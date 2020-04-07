Senate Dems unveil proposal to boost pay to essential workers on the front lines Senate Democrats unveiled a draft proposal Tuesday that would boost pay to workers on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said during a conference call with reporters and other Senate Democrats that the plan would provide a premium pay increase to essential workers of up to $25,000 from the start of the crisis through the end of the year. “That's equivalent to a raise of about $13 an hour,” Schumer said, adding that it would not only cover medical professionals but also grocery store workers, pharmacists and more. The proposal would also include an incentive of $15,000 to expand the medical workforce by recruiting people new to the industry or people who previously worked in the industry. “This would be paid for by the federal government, it would apply to state workers, local workers, private sector workers,” said Schumer, who said that Democrats want this wrapped into the next coronavirus relief package that Congress considers. Share this -







What would happen if Trump was put on a ventilator? The hospitalization of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his subsequent move to intensive care to receive supplemental oxygen, marked the first known case of a world leader seriously affected by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump said he has been tested twice for the virus, once in March and again last week. But what if a president had to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator? Dr. John Torres, an NBC News medical correspondent, explained that when patients need a ventilator, a breathing tube must be inserted first. "That requires a patient to be sedated, effectively incapacitated. Otherwise it's not possible to intubate them." Who would take over running the country then? The answer comes from the Constitution's 25th Amendment. Read the full story here.







U.K.'s daily death toll spikes with 786 dead in 24 hours The United Kingdom has recorded its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak with 786 news deaths recorded in a single day. New figures released on Tuesday showed that as of 5 p.m. (midday ET) on Monday, 6,159 people hospitalized with the coronavirus had died in the U.K., up from 5,373 the day before. As of Tuesday, the country had recorded some 55,242 cases of the disease.







More than 1,300 FDNY members have returned to work following coronavirus scares Some 1,310 members of the New York City Fire Department have now returned to work after testing positive, being exposed to, or suspected of having COVID-19, an FDNY spokesperson said Tuesday. Since not all those who have been out sick could get tested, the precise number of those who had confirmed COVID-19 is not possible to ascertain. The FDNY members who have returned to work include EMTs, paramedics and firefighters. As of Monday, the total number of FDNY members who were confirmed positive approached 500. The number of FDNY members who have returned from being out sick is up from the nearly 200 who had resumed working last Thursday. "FDNY members are responding to a record number of medical calls, and they continue to meet this unprecedented challenge head on," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.







Sen. Rand Paul: 'I have been retested and I am negative' I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020







Photo: Long lines at Wisconsin polls Voters wait in a line, which stretched a few blocks south of the polling location, at Riverside High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Wisconsin is asking hundreds of thousands of voters to ignore a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary election, becoming a test case for dozens of states struggling to balance public health concerns with a core pillar of democracy. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters







Key Trump coronavirus task force must work remotely after positive COVID-19 test A critical White House unit that is getting, shipping and distributing goods to fight the spread of the coronavirus has been ordered to vacate its war room and begin working remotely after a "partner" of the group tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials sent to staff members late Monday night. Read the full story here.







Treasury preparing to request more money for small businesses The Treasury Department is preparing a formal request to Congress for more funds for the "Paycheck Protection Program" forgivable small business loans, a Treasury Department official confirmed to NBC News. The request is expected to come today or tomorrow – less than a week after applications opened for the $350 billion in loans that Congress has already approved. The official declined to specify a number for the forthcoming request but said the Treasury is working with the U.S. Senate on the proposal. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve more funding for the program.







New York saw 'largest single-day increase' of deaths on Monday, Cuomo says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state saw its "largest single-day increase" in deaths yesterday at 731, but that the three-day hospitalization rate is lowering. Cuomo said at a press conference that deaths are increasing in New York, the state hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, because "people came in on the peak" and have been on ventilators for while at this point. New York now has seen 138,836 cases of coronavirus and 5,489 deaths, up from yesterday's total of 4,758. The governor said ICU admissions are also "way down," with only 89 new admissions yesterday. Cuomo said the state currently has "more than enough beds available" at 90,000 beds, including 2,500 at the Javitz Center and 500 on the USNS Comfort, which will now be converting to seeing coronavirus patients. He also said "every hospital has what they need" when discussing personal protective equipment and ventilators. The state is experiencing staffing problems though, as medical workers get sick and are overworked. The decrease in the number of new cases and the lowering three-day hospitalization rate, however, is a sign that "social distancing is working," Cuomo said, but for the state to even think about reopening the economy down the road, it would need significantly more testing. He also said the federal stimulus plan does far less for the state then what is needed, saying Congress' bill "gets worse when you read it." Gov. Cuomo: Eventual restart of New York economy will depend on coronavirus testing April 7, 2020 03:36






