Senator wants Apple, Google execs to be personally liable for virus privacy A U.S. senator said Tuesday that tech executives should face personal legal consequences if they don't protect the privacy of people using their smartphones to track the coronavirus. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in a letter to Google and Apple about their virus-tracing plans that their executives should be "personally liable if you stop protecting privacy." He said the companies should not, for example, give advertising companies access once the pandemic is over. "Do not hide behind a corporate shield like so many privacy offenders have before. Stake your personal finances on the security of this project," he wrote. Apple and Google have said their plans would be voluntary and include a number of privacy measures. Apple declined to comment on Hawley's letter. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Congress reaches deal on coronavirus relief bill, which Trump is expected to sign Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the Capitol on March 22, 2020. Mary Calvert / Reuters file WASHINGTON — Congress reached a deal Tuesday on a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional funds for the small business loan program as well as more money for hospitals and testing, according to multiple Republican sources and a letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to his Democratic colleagues obtained by NBC News. The Senate will attempt to pass the bill by unanimous consent in a pro-forma session at 4 p.m. Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., advised members to return to Washington for a 10 a.m. vote on Thursday, meaning that the interim coronavirus legislation could be on President Donald Trump's desk by the end of the week. Read the full story here.







Texas Lt. Governor on reopening economy: 'There are more important things than living' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019. Sergio Flores / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick doubled down on the controversial comments he previously made regarding the coronavirus pandemic, telling Fox News on Monday that Americans had to "take some risks" in reopening the economy. Patrick was heavily criticized last month after he suggested in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he and other senior citizens might be willing to die in order to save the U.S. economy. The Texas official stood by his statements in a new interview with Carlson on Monday night, saying that "we are crushing the economy." "And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living," Patrick said. Read the full story here.







Hundreds gather in North Carolina and Missouri to protest stay-at-home orders Protesters in April 21, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Robert Willett / The News & Observer via AP Hundreds of protesters gathered at state capitols in North Carolina and Missouri to protest stay-at-home orders Tuesday, the latest in a wave of demonstrations against statewide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The small protests featured demonstrators — many of whom wearing gear promoting President Donald Trump and waving American and "Don't Tread on Me" flags — who mostly opted against wearing masks and ignored social distancing guidelines health experts say are necessary to mitigate the transmission of the highly contagious virus. Read the full story here.







U.K. working to increase PPE supply after shortages reported The U.K. is working to make more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) domestically while also entering into talks with international factories, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Hancock said the government had more than 8,000 offers of PPE equipment as of Monday and was investigating each one, while working with 159 potential U.K. manufacturers. "We're working day and night to expand that supply base," Hancock said during Britain's daily coronavirus briefing. The government has come under fire in recent weeks after shortages of PPE have been reported in some British hospitals. The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents doctors, warned earlier this month that National Health Service staff had reported "dangerously low levels" of PPE in London and Yorkshire, putting medics and patients increasingly in harm's way.







Potential coronavirus vaccine in Britain to be trialed on people from Thursday A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford in Britain will be trialed on people starting Thursday, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. Hancock said Tuesday two "leading" vaccine developments were taking place in Britain — one at the University of Oxford and another at Imperial College London — as he announced more than $50 million in fresh funding for the trials. He added that the project at Imperial would receive more than $27 million to support its phase two clinical trials and beyond, while Oxford University would be granted more than $24 million to fund its clinical trials. "We have put more money than any other country into the global search for a vaccine," he said. "Both of these promising projects are making rapid progress and I've told the scientists leading them that we will do everything in our power to support." Hancock added that at the same time the U.K. will invest in manufacturing capabilities so that if either of these vaccines safely works then they can make it available for the British people "as soon as humanly possible." But he warned that "nothing" about the process was certain.







OPINION: The coronavirus will devastate the South because politicians let poverty to do so first Though President Donald Trump insists on calling it an "invisible enemy," COVID-19 is ever before us and the data increasingly make clear that the South will soon become ground zero for coronavirus deaths. COVID-19, then, is a contrast dye, highlighting the South as the native home of poverty in America. Read the full opinion piece here.