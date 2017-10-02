The Shattered Window Where Vegas Gunman Fired

The worst mass shooting in modern American history was met with immediate calls for action on gun control Monday from some Democratic lawmakers.

While most of their colleagues on both sides of the aisle stuck to sending condolences to victims and their families, Connecticut’s senators expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

"Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement.

"This must stop."

