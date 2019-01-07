"Shallow" Wins Best Song (Duh)

After terrifying us all to our cores (and giving an incredible onscreen performance of Laura Branigan's "Gloria"), Darren Criss took home the award for best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for his turn as killer Andrew Cunanan in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

He described winning as "totally awesome" and gave a lovely shout-out to his Filipina mom after remarking on how big the year has been for representation. All hail Darren Criss! An actor so talented that despite watching him win and knowing that he is not Andrew Cunanan, he will never not scare me. I love him.