Seth Meyers takes on #MeToo: His top 5 zingers

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.

Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue: 

"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year." 

"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood." 

"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series big little lies and ‘Get Out.’" 

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."

Lara Horwitz

How'd the Globes best picture nominees do at the box office? Let's take a look

No film nominated in the drama category competed with the summer blockbuster, Dunkirk, which dominated it's opening weekend, which grossed a staggering $50.5 million.

Directed by 4-time Golden Globe nominated director, Christopher Nolan, the film has high expectations tonight, but is joined by tough competition with films such as Golden Globes veterans Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' "The Post."

The comedic thriller, "Get Out," led the Musical or Comedy category by a landslide with $33.4 million. Jordan Peele's directorial debut took the box office by storm, but will its theatrical success be enough to secure a Golden Globe?

Domestic opening weekend grosses for the Golden Globes best motion picture nominees
Anna Brand

Nicole Kidman wins first Globe, nods to the 'power of women'

Nicole Kidman, accepting the first award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited series, raised her Golden Globe to the "power of women," nodding to her female co-stars on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

An emotional Kidman thanked her mom, who she says was an advocate for women's rights. "It's because of her I am standing here," the actress said.

On "Big Little Lies," Kidman portrayed a woman in an abusive relationship. She said it's through the "stories we tell" that change can happen. "Let's keep the conversation alive."

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Black dresses, red carpet: Stars send symbolic message at the Globes

The red carpet is rolled out — and the stars are dressed in black.

Dozens of actresses (and several men) arrived at the Golden Globes in black outfits, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct. 

Many performers wore pins that read "Time's Up" — the name of a new coalition to fight sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.

And some A-listers walked down the red carpet with leading activists by their sides.

Michelle Williams, nominated for her supporting role in the film "All the Money in the World," was accompanied by Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.

"Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson came with Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a British feminist group that works to end violence against women and girls.

Image: Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin
Missi Pyle wears a Time's Up pin as she arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP
Anna Brand

Debra Messing calls out E! while on E! red carpet

"Will and Grace" co-star Debra Messing, dressed in black along with swarms of other women on the Golden Globes red carpet, singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality. 

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. "I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow."

Sadler, a former E! News co-host, walked away from her job after learning that her male co-host was being paid almost double her salary. 

"We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men," Messing said on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, comedian Amy Schumer wrote on her Instagram: "I hope people ask E how they could let Catt go!"

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

#MeToo expected to influence Golden Globes red carpet fashion

“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question.

But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight.

A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.

The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season.

“I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”)

The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.”

“No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”

What you need to know ahead of the big night

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards return to NBC with host Seth Meyers this Sunday, January 7th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event.

The Red Carpet

The Golden Globes Facebook page has the exclusive live stream of the two-hour event leading up to the show beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. 

E! News will be leading the live televised red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT — their fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app, which will see a return of the immersive E! Live 360. 

The Ceremony

For cable subscribers, tune in to your local NBC affiliate for the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can also view the ceremony on NBC’s live streaming site or smartphone app with proper cable credentials. 

The live ceremony will not be streamed anywhere for free. However, a few over-the-top subscription services offer NBC. Head to Hulu’s Live TV Plan, Sling TV,  or YouTube TV, all of which conveniently offer free trials! 

The Nominees

A complete list of winners and nominees can be found here!

