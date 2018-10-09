Sherrod Brown brings out the dog for new campaign spot

Sen. Sherrod Brown’s rescue dog, Franklin, will make his television ad debut Tuesday morning in an effort to tout his owner as a man of the people—and their pets.
The 30-second spot, first obtained by NBC News, reminds voters of Brown’s advocacy back in 2012, as pets were getting sick from tainted dog treats from China. The campaign says it is part of a previous television and radio ad buy—the campaign has more than $4.5 million in advertising time booked between Tuesday and Election Day.
“Thousands of dogs were getting sick, we got to work to stop it,” Brown says to camera, while holding and petting his rescued mixed-breed.
In 2007 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating complaints of pet illness connected to Chinese-imported chicken, duck, and sweet potato jerky treats. The agency reported complaints of more than 6,000 pet illnesses and over 1,100 canine deaths.
“Sherrod Brown took the lead, he fought to protect the animals and make sure the dog treats were taken off the shelves,” Dr. Anne Soinski, a Cleveland veterinarian says in the advertisement.
After the death of an Ohio family’s dog, Brown pushed the FDA to investigate and take pet treat safety more seriously. He later chaired a congressional hearing on “Pet Treats and Processed Chicken from China.” By 2014, many prominent stores announced they were pulling the Chinese-made treats from shelves.
“All of our friends should be safe from tainted products,” Brown says before soliciting a bark of approval from the family pet.
Franklin the dog knows his way around the campaign trail. He’s featured on the campaign website as the “Manager of Morale,” and solicits donations through his line of official campaign dog bowls, collars, and mugs.
The new ad is a fluffy extension of Brown’s trademark populist message that’s helped him build a double-digit polling lead against his republican opponent, Rep. Jim Renacci. President Trump won Ohio in 2016 by eight points.
Trump is slated to return to the state for a rally Friday night, in an effort to boost Renacci.