Sign of the times, cont'd

Empty cold and flu medicine shelves are shown at a Target store in Encinitas, Calif., on March 2, 2020. Mike Blake / Reuters







Worried you have the coronavirus? Here's exactly what you should do With a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus confirmed across the United States, having a sore throat or some sniffles might feel like a cause for concern. But in most cases, there is no reason to worry, experts say. If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, there are the steps that doctors and public health officials recommend you take. Click here to read more on what to do if you think you have coronavirus.







A dozen schools in Washington are closed. Others are weighing options. A growing number of schools in western Washington state and Oregon are scrambling this week to temporarily close and sanitize classrooms. The decision to cancel classes Monday in at least a dozen schools in the greater Seattle area indicates how essential it is for school districts to have contingency plans and could be a preview for communities across the country weighing what preventative steps to take, health experts say. Read more from this story here.







New York's battle plan: Testing and bleach Now that the coronavirus has arrived in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning residents to brace themselves for a smell with an overpowering, yet familiar, bouquet: bleach. Read the full story here.







London's mayor aims for calm I want to reassure Londoners that although the risk of coronavirus to individuals remains low, I'm in regular contact with Public Health England to ensure we continue to monitor the impact on our city – and are working closely with key partners. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ccG1oGIjnz — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 2, 2020







Beware coronavirus hoaxes — including those that claim to be from the WHO Scammers have already been taking advantage of fear about the new coronavirus to bilk people out of money — and they're getting more polished. Cybersecurity company Proofpoint found that some fake emails are using the branding of legitimate companies and organizations, including the World Health Organization, in an attempt to trick people to download malicious software. Just like physical hygiene with the coronavirus, make sure to practice good cyber hygiene. Be careful what you click on. Proofpoint researchers have found #coronavirus email lures using @WHO branding and logo with a subject line "CORONA VIRUS / AFFECTED VESSEL TO AVOID" to drop the Hawkeye #keylogger pic.twitter.com/LFYsYpWJRj — Threat Insight (@threatinsight) March 2, 2020







Warner Bros. nixes NY premiere of animated Superman movie Warner Bros. has canceled the planned March 16 premiere of the animated movie "Superman: Red Son" in New York, the studio said in a statement reported by pop culture news outlets. "To help minimize risk of exposure, Warner Bros. has opted to take preventative measures" and call off the New York debut, the studio said.







SXSW doubles down on coronavirus fears, says event will go on, adds more speakers South by Southwest, the annual media and music event in Austin, Texas, has doubled down in the face of coronavirus fears, adding speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Andrew Yang and Beto O'Rourke as other major events cancel or postpone as the epidemic spreads across America. Featured speaker Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Sunday that he would be withdrawing, after his company enacted a ban on non-essential travel. Tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe are still set to gather in Austin in mid-March. A Change.org petition was launched last week by Austin residents calling for the event to be canceled, citing public health fears if "hundreds of thousands of people will be traveling to Austin." The petition has attracted around 21,000 signatures so far.







Trump: 'We will confront this challenge together' President Trump in drug CEO meeting now says the coronavirus shows the importance of bringing manufacturing back into the United States. Says: "We will confront this challenge together. We will continue to do exactly what we're doing." pic.twitter.com/M4vnYUjek4 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 2, 2020






