an already announced six-figure buy. And the committee will be promoting a variety of graphics, news stories and personal testimonials on that "#VoteForCare" push as well.

And candidates in Ohio, Florida and other key battleground states have already begun to push messaging on health care to correspond with the campaign.

Friday will be the anniversary of the failed Senate vote to repeal portions of Obamacare, a push that was derailed when Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain stepped onto the Senate floor to give the bill a dramatic thumbs-down. 

Since then, other legislation has been proposed in the hopes of repealing and replacing Obamacare but no major overhaul has made it into law. 

Health care remains an important issue to voters in recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, but the issue fell from the most important issue to voters in the June poll to the second most important issue in July's poll behind the economy and jobs.

And a recent Pew Foundation poll gave Democrats the edge on health care by a 16 point margin.

The DSCC released a memo this week rounding up polling from this cycle to argue the GOP is vulnerable on the issue. 

Still, Republicans have sought to find a footing on the issue by highlighting the push for single-payer health care among progressive Democrats. They argue that plan would have a negative impact on both the economy and freedom to choose the right plan.

Ben Kamisar

Kasich backs Republican in key Ohio House special election

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and President Trump rarely agree on much, but they've both decided to back the GOP's Troy Balderson in his pivotal House special election bid. 

Trump endorsed Balderson last week over Twitter, while Kasich announced he'll back the GOP candidate in a statement Thursday morning. 

In his endorsement, the governor called for voters in the Republican-leaning district to vote for "common-sense, pragmatic conservative representation" like they have in the past. Kasich represented a portion of the district during his stint in Congress, but the district's lines have slightly changed since then. 

"Troy was a partner in turning around Ohio as we passed tax cuts and balanced the budget," Kasich said. 

"We share views on many issues, including trade, national security and ending family separation at the border. I will be voting for Troy and am proud to endorse him.”

Kasich's endorsement gives Balderson a united front in a state that's seen its Republican Party fiercely divided among "Kasich Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," remnants of a brutal 2016 presidential primary where Kasich became the de-facto leader of the GOP opposition to Trump.  

Republicans hope that the signal from Kasich, who remains popular among moderate Republicans, will help the party hold the seat in the Aug. 7 special election. 

Democrat Danny O'Connor has explicitly targeted Kasich voters during his campaign, launching a spot earlier this month that included a Kasich/Trump voter explaining why she's backing the Democrat this time. Democrats have also been trying to lump Balderson in with Trump after an interview with The Columbus Dispatch where he both referred to himself as a "Trump guy" and said he couldn't name an issue where he disagreed with the president. 

But Balderson has sought to strike more of an independence in recent weeks. During an interview with The Guardian, Kasich pointed to that Dispatch article as a cause for caution, but added he's been encouraged by Balderson's public opposition to the president's trade platform and the separation of families at the border.  

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Migrant family separations have earned Trump the ire of a powerful group: Moms

There’s a message for the White House in our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to the issue of family separations at the nation’s southern border: Mom is mad.

The emotional stories of separated migrant children’s confusion and their parents’ desperate attempts at reunification may have created a particular political problem for the Trump administration among those who are mothers of young children themselves.

The poll finds that — more than on any other issue — mothers of children under 18 give Trump negative marks on his administration’s treatment of families at the border.

Just 28 percent of mothers who currently have a child under 18 at home approve of Trump’s handling of the separated families, compared with 63 percent who disapprove.

That’s compared with a more mixed picture among fathers of minor children. Similar shares of dads approve (44 percent) and disapprove (43 percent) of Trump’s management of the issue.

Among those without a child under 18 in their household — a group that includes both parents of adult children and those who have no kids — 29 percent approve and 60 percent disapprove.

While mothers have a net negative approval rating of Trump’s performance on all of the issues surveyed in the poll — including the economy (net -1 percent), North Korea (net -13 percent), trade (net -8 percent) and Russia (net -33 percent) —the 63 percent of moms disapproving of Trump on family separations was the highest among the group for any issue polled.

Both party and gender factors likely play into mothers’ views. Women are generally more likely to support Democrats (in the poll’s sample, 33 percent of women voted for Trump while 48 percent voted for Clinton, while the inverse is true for men) and to disapprove of Trump (Trump is 22 points underwater with women in the poll, while he’s breaking even among men.)

Moms currently raising children under 18 are also more likely to be relatively young, a demographic that tends to swing toward Democrats.  

While it's unclear that the family separations will still be a top story come November — with the Trump administration racing to reunite the families by today's deadline — younger mothers could be a powerful part of the Democratic electorate if they are mobilized in November.

The poll finds that moms of children under 18 prefer a Democratic Congress over a Republican one by a 15 point margin, 52 percent to 37 percent. 

Still, that mobilization may be a heavy lift. Among these mothers, 48 percent express high interest in the November elections, lower than the 55 percent of all voters who say the same. 

Ben Kamisar

Pence hits trail in Montana, North Dakota to aid GOP Senate candidates

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Montana and North Dakota Tuesday in part to help boost the GOP's Senate candidates in two states his party is hoping to flip in November.

Pence, who has been one of the administration's most active surrogates on the stump, touched down first in Billings, Mont. to speak at a morning event hosted by America First Policies, an outside group that supports the White House agenda.

There, he was introduced by state auditor Matt Rosendale, the Republican nominee in the race to knock off Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

In Rosendale's brief remarks, he lauded the Trump administration for following through on promises about issues like energy and the Supreme Court. And he accused Tester of running a "campaign of denial" ignoring concerns about things like Obamacare.

"Jon Tester opposed every single good thing that President Trump tried to pass. We need to get another vote in there," he said. 

Pence amplified that message in his own remarks, framing Tester as part of the "consistent opposition" frustrating Republican progress in Congress, specifically pointing to Tester's votes on the GOP tax cut plan, on the measures to repeal Obamacare, and on cutting Planned Parenthood funding.

"All that we've been able to do, we've been able to do in the face of unprecedented obstruction by Democrats in Washington D.C.," he said.

"When the time came to cut taxes on Montana business owners and farmers and ranchers, Jon Tester voted no. And it's not just on tax cuts."

Tester's campaign has been fighting back against those attacks since the campaign started, arguing that the senator has been willing to work with Trump on important, bipartisan issues. In a statement to NBC News, Tester spokesman Luke Jackson panned the criticism as "partisan, political talk" and noted that Trump has signed more than a dozen Tester bills on issues like improving oversight at the Department of Veterans Affairs, cutting government bloat and reducing regulations. 

"Matt Rosendale needs to bring in outsiders to campaign for him because Montanans know his record: He's voted against our veterans, supported transferring public lands, and wants to see farmers and ranchers become dependent on the government. That's not Montana and neither is Matt Rosendale."

While he was on the road, Pence took another pit stop in nearby North Dakota, where he attended a fundraiser for Republican senate nominee and Rep. Kevin Cramer. Pence also visiting an Air Force base in the state.

The state party seized on the trip to hit Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, with state GOP spokesman Jake Wilkins calling the visit a "reminder for North Dakota voters that Heidi Heitkamp has fought tooth and nail against the Trump-Pence agenda."

But Heitkamp's team too has fought hard to push back on that frame. She's run her own ads touting praise from Republican colleagues and her record on big issues in Congress to frame herself as independent.

Julia Krieger, a Heitkamp spokeswoman, panned the “high-roller, closed-door fundraiser” in a statement to NBC News that criticized the GOP candidates stance on trade and healthcare. 

Heitkamp, Krieger added, has “been fighting to protect our care, against this trade war, and for better resources and markets for farmers -- and she'll always keep fighting with North Dakotans."

Ben Kamisar

Cuomo leans on tuition-free college in new primary ads

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promoting his work on the state's middle-class tuition-free college program in a pair of new ads this week ahead of his September primary.

Cuomo has a significant lead over Democrat Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging him from the left, in all public polling. But Nixon has pushed Cuomo hard by challenging his progressive chops.

The two new ads, which aired for the first time Wednesday, focus on the New York Excelsior Scholarship, which allows families and individuals making up to $125,000 to attend any of the state's public universities tuition-free as long as they meet certain guidelines.

The ads include stories of two young New Yorkers talking about how the program has helped them afford college, and contrasting Cuomo's programs with those of President Trump.

"In Donald Trump's America, too many kids have too few chances to go to college," Cuomo says in the ads.

"In New York, every child will have a chance to make it."

The campaign is running both ads in the New York City media market as well as on a few national cable channels, according to data from Advertising Analytics. It's also running a broader ad that ticks through a number of Cuomo's accomplishments to portray him as someone who is getting results on issues that are key to progressives. 

Nixon has also made expanding access to higher education a key piece of her platform. But she's criticized the Excelsior Scholarship for being too restrictive and for only providing aid after other financial aid is taken into account. She's called for a more expanded program that would cover more New Yorkers and provide more flexibility.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll from this month found Cuomo leading Nixon 59 percent to 23 percent, but his margins among those who describe themselves as "very liberal" is much smaller than his lead among Democrats who consider themselves less so.

The same poll also found education tied as the second most important issue to Democrats deciding on their gubernatorial vote. The issue is tied with the economy and trails only health care.

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Rating enthusiasm about the midterms, by key voting group

Last month, we looked at how enthusiastic different voter groups are about the upcoming midterms — one of the key indicators of turnout ahead of Election Day.

In our latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, we revisited those groups, finding that Democrats are still maintaining their advantage over Republicans while young people remain low on the interest scale even as they appear to be inching towards greater engagement with the fall elections.

In the new poll, 65 percent of Democrats rate their interest in the elections as a nine or ten on a ten point scale, while 49 percent of Republicans said the same. That’s similar to last month, when 63 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans cited high interest in the contests.

See below for where different groups rank, then and now. 

It’s worth keeping in mind that the relatively small sample size of young people yields a high margin of error, so you should take the eight point jump since last month with a grain of salt.

The same goes for black voters, who now show 63 percent having high interest in the election, versus 53 percent last month.

But those trendlines are still positive news for Democrats, who are faced with the difficult task of mobilizing infrequent Democratic-leaning voters in an off-year election. 

 

Ali Vitali

New Heitkamp ad puts work done for first responders in the spotlight

WASHINGTON — The competitive North Dakota senate race has garnered a lot of national attention, but Senator Heidi Heitkamp's latest ad focuses on local issues.

The ad, titled "Casselton"  and released first to NBC News, highlights Heitkamp's work to better train and protect first responders following a 2013 oil train derailment in Casselton, North Dakota. 

Describing the crash, Casselton Fire Chief Tim McLean, says in the ad that Heitkamp "rounded up Washington and said 'this can’t happen again.'" He credited her legislative follow-up for a 2016 law that improved first responder training and got them more resources.

The six-figure buy will run for several weeks on TV and digital, according to the Heitkamp campaign.

"Unlike a lot of Washington politicians, Heidi doesn’t just talk," campaign manager Libby Schneider said in a statement. "She gets the job done and delivers for North Dakota."

Heitkamp has pitched herself to voters a lawmaker willing to cross the aisle in the best interest of North Dakotans — even if that means siding with President Donald Trump. Trump won North Dakota by nearly 36 points in 2016. She's facing off against Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, a longtime Trump backer who told NBC News on Saturday that he, too, would put the interests of North Dakotans ahead of partisan politics if they chose to send him back to Washington as their senator come November.

North Dakota has only trended more red since Heitkamp was last on the ballot in 2012, but voters say that it's not necessarily all about party politics here.

"I think that you will find people who will pay attention to those voting records and ... not just opinions that you hear on TV,not just the sound bites, but really what have you done for me lately?" Patricia Potteiger, a pro-Heitkamp voter in Northwest North Dakota, told NBC News. "People can’t get to Washington and forget about these communities out here. They have to pay attention and I think that she does that."

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Pew poll: GOP sours on the FBI

Throughout the Robert Mueller-led probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump has seldom missed an opportunity to label the FBI’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

A new poll shows just how much of a toll the president’s rhetoric has taken on the FBI’s public image — among Republicans.

The Pew Research Center finds that favorable views of the FBI have dropped 16 percentage points among Republicans since early 2017, shortly before the president took office. What's more, negative views of the bureau have doubled within the party during the same period of time. 

Just 49 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now say they have a positive opinion of the bureau, while 44 percent give it negative marks.

That’s compared with 65 percent of Republicans who gave the FBI a thumbs up just 18 months ago (and 21 percent who disagreed) — about a three-to-one margin.

Among Democrats, views of the FBI have remained about stable since last year, with more the three-quarters viewing the bureau favorably both last year and in the latest poll. 

Pew Research Center
Ben Kamisar

Manchin gives thumbs up to Blankenship's third-party Senate challenge

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin thinks former coal tycoon Don Blankenship has a "valid case" for his third-party bid, a bid Democrats are hoping will siphon away votes from the GOP if Blankenship makes the ballot. 

Manchin addressed Blankenship's bid in brief comments with reporters on Tuesday, as Blankenship is poised to submit signatures to petition for a spot on the ballot as a member of the Constitution Party.

"Don got the necessary signatures, I think he's on the Constitutional [sic] Party, so then I think he has a valid case," Manchin said.

"If you get 6,000 [people] that want you on the ballot, then he exercised his right and did what he was supposed to do within the letter of the law." 

The former GOP primary candidate isn't guaranteed a spot even with those petitions, since the state has a sore-loser law that prevents failed primary candidates from running in a general election. Many Republicans believe that the law will ultimately keep Blankenship from running and some have floated the possibility of suing to keep him off the ballot. 

During his Tuesday comments, Manchin added that while he expects Morrisey to challenge Blankenship's spot under the sore-loser law, he will not. 

That's because Blankenship's flirtations with a third-party bid have delighted Democrats who believe that Blankenship could steal some votes from Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the general election. 

A June poll from Monmouth University found Manchin could slightly benefit from a Blankenship bid, although the benefit was well within the poll's margin of error. 

Using a traditional midterm model, Monmouth found Manchin leading Morrisey by a margin of 49 percent to 40 with Blankenship on the ballot and by a margin of 50 to 43 when his name is omitted. 

Update: Morrisey responded to Blankenship's filing in a brief statement Tuesday afternoon. 

"Voters won't be distracted by efforts to divert attention away from Lying liberal Joe Manchin’s record of supporting pro-abortion policies, gun control, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign against coal miners," he said. 

Ben Kamisar

Lamb holds large lead over Rothfus in 2018's only member-on-member clash

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is up big over Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in a new poll of the only member-on-member matchup of the 2018 midterms.

Lamb leads Rothfus by double-digits in the new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, no matter which projection the university used to project the November electorate.

The Democrat leads with 51 percent of the vote compared to Rothfus's 39 percent among all potential voters, a lead that grows to 13 points when filtered through a historic midterm electorate.

Projecting for a Democratic "surge" at the ballot box in November, Lamb leads by a margin of 54 percent to 39 percent.

All of the margins are outside the poll's margins of error, which range from 5.2 percent to 7.3 percent depending on the voter screen used.

The findings will undoubtedly raise the pressure on Rothfus, who until now had been able to bank on coasting to reelection. The district will now be rated by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as "leans Democratic," one of its analysts announced Tuesday. 

But last year, the state Supreme Court redrew the state's congressional maps after panning the old lines as an unconstitutional gerrymander benefiting Republicans. Among the changes implemented by the court was a massive redrawing of Rothfus's district, moving it from a safe-Republican district to a swing seat.

That move puts the Republican against Lamb, who won his February special election in a deep-red seat earlier this year. 

The polling shows Lamb leading big among his current constituents in his old congressional district, while those currently represented by Rothfus are split. But the new voters, many of whom were moved into the district from the Pittsburgh suburbs, are overwhelmingly choosing Lamb.

The Democrat also sports higher favorables than his rival—44 percent of voters in the new district have a favorable view of him compared to the 17 percent who view him unfavorably. Rothfus's favorables are still above water but not as high —31 percent view him favorably while 23 percent view him unfavorably.

Another ominous number for Rothfus is President Trump's 44 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval rating in the district. And 48 percent of voters thought that Trump's trade and tariff policies would have a negative impact on the district.

The GOP's tax cut law is slightly above water in the district, with 43 percent approving of the law and 39 percent disapproving. Rothfus has leaned on the GOP's passage of the law, and it was a major point of discussion for Vice President Pence when he visited the district to rally on the congressman's behalf earlier this year.

advertisement

Top stories

Eric Thayer / Reuters file
Facebook is having a historically bad day on Wall Street Facebook is having a historically bad day on Wall Street Facebook is having a historically bad day on Wall Street

Facebook is having its worst day ever on Wall Street

Business News
Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker

Congress
Amend Florida's 'stand your ground' law, says lawyer for Markeis McGlockton's family

Florida's 'stand your ground' must be amended, lawyer says

NBCBLK
After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’
Video

After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’

Digital Docs
Deported parents left out in the cold as Trump admin. reaches deadline to reunify

Deported parents left out in the cold as other migrant families reunite

Immigration
advertisement
J. Scott Applewhite / AP file
Foreign Affairs chair says Trump is ignoring sanctions on Russia for former spy poisoning Foreign Affairs chair says Trump is ignoring sanctions on Russia for former spy poisoning Foreign Affairs chair says Trump is ignoring sanctions on Russia for former spy poisoning Foreign Affairs chair says Trump is ignoring sanctions on Russia for former spy poisoning

Foreign Affairs chair says Trump is ignoring sanctions on Russia for former spy poisoning

Congress
Speaker Paul Ryan says he doesn't back conservative GOP effort to impeach Rosenstein

Paul Ryan: I don't support effort to impeach Deputy AG Rosenstein

Congress
The real story of the Mueller indictments? The intelligence community's failure to disrupt Russian threats after 9/11
Opinion

The real story of the Mueller indictments? Intel community's failure post-9/11

Opinion
Trump aide Conway says media should show 'more respect' after White House bars reporter from event

Trump aide Conway: Media should show more 'respect' toward White House

White House
A day's worth of calories in a burrito? Group outs eatery excess

Here's the worst food you can eat to stay healthy

Health news
Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool's Cavern Club for surprise gig

Paul McCartney gets back to where he once belonged with surprise gig

Music
Your brain wants you to have sex. Here's how that works.
Video

Your brain wants you to have sex. Here's how that works.

Health Care
Imran Khan claims victory after Pakistan election, poised to become new prime minister

Playboy-turned-corruption crusader claims victory in nuclear-armed Pakistan

World
Aquarius ordeal highlights hardening views on migrants in Europe

Migrant rescue ship's ordeal exposes hardening views as populism blossoms

World