Sherrod Brown reiterates he isn't running for president, says he's happy with Dem field

WASHINGTON — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Sunday that he doesn't share the "hand-wringing anguish that my fellow Democrats have" about the state of the Democratic presidential field, reiterating that he's not interested in running for the office himself. Brown, who briefly flirted with a presidential bid this year, addressed the state of the race during a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "It's genetic that Democrats wring their hands about presidential candidates. I mean, we always do that. I think it's a good field. I think we're going to beat Trump," he said. "I go back to the promises this president's made. He makes promises to farmers and then he chooses the oil industry over family farmers in western Ohio. And I think that is eating away at his support." On the question of whether he'd consider changing his mind and running, Brown said he's never had a "big desire to be president of the United States." "I love what I'm doing and I just didn't have the huge ambition you need to be president of the United States," he said. But while he wouldn't discuss the strategies of specific candidates, he shared general advice as to how he thinks the field should position itself. He argued that Democrats have to do "do better" in talking to working-class voters, and that the candidates should focus on trying to strengthen ObamaCare rather than replacing it with a new program like Medicare for All. "Democrats want to get to universal coverage. Republicans want to take it away. That should be where we all go as a team, as Democrats, on all of this," Brown said.







Pete Buttigieg talks about his challenges attracting support from black voters CONCORD, N.H. – In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg discussed his campaign's outreach to black voters after an internal campaign memo detailed concerns over the campaign's ability to reach out to the black community, and whether Buttigieg's sexual orientation is an issue for those voters in states like South Carolina. Buttigieg told NBC News that while "homophobia is a problem" but "it's unfair to suggest that homophobia is only an issue in the black community, when really it's an issue in America." While Buttigieg has jumped toward the top of recent national polls, and polls in Iowa, a Monmouth University poll released a few weeks ago saw Buttigieg polling at only 3 percent in South Carolina among likely Democratic voters in the state. When likely Democratic black voters in South Carolina were polled, that support fell to 1 percent.







Tom Steyer campaign aide resigns following accusations of payments for endorsements DES MOINES, Iowa — Tom Steyer's Iowa political director, Pat Murphy, has resigned in the wake of reports that he offered campaign contributions to local politicians in exchange for endorsing the billionaire's presidential candidacy. "After the conclusion of an investigation alleging improper communications with elected officials in Iowa, Pat Murphy has offered his resignation from the campaign effective immediately," Steyer campaign manager Heather Hargreaves said in a statement Friday evening. "Our campaign policy is clear that we will not engage in this kind of activity, or any kind of communication that could be perceived as improper." 2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful US billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco on Aug. 23, 2019. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images In an interview with MSNBC earlier Friday, Steyer said such payments would not have been authorized by the campaign. "Nothing like that has ever been authorized. Nothing like that ever would be authorized," Steyer said, noting that he found out about the allegations "through the airwaves." While paying for endorsements is not strictly illegal, the action could violate campaign finance laws, if the payments were not disclosed. The Steyer campaign highlighted their policy that they would "not engage in this kind of activity, and anyone who does is not speaking for the campaign or does not know our policy." Earlier Friday morning, following a public endorsement from state Rep. Russell Ott, Steyer answered questions a media availability in St. Matthews, S.C., where he reinforced the message that his campaign was working to "make sure we understand exactly what happened." "I can promise you we'll deal with the highest, we will make sure this campaign is run with the highest standards of integrity," Steyer said. In Iowa, Steyer has received just one endorsement, from former state Rep. Roger Thomas. Thomas confirmed to NBC News that he was never offered money in exchange for his support, and said, "I can positively assure you that I did not receive any compensation from Mr. Steyer or anyone involved in his campaign." The resignation of Murphy comes after one of Steyer's South Carolina deputy state director, Dwane Sims, quit after it was discovered that he used access he had previously been granted while working for the South Carolina Democratic Party to download data about rival Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign. "What I do know for sure is nothing, no information was ever used," Steyer said at the same media availability Friday, adding that he called Harris and "left a message to say I'm sorry."







Andrew Yang releases first TV ad in Iowa DES MOINES, Iowa — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Thursday became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to hit the airwaves in Iowa, releasing his first TV ad that highlights his connections to the Obama administration and emphasizes his ability to take on industries like big tech and health care. The one-minute ad, titled "New Way Forward," opens with scenic shots of waves crashing against rocks and views of the San Francisco bridge as a narrator says, "The son of immigrants who came here seeking the American dream — Andrew Yang." The ad ends on an image of him and his wife, Evelyn. The 60-second ad touts Yang's record as a businessman and his connections to the Obama administration, "President Obama named Andrew a champion of change, and his ideas are a blueprint for a new way forward," the narrator says as photos of Yang meeting with the former president flash across the screen. The rhythm of the music takes a slightly darker tone as the ad turns to Yang's plans for taking on Wall Street, big drug companies, and polluters before declaring, "Andrew Yang: parent, patriot — not a politician." The campaign says it is spending more than $1 million to air the ad across the first-in-the-nation caucus state. Notably, the ad does not verbally mention Yang's signature Freedom Dividend plan to give every adult American $1,000 a month, but displays the text "Universal Basic Income" text over a clip of Yang addressing a rally: "We have to rewrite the rules of the 21st century so that they work for us." Of the candidates still in the race, Yang is the 11th Democratic hopeful to release television ads in Iowa this election cycle. Yang wasn't in the state during the month of October but did visit on Nov. 1 for the state party's Liberty and Justice dinner. He has instead been spending significant time in New Hampshire and holding rallies in major cities nationwide. The ads, which will run across broadcast channels, allow Yang to reach caucus voters even when he's not in the state. "This is a significant media buy across the state of Iowa," said Yang senior adviser Mark Longabaugh in the release. "Democratic voters will see Andrew Yang's message multiple times over the next week, learning about his credentials, family and unique plan to move our country 'a new way forward.'" The ad is the campaign's first produced by Devine, Mulvey, and Longabaugh, the media consulting firm and longtime Bernie Sanders advisers who split with the Sanders campaign earlier this year. In latest polls, Yang has 3 percent support in Iowa, 5 percent in New Hampshire, and 3 percent nationally. Yang appears to have qualified for the November date, but has not yet met the polling threshold for the December debate.







Amy Klobuchar shuts down women candidates not being "likable" ROCHESTER, N.H. — After filing to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in New Hampshire Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., appeared at a town hall even where she was asked the "likability" factor and how it could impact the candidates. The question was asked in reference to a new New York Times/Siena College poll in which some respondents said they'd support a male candidate over a female candidate when the two people's ideologies were similar, which was also featured on an episode of The New York Times' podcast "The Daily" earlier this week. Klobuchar responded by focusing on the three female senators in the race, saying that herself, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have all had tough jobs that show they know how to lead in different ways. "We have all had tough jobs, okay. Tough jobs. And really good tough jobs that show we know how to lead," Klobuchar said. "You have to make tough decisions and that's the truth, and it has haunted all three of us in different ways but I think overall, this is the interesting part, we wouldn't be on that debate stage and where we are running for president if we hadn't been tough enough to have those jobs." She added, "So I am just like, seriously, this is not a measure we use with men and so I find all of us quite likeable." Klobuchar went on to add that the women senators in the presidential race don't agree on everything, just like men, but that their differences are policy-centered. "We finally have these women out there and yeah, we don't agree on everything — big surprise —just like men don't," she said. Policy differences aside, Klobuchar said it's a positive development that there are so many women running for president this time around and reminisced on what it was like when Hillary Clinton sought the presidency in 2016. "I cannot even imagine how that felt for her on election night and how everyone felt in this room, but what I do know is she actually did break the glass ceiling because of the fact that we have so many women that are in leadership now." "Does it make me mad sometimes? Yes, yes it does. And I think experience should be valued," Klobuchar closed. "I'm just hoping and betting that they are going to connect that experience and ability, not just with a man, but with a woman. Then I win."







Tulsi Gabbard appears to qualify for November debate WASHINGTON — Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is poised to appear on November's presidential debate stage after finishing with 3 percent in a new poll of Iowa. That makes Gabbard the 10th candidate expected to appear on the stage at this month's debate in Atlanta, sponsored by MSNBC and The Washington Post. She's hit the threshold of three percent in four national or state polls, as well as raising money from 165,000 unique donors, according to an NBC News analysis of publicly released polls and donor numbers. That same Quinnipiac University poll found Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden all jockeying for the top position. Warren led narrowly with 20 percent, followed by Buttigieg's 19 percent, Sanders' 17 percent and Biden's 15 percent. Behind the pack were: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., with 5 percent
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., with 4 percent
Billionaire Tom Steyer with 3 percent
Gabbard with 3 percent
Businessman Andrew Yang with 3 percent

Amy Klobuchar files in New Hampshire, wouldn't call Warren's ideas "elitist" CONCORD, N.H. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is officially on the New Hampshire presidential primary ballot after filing at the state house amid traditional fanfare. Nearly 100 supporters greeted Klobuchar in the hallway as she entered the Secretary of State's office, flanked by key local endorsers — notably, state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, executive councilor Deb Pignatelli, and former New Hampshire Attorney General Joe Foster — who, in a show of establishment force, joined her and Bill Gardner behind the desk. After submitting the check, signing the paperwork, and writing "For all of America" on the commemorative poster, she took questions from the press. It's official — we filed to be on the ballot in the #FITN primary in New Hampshire! What unites us is so much stronger than what divides us and as President I will bring this country together. pic.twitter.com/eD0jHQnHMF — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 6, 2019 While speaking, Klobuchar brought up Tuesday's election results, noting the blue shift in the New Hampshire town, Laconia. "Our citizens last night made their voices known loud and clear," she said. "They did it in New Hampshire, but they also did it in the state of Virginia in a big, big way. They did it in Kentucky, a place that in that governor's race, and I think the message to me from all of this because these states are so very different, the political issues are different, some are local elections, some are state elections but the argument is that we are a country of patriots and that we put our country first and that there's a lot of people out there, including our fired up Democratic base, and including independents and moderate Republicans who've had it." Asked what the results say about what's energizing Democrats right now, Klobuchar said, "I think what distinguished them is that they are there for the people. They had the back of their constituents. Those were tough re-election fights in Virginia and some of those redder and purple districts where people were surprise victors on our side two years ago and they came back again and won. I don't think that was because they were ideologues in any way. I think it's because they did the work of their constituents and people trusted them." "I think it makes it an even stronger argument for my candidacy," she continued, "because I am someone who has been able to bring in those independents, moderate Republicans, conservative Democrats." Klobuchar also responded to former Vice President Joe Biden calling Democratic opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren's ideas "elitist," telling NBC News, "I wouldn't use that word" before adding on health care, "I think you just argue it on the merits without saying adjectives about what things are. I think people are in good faith coming up with good ideas." She then stopped by the gift shop on her way out, as is tradition, to sign her name to some of her campaign merchandise for their wall's growing collection, while she also pointed out memorabilia of past candidates like Chris Dodd. In a rally on the state house lawn afterwards, a fired up Klobuchar spoke to an energized, but older, crowd of around 150. Klobuchar, joined onstage by Pignatelli, briefly hit her usual policy points before again driving home the significance of yesterday's election results, using the Democratic victories as a way to highlight her often-touted ability to win big in red places and help turnout when on the ballot and stress the "value check" of last night's election. She told the crowd, "We are living in a moment in time where our democracy is really hitting back in a good way. Our democracy is about citizens, citizen's making decisions and the president is not the king and to me that is what happened last night. The president is not the king."






