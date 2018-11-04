Sinema is running...a half-marathon

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is fighting for her political life against Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, is doubling down on her criticism of Hawley's tenure with a digital ad that highlights a new report that Hawley's political consultants were deeply involved in work for his attorney general's office.

The new digital spot, obtained by NBC News ahead of its Friday morning release, centers on the new Kansas City Star report that details how Hawley's political consultants directly embedded themselves in his official office shortly after he was sworn in.

The report says that the political consultants played a central role in working on Hawley's official agenda alongside the official staff, even in the early weeks of his tenure.

McCaskill and her allies have seized on the report to both accuse Hawley of both letting politics dictate his official role and of using his office for personal gain.

"He used the attorney general's office as a stepping stone while allowing Missouri's businesses to languish under political consultants from D.C.," the ad's narrator says.

"It's time for Josh Hawley to come clean about what he's really been doing as attorney general for the lsat two years and stop using his office for his own personal gain."

The five-figure digital ad, which will run on Youtube and social media, takes a further swipe at Hawley by evoking his 2016 campaign ad where he promises not to use the attorney general position to climb the political "ladder," suggesting the report undercuts that claim.

Both Hawley's attorney general's office and campaign have denied the suggestion that he let politics come before his responsibility to the state, and that he did anything wrong in his arrangements with his political consultants.

"We follow all applicable laws in the Attorney General's office," Hawley said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Missouri specifically allows the state committee to spend money in support of the office."

And his official spokeswoman in the attorney general's office, Mary Compton, told Politico in a statement that McCaskill's allegations that Hawley overstepped are "absurdly false" because "no taxpayer resources were expended for campaign purposes" and "no government employee participated in political activity."

The last-minute scuffle typifies the tough tone of the pivotal race, which polling shows currently sits on a knife's edge. A recent poll by Fox News released this week found the race tied at 45 percent.