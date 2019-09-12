The September Democratic debate: Everything you need to know
Tonight's debate will run for about three hours and air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Univision as well as their streaming platforms. It will feature only the 10 highest-polling candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro.
The candidates will have a little more time to answer questions than in the earlier debates — one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals. While they will make opening statements, there will be no closing remarks, ABC said. Click here for more on what to expect.
5 things to watch at Thursday's Democratic debate in Houston
For the first time, the 2020 Democratic presidential debate field has been culled to the point that all 10 qualifiers can compete on a single stage on the same night here on Thursday.
That means Democratic voters will get a look at the front-runners in the polls — former Biden, Warren and Sanders — in action against one another, and against the tiers of candidates trying to break through before the Iowa caucuses in February.
Biden and his aides have hinted strongly in recent days that he may go after Warren, at least indirectly. But she's succeeded in two previous debates by sticking to her policy agenda, and her rollout of a new Social Security plan on Thursday suggests she doesn't want to spend much time talking about herself or the other candidates. Here are five things to watch.
Meet the candidates
