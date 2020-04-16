Sickness, death — then layoffs. Coronavirus forces cities to cut budgets and furlough staff. From Detroit to New York, nearly every city in the country is facing lower revenues as a result of the coronavirus. That's leading to painful cuts to city services, as well as layoffs and furloughs. In Detroit, the outbreak has stolen an estimated $348 million from the city's budget for the next 16 months — nearly a quarter of the money the city had been counting on. "We expected a downturn, and we prepared for it," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said this week as he announced layoffs for all of the city's 200 part-time or seasonal employees, as well as steep pay cuts or reduced hours for more than 2,200 full-time staffers. "We didn't expect it to be this sudden or this dire." Read the full story here. Share this -







U.K. hospital deaths top 13,000 Almost 14,000 patients have died in British hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, the U.K.'s Department of Health said Thursday. This was up by 861 from 12,868 the day, bringing the total to 13,729. The Department of Health said that, as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, 327,608 people had been tested, of which 103,093 tested positive. Overall, 417,649 tests have concluded.







Ivanka Trump skirted coronavirus guidelines to travel to N.J., report says Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk with their children near the White House on Nov. 30, 2017. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images file Ivanka Trump and her family traveled to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey last week to celebrate Passover despite federal guidelines that advise against nonessential travel and a stay-at-home order is in effect in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times. The president's eldest daughter went with her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner, and their three young children, to the Trump golf club in Bedminster, two people with knowledge of their travel plans told the Times, which reported on them Wednesday night. The family lives in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood in the northwest part of the city. Read the full story here.







NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio calls on Trump for more federal stimulus spending New York Mayor de Blasio calls on Trump to 'help us back on our feet' April 16, 2020 00:55 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on President Donald Trump for more federal stimulus money. "The federal government was very quick to bail out the banks a decade ago, no questions asked. The federal government was very quick to bail out the auto industry. How about bailing out the nation's largest city? How about bailing out the epicenter of this crisis, where people have been suffering," he said at a news conference Thursday. According to the mayor, there are currently negotiations for another stimulus package with a focus on small business and paycheck protection. De Blasio said on the table is $100 billion for hospitals and health care workers, $150 billion for states and localities based on need, and $250 billion for small businesses. De Blasio slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for being a "roadblock" to the city's getting the funding it needs. "He has to hear our plea. He has to understand what it means for human beings that he's not allowing the kind of aid to flow that we need," the mayor said, adding, "It's clearly time for President Trump to speak up."







17 bodies found crowded into tiny morgue at New Jersey nursing home An anonymous tip led to the discovery of 17 bodies crowded into a four-person morgue at one of New Jersey's largest nursing homes. Police found the bodies this week at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II in Sussex County, in northwest New Jersey, Rep. Josh Gottheimer confirmed to NBC New York. Sixty-eight people linked to Andover, NJ nursing home have died in recent weeks, including two staff members. "They were just overwhelmed by the amount of people who were expiring," Eric C. Danielson, the town's chief of police, told The New York Times. Read the full story here.







New York sports teams unite for a message: 'We're in this together' We are in this together. #WeAreNewYork pic.twitter.com/PtDt99dCwV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 16, 2020







More Nigerians killed by security services than coronavirus, says human rights body There have been 18 extra-judicial killings in Nigeria by security forces while the country has been under coronavirus lockdown, according to the country's National Human Rights Commission, more than the number of people who have died from the virus so far. The commission said the killings were a "display of impunity and reckless disregard for human life in law enforcement by security personnel." Most of the deaths occurred in the northern Kaduna state. The report, published late Wednesday, found 105 human rights complaints since the lockdown began on March 30, including excessive use of force, abuse of power and corruption by security forces — with Lagos State recording the highest number of incidents.







Facebook will start steering users who interact with coronavirus misinformation to WHO Facebook will begin to alert users after they've been exposed to misinformation about the coronavirus, the company announced Thursday, the latest in a series of actions meant to curtail the spread of wrong or misleading claims related to the pandemic. Users who have liked, commented on or reacted to coronavirus misinformation that has been flagged as "harmful" by Facebook and removed will now be directed to a website debunking coronavirus myths from the World Health Organization. Read the full story here.






