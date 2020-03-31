Distillery makes hand sanitizer for London police officers on the front lines #WATCH | We visited @Portobello_Gin this week to get the low down on how they've switched to producing hand sanitiser during COVID-19.



Hand sanitiser is a crucial item for our officers and staff, especially those on the frontline who are patrolling the streets of London.







African health care systems could collapse under added weight of pandemic, ICRC warns Health care systems across Africa could collapse under the added weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned. So far, Africa has been the continent least affected by the contagious virus. However, if measures to contain the virus are not taken immediately it could be devastating for the continent's people, Patrick Youssef, the ICRC's incoming regional director for Africa, has warned. Many African countries have closed their borders and introduced curfews and confinement rules, but some conflicts are continuing unabated, already straining nations' health care systems with some even destroyed, the group added.







Mayor Bill De Blasio on TODAY: Worst is yet to come in NYC New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the worst is yet to come in his city and it could potentially continue into May. "We have to look at this pattern and conclude that the worst is certainly in the next few weeks, minimum. I could see it going into May," De Blasio said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show. De Blasio said that he has a very blunt projection for what will happen as the crisis worsens. "We have about 20,000 hospital beds in all of New York City — that's where we were, say, the beginning of this month, normal times. We project the potential that all of those beds, all 20,000, will have to be turned into intensive care beds to focus on COVID-19 patients who are really really sick," he said. Mayor Bill de Blasio: Worst coronavirus weeks in NYC could last into May March 31, 2020 05:14







Pope Francis prays for the homeless amid coronavirus pandemic Pope Francis celebrates the morning mass at the Santa Marta Chapel in the Vatican on Tuesday. Vatican Media / AFP - Getty Images Pope Francis on Tuesday asked during his morning mass for the faithful to pray for the homeless who don't have place to stay at a moment when people are being told to stay at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. "In this moment when everyone is supposed to be at home, may society help them and may the Church welcome them," he tweeted on Tuesday. The death toll in Italy, which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, reached 11,591 on Monday.







Spanish cases soar by more than 9,000 in 24 hours The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain soared soared Tuesday, increasing by more than 9,000 in the last 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The total number of cases now stands at more than 94,000. Spain also recorded 849 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country, according to the Associated Press. The total death toll from coronavirus in the country now stands at 8,189 people, according to the Spanish health ministry. Italy and Spain account for more than half of the nearly 38,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, and the United States has the most confirmed cases in the world at more than 160,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. However, due to differences in testing strategies between countries, it can be difficult to compare the outbreak country-by-country. Spanish authorities were quick to stress that there were positive trends too. The percentage increase in the number of cases has declined from 20 to 12 percent, said María José Sierra of Spain's emergency coordination center. Sierra said the increase in new cases over the past 24 hours was due to an "accumulation of cases" over the weekend that weren't reported on Monday night.







Gov. Pritzker: White House sent 300,000 of the wrong masks to Illinois Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the federal government sent the wrong kind of medical masks to his state in the latest shipment of personal protective equipment. Pritzker, a Democrat, said at a press conference that the White House had personally told him that the Trump administration would send 300,000 N95 masks to his state. "While we do not have a final count on this yet, I can say with certainty that what they sent were not the N95 masks that were promised, but instead were surgical masks, which is not what we asked for," he said. "I can't emphasize enough how much we need the federal government to step up and amplify the size of their PPE (personal protective equipment) deliveries to Illinois," said Pritzker.







IRS releases more info on how to get coronavirus stimulus checks ASAP New information from the IRS on Monday shines more light on what people can do to get the checks from the government as quickly as possible while many families worry about paying the bills and buying food during the coronavirus crisis that has cost millions of people their jobs. For Americans eligible for stimulus cash under the new relief law, the fastest way to receive it is to make sure they've filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018 with bank information so the government can directly deposit the money. The IRS says it will use a person's 2019 return to calculate eligibility and automatically send the money to those who qualify. If they haven't filed a 2019 return, it'll be based on the 2018 return. The agency said it would publish additional information about the new forms soon on irs.gov/coronavirus. Read the full story here.






