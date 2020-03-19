Senate Republicans unveil massive coronavirus bill that would include cash payments WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday released the Republican proposal for a massive emergency coronavirus stimulus bill, which includes direct cash payments for some Americans. The proposal, expected to cost around $1 trillion, calls for direct payments on a tiered scale. Individuals making $75,000 based on a 2018 tax return would be eligible for $1,200 payments, or $2,400 for couples filing jointly. The payments would decrease for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples. The payments will also increase $500 for each child a person or couple has. However, tax payers with little or no income tax liability, but at least $2,500 of qualifying income, would only be eligible for $600, or $1,200 for couples. Click here for the full story. Share this -







California governor says projections show almost 26 million residents will be infected Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California has projected that almost 26 million residents will be infected by the coronavirus. "We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period," Newsom wrote in a letter sent to President Donald Trump. Newsom added that the state has seen 126 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours with the rate of infections detected doubling every four days. Newsom urged the president to "immediately deploy" the USNS Mercy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles in response to the expected influx of patients, though, that ship may already be on its way to Seattle.







State Department warns Americans against traveling The U.S. State Department raised the global travel advisory Thursday to Level 4: Do Not Travel, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Americans should consider returning to the U.S. immediately through whatever commercial means are available, the advisory warned. The guidance comes as Americans traveling abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak. "If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory said. Read the full story here. Travel Advisory: Level 4 - The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of #COVID19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for immediate return. pic.twitter.com/MydSzFffYd — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 19, 2020







Millennials and Gen Xers can become extremely ill from coronavirus New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo what doctors on the front lines of treating the coronavirus have been reporting anecdotally: Younger adults who become infected aren't just getting mild illnesses. Many in their 20s, 30s and 40s are sick enough from the coronavirus to be hospitalized and need intensive care. The CDC analyzed reports of 4,226 patients in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19, the illness that results from the coronavirus infection, between mid-February and mid-March. Of those, 508 were known to be hospitalized. While it's true that the oldest patients were most likely to end up in the hospital or die from the infection, more than half of the hospitalized patients in the study were under 65. Read the full story here.







New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced on Thursday he has coronavirus, becoming the first major figure within the NFL to test positive for the virus. Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020







Photo: Christ the Redeemer The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. Sergio Moraes / Reuters







Tesla shuts down its Fremont factory Tesla will temporarily suspend production at its Fremont factory beginning March 23. It will also temporarily suspend production at its New York factory except for operations to manufacture parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and supply chains, the company said Thursday in a statement. "Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers," the company said. It will continue with basic operations at its Fremont factory to support our vehicle and energy services and charging infrastructure. Its factory in Nevada will remain open.







1.4 percent of people in Wuhan, China, with coronavirus died, study finds A medical worker embraces a member of a medical assistance team in Wuhan, China, on March 19, 2020. AFP - Getty Images About 1.4 percent of people in Wuhan, China, who became ill with the coronavirus died, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature. The finding is consistent with a study from last month which also found the case fatality rate — or the number of deaths divided by the number of diagnosed cases — to be 1.4 percent, based on statistics across China. The new paper focuses specifically on the city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated. The death rate is much higher than that of the influenza, which infects millions of people each year but only kills about 0.1 percent of those who get it. Read the full story here.






