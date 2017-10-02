Shooter Spent 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' Gambling in Recent Weeks

David Becker, a Getty Images photographer, was transmitting his concert photos when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. He didn't leave when he saw people fleeing.

Instead, he got up on a table with his camera, "thinking to myself still, that this isn’t really happening, it’s just the speakers popping."

"I was trying to capture anything that was moving and that had good lighting. That was critical, it was so dark and there was limited lighting it was really hard to get a sense of what was happening," he told NBC News in a statement.

Awareness would dawn a little later. He started editing his photos back at the media tent before eventually being escorted from the scene.

"It was then I started looking at my photographs and what I was seeing was just unbelievable. It had been so dark outside I couldn’t see the details, I just saw a lot of people laying on the ground thinking they were playing possum, but now I could see people covered in blood and I thought, this is real. When I saw the image of the woman lying on the ground covered in blood, that was when the impact of what I was experiencing hit; when I realized people were dying."