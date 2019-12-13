The session is in recess for half an hour After the fifth amendment was voted down, Nadler announced a half-hour recess. Share this -







McConnell: 'No chance' Trump will be convicted in the Senate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday that President Trump will not face conviction and removal in the GOP-controlled Senate as the House continued to debate articles of impeachment. "The case is so darn weak coming from the House. We know how it's going to end. There's no chance the president's going to be removed from office," he said. "My hope is that there won't be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment and, Sean, it wouldn't surprise me if we got one or two Democrats."







The session has resumed When will they vote? Who knows at the moment? "As long as they have amendments, we're going to stay here," Rep. Sheila Jackson, D-Tex, said on MSNBC as the meeting resumed.







Trump involved in marathon session of his own on Twitter The day is still not over, but as of 9:30 p.m., Trump has tweeted or retweeted 115 times on Thursday — most of them centered on impeachment. It's been a prolific last few days for the president's thumbs. On Sunday, he tweeted and retweeted 105 times.







Dems knock down another GOP amendment from Jordan After roughly two hours of debate, the Judiciary Committee defeated the GOP's fifth amendment to the articles of impeachment in another 23-17 party-line vote. The amendment from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would have removed the last eight lines of both articles of impeachment, which both end with language about how Trump "has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law." In response, it says that Trump warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.







Anything new? McClintock says what many are thinking As we approach the 12th hour of this debate, a frustrated Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., had somewhat of a breaking-the-fourth-wall moment and said what many are thinking: Does anyone have anything new to say? "The same talking points have been repeated over and over again ad nauseam by both sides," he said. "Repeating a fact over and over doesn't make it true and denying a fact over and over doesn't make it false - everybody knows this, everybody watching knows this." He added: "This hearing's been enough of an institutional embarrassment without putting it on an endless loop so if I could if could just offer a modest suggestion — if no one has anything new to add that they resist the temptation to inflict what we already heard over and over again."







At White House congressional ball, Trump predicts: 'We're going to have a fantastic year' At the congressional ball mentioned earlier, President Trump made brief remarks while the Judiciary Committee members continued to debate the articles of impeachment. He began by calling it a "very exciting month in Washington, D.C.," to laughter. "Our country is doing really great," he said, while touting the stock market records and thanking the Pences and the first lady. He said his family calls the White House a home, but some presidents called it a house — and some called it much worse. 'We're going to have a fantastic year," he said. "The best year in decades."







Jordan introduces fifth GOP amendment Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, introduced a fifth amendment aiming to strike the last eight lines of both articles of impeachment. Both articles have the same language: "Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States." The other four amendments introduced by Republicans have each failed with a party-line vote.







Fourth GOP amendment killed ahead of committee vote on articles of impeachment The fourth GOP amendment was killed in another party-line 23-17 vote. The three other amendments introduced by Republicans were also killed after lengthy debates. The fourth amendment was introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., to strike the entire second article of impeachment: obstruction of Congress.







Floor vote scheduling... if things stay on schedule If things continue to come together on schedule, we are looking at votes Tuesday on appropriations, Wednesday on impeachment, and Thursday on USMCA. With again, a caveat this could all change.






