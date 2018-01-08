Seth Meyers takes on #MeToo: His top 5 zingers

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.

Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue:

"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year."

"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood."

"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series big little lies and ‘Get Out.’"

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."