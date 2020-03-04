Sign of the times, cont'd MTA worker Duane Clark sanitizes the Avenue X subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday. Kevin Hagen / AP Share this -







Another Washington patient dies, bringing U.S. total to 10 Another coronavirus patient in Washington has died, bringing the state's total to 10 deaths. Washington is the only state that has reported coronavirus deaths. The individual was a resident of King county, according to the state's Department of Health. Eight other King county residents have died from the infection, including several residents of the Life Care Center, a long-term care facility. The remaining two deaths in the state were in the neighboring county of Snohomish. Earlier today, Vice President Mike Pence said that a 10th American had died from the virus but did not specify where the death occurred.







Pence: 10th American has died from coronavirus A 10th person in the U.S. has died from the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday. "Word this morning from the CDC is that one more American has expired and their family has our condolences," Pence said during a White House meeting. "Ten Americans have succumbed to this disease." "We all grieve the loss of American lives," he said. Pence did not say where the death occurred. All previous nine deaths were in Washington state.







New York governor provides update on 2nd case in state UPDATE: The patient, a 50-year-old attorney from Westchester, is now in stable condition and is improving. https://t.co/wL05eXDzPv — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 4, 2020







VP Pence is heading to Washington state .@Mike_Pence will be traveling to Olympia, Washington tomorrow. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 4, 2020







Italy closes schools and universities until March 15 Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italy's Public Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said schools and universities would shut for 10 days. Tiziana Fabi / AFP - Getty Images All Italian schools and universities will close for 10 days from Thursday, as part of an effort to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday. "I hope pupils can return to school as soon as possible," he said. The schools will be shut until at least March 15. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the health service risked being overwhelmed because of the high number of infected people. He added that the government was doing all it could to contain it. The death toll in Italy jumped by 28 over the past 24 hours to 107, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, while the accumulative number of cases jumped to 3,090, up from 2,502 on Tuesday.







Congressional leaders strike roughly $8 billion bipartisan emergency funding deal Congressional leaders in the House and Senate on Wednesday reached a bipartisan deal on a roughly $8 billion emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus that has been spreading throughout the United States, according to Democratic and Republican appropriators. The deal would provide $7.8 billion to fight the coronavirus and would include a mandatory funding authorization for $500 million over a 10-year period to be used toward a remote healthcare program. Soon after the agreement's overall framework was released, but before the legislation's text was unveiled, two Democratic leadership sources told NBC that the House is expected to vote on the deal later in the day. It will need two-thirds of the House to pass it and leadership expects it to pass with bipartisan support. Trump had submitted a $2.5 billion request to Congress to combat the virus, but Democrats quickly said that that amount would be insufficient. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded with an $8.5 billion proposal. Click here for the full story.







The scene in Hefei, China Passengers react as a worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the departure area of the railway station in Hefei, China's eastern Anhui province on Wednesday. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images






