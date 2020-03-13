Sign of the times, cont'd Apple Inc. is first company I’ve seen to reframe a coronavirus-forced scheduling change as an innovation: This year’s WWDC will be “a completely new online experience.” https://t.co/qVqXYDPtSw — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 13, 2020 Share this -







Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage The coronavirus is creating a huge, stressful experiment in working from home [The Atlantic] Some kids In New York's coronavirus containment zone are worried their 'Corona Break' will set them back [BuzzFeed News] Movie theaters battle to stay open despite shelved films, but for how long? [The Hollywood Reporter]







Miami mayor tests positive Miami mayor Francis Suarez said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation to protect his family and contacts. "I feel completely healthy and strong," the 42-year-old mayor said in a statement, "If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever. If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested." Suarez provided contact information for guidelines on testing for Florida residents: Floridahealth.gov or the state health department at 866-779-6121 or Miami's COVID-19 call center, 305-960-5027.







Cases ramping up in Africa as six new countries confirm infection Cases of the new coronavirus are ramping up in Africa, with six new countries announcing confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. Across Africa, 18 of the continent's 54 countries have now registered COVID-19 cases. The majority of these cases are imported, authorities say. On Friday, Kenya, Guinea and Ethiopia reported their first cases, while Gabon and Ghana did so late Thursday. Sudan also reported its first case, a person who had already died. Experts warn that on the booming continent of more than 1.3 billion people, containment is key as Africa's already strained health systems could likely lead to a higher mortality rate and deeper crisis that would have global impact.







Los Angeles closing public schools to 750,000 students for two weeks Los Angeles Unified School District will close for instruction to its nearly 750,000 students for two weeks beginning Monday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Friday morning. Beutner had forestalled making the decision, citing the district's high rate of families living in poverty. "Our schools provide a social safety net for our children," Beutner said in an email to parents announcing the closing. "The closing of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instructional time. This is not an easy decision and not one we take lightly." The school district announced a partnership with two local public television stations, PBS SoCal and KCET, to offer educational programming during the closure, and Beutner said family resource centers would be open beginning Wednesday.







Norwegian Air lays off half its staff after Trump travel ban hits transatlantic flights Low-cost international airline Norwegian Air announced Thursday it was canceling over 4,000 flights and temporarily laying off almost half its workforce. The move follows President Donald Trump's announcement this week that the U.S. is restricting visitors from certain European countries. "This is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the care and safety of our customers and colleagues," Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said in a statement. "We urge international governments to act now to ensure that the aviation industry can protect jobs and continue to be a vital part of the global economic recovery." The cutbacks will last until the end of May, the announcement said.







Broadband companies offer price cuts on internet service Internet service providers are beginning to advertise temporary discounts, including for students whose schools are closed because of the coronavirus. Charter Communications said Friday it would offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a broadband subscription. Cox Communications said it was offering one month free to new customers of its low-income service beginning Monday, and increasing the service's speed beginning Tuesday. AT&T said Thursday it was waiving internet data overage fees for customers who did not already have unlimited home internet access. Comcast said it would give its Internet Essentials service away for free for 60 days (Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News). The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that Chairman Ajit Pai was "calling on broadband and telephone service providers to promote the connectivity of Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the #coronavirus pandemic."







U.K's Johnson postpones English local and mayoral elections for a year The U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May's local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. His office made the announcement after Britain's Electoral Commission watchdog said the polls should be put off until the autumn to "mitigate" the impact of the virus. The elections were due to appoint some 120 English local councils, eight directly elected mayors including in London and 40 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales. Ten people have died with the virus in the U.K. and 798 cases have been confirmed across the country.







New Rochelle lockdown Medical personnel wait for motorists at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Glen Island Park on Friday in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a "containment area" in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. John Minchillo / AP







Schumer: Trump 'must not overstep his authority' We've been calling for President Trump to do this for days.



Americans will support an emergency declaration to extend assistance to Americans who need it.



But he must not overstep his authority or indulge his autocratic tendencies for purposes not truly related to this crisis. https://t.co/IqpHM1AvW1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 13, 2020






