Shoppers in India embrace social distancing amid world's largest lockdown

More than 1.3 billion people, or nearly one-fifth of the world's population, have been told to stay inside.
“To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday night, acknowledging that the 21-day lockdown would be a major blow to the economy but saying that the alternative could set the country back 21 years.
Isobel van Hagen
17m ago / 1:00 PM UTC
U.K. launches self-reporting app to track spread of virus
Researchers in the U.K. have launched an app to help track the spread of COVID-19 in order to explore, in real time, who is most at risk.
The Covid Symptom Tracker app asks participants to take one minute a day to report on whether they feel healthy, and to answer questions on a wide range of symptoms.
Researchers believe the data from the study will reveal important information about the symptoms, and why some people develop more severe or fatal disease while others have only mild symptoms.
David Ingram and April Glaser
20m ago / 12:57 PM UTC
Coronavirus misinformation makes neutrality a distant memory for tech companies
Open up Instagram these days and you might be bombarded with calls to "Stay Home." On YouTube, you may see a link to a government website about the coronavirus. Or go to Twitter and try to find the phrase "social distancing is not effective." It might be there, but probably not for long — because Twitter has banned the phrase as harmful.
A few years ago, these kinds of warnings and filters would have been hard to imagine. Most major consumer technology platforms embraced the idea that they were neutral players, leaving the flow of information up to users.
Now, facing the prospect that hoaxes or misinformation could worsen a global pandemic, tech platforms are taking control of the information ecosystem like never before.
"We're gonna keep fighting," Towns said. "We are gonna beat it, we are gonna win. I hope my story helps."
Sarah Fitzpatrick, Cynthia McFadden, Jake Whitman and Kevin Monahan
2h ago / 11:24 AM UTC
U.S. hospitals brace for unprecedented shortage of nurses
As hospitals around the United States prepare for a surge of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, they are trying to fill thousands of "crisis" nursing jobs, particularly intensive care unit and emergency room positions.
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, several U.S. states were experiencing nursing shortages, and without a dramatic increase in staffing, hospital administrators and advocates fear the health care system will not be able to handle the demand.
“The American Nurses Association is concerned about the pending shortage of nurses to care for COVID-19 patients," said Ernest Grant, the group's present, in a statement to NBC News. "It is critical that healthcare facilities and the federal government do all they can to protect this essential workforce.”
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 71-year-old singer, whose hits include "The Pretender" and "Doctor My Eyes," told Rolling Stone that he got tested after he began feeling ill recently. He said he believes he might have gotten infected during a recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit, which was held March 12.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said his symptoms are mild, and he is self-quarantining at home. He urged younger people to take part in the global response to stop the spread of the virus. "That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”
Reuters
2h ago / 11:04 AM UTC
British parliament set to close for at least four weeks on Wednesday
Britain’s parliament is set to close and suspend sitting for at least four weeks starting Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break on March 31, but a motion on Wednesday has proposed that the closure begins a week earlier as fears grow that politicians and staff are being put at risk by continuing to work.
The iconic Palace of Westminster, sitting along the River Thames in central London, had already closed to visitors and reduced the number of lawmakers present with those inside spacing out along benches in accordance with social distancing rules.