'Sesame Street' tries to lift spirits Kindness is not canceled.

Love is not canceled.

Hope is not canceled.



Your favorite furry friends are here for you. ❤️ — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 23, 2020 Share this -







Half the economy will receive assistance, says Larry Kudlow The government's economic stimulus package will "cover the whole broad-based economy," including "small and medium business," and not be "limited to a few corporations," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow pledged on Monday. Half the economy will receive assistance, he told CNBC, noting that "the Treasury and the U.S. government are guaranteeing" the financial aid, with the Federal Reserve also backstopping credit for businesses and individuals. "We are doing the best we can, mobilizing America's resources. We are capable of dealing with problems and coming out the other side," Kudlow said. "There's no reason why we can't get through this period. These large market declines can reverse themselves over time. This is the history of the U.S.," he said. Share this -







NASA halts work on James Webb Space Telescope NASA is suspending work on its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope as part of an agency-wide effort to prioritize essential operations while maintaining the safety of workers across all centers. Testing and integration work on the Webb telescope in California has been put on hold to ensure the safety of the workforce, NASA officials said in a statement released Friday. Preparations for the agency’s 2020 Mars rover mission have been deemed a priority and will continue, though many employees and contractors will be conducting their work remotely, according to NASA. All work associated with the International Space Station will continue, including flight control operations at the agency’s Mission Control Center in Houston. Astronaut training will also continue, in addition to work on NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Share this -







Andrew Yang draws a line Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Monday sought to draw a line between legitimate criticism of China's reaction to the initial coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing racism and xenophobia that has spiked in the U.S. and around the world. Trump's continued use of the term "Chinese" in relation to the virus has alarmed many in the Asian American community who worry that such rhetoric is fueling racism. It’s possible to acknowledge the Chinese government’s role in stifling early info and worsening the coronavirus crisis without being racist about it. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 23, 2020 Share this -







Boeing to shut down production in Washington state for two weeks Boeing will temporarily halt production at its Washington state plants, following a state of emergency approved on Sunday. For two weeks beginning on Wednesday, Boeing will suspend operations at sites across the Puget Sound area while it deep cleans its factories. "These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers," the company said in a statement. The company will reduce production starting Monday, while operations in support of airline, government, and maintenance and repair customers will continue, according to the statement. Share this -







Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent Cities are seeing dramatic declines in traffic, as more and more states implement lockdowns. Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent. In the New York City region, Monday morning traffic fell by 52 percent, after tumbling as much as 86 percent last Friday, according to location tracking company TomTom. Even cities not yet hit hard by the pandemic are seeing larger declines. Baton Rouge traffic is down by as much as 32 percent, and Nashville by 44 percent. For those still on the road, less traffic has allowed a big increase in speeds, especially during rush hour, according to Inrix, another tracking service. Share this -







Total number of confirmed deaths in England reaches 303 An additional 46 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303. Share this -





