Singapore further tightens restrictions as infections spike Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tightened coronavirus restrictions following a spike of over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The majority of the new cases were detected in migrant worker dormitories through aggressive testing, with most patients presenting mild symptoms and none requiring intensive care, Lee said in a statement that was broadcast on Tuesday. Known as "circuit breaker measures," the tightened restrictions include the further closure of non-essential workplaces and schools. Increased safe distancing measures have been introduced, limiting traffic in stores and public areas. The restrictions were also extended until June 1, from the initial date of May 4th. "The circuit breaker is working, but now we need to do more," Lee said. Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong has extended and tightened "circuit breaker measures" for the country following a spike of over 1000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Lee has confirmed the majority of detected cases originate in migrant worker dormitories, with most patients presenting mild symptoms - none requiring intensive care. The circuit break measures implemented in the country include the closure of workplaces and schools, except for essential services. Increased safe distancing measures have been introduced, limiting traffic in stores and public areas. The Prime Minister urged citizens to "reduce movement to a minimum" asking the public to shop and exercise individually, then go straight home. The circuit breaker measures were initially set until May 4th. They have now been extended to June 1st, at which time further adjustments may be made "easing some measures". According to the PM, "the circuit breaker is working, but now we need to do more".







UK deaths could be 40 percent higher than daily figures, data suggests The true extent of the death toll in Britain from COVID-19 was more than 40 percent higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community. The Office for National Statistics said it recorded 13,121 deaths by April 10 in England and Wales, which account for the vast majority of Britain's population, compared with 9,288 in the government's daily toll for those who died in hospital. The latest hospital deaths data published on Monday show 16,509 people had died across the United Kingdom. If the United Kingdom's figures are underestimating the death toll by a similar figure, then the true death toll for the country as a whole could be above 23,000 based on the latest data, making it the second worst hit in Europe after Italy.







Italy reports decline in the number of people sick with coronavirus for the first time For the first time since the coronavirus hit Italy, the country saw a decline in the number of people who are actively with the disease on Monday. There were 108,237 people reported sick — down by 20 people from the previous day, health authorities announced. And nearly 80 percent of those people were sick at home. It's a small but significant victory as the country looks to roll back some of its lockdown measures which are in place until May 3. Italy has the third-highest caseload in the world, following the United States and Spain, with over 181,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.







Russia's largest internet company offers free and fast at-home tests Russia's largest internet company, Yandex, has launched a free at-home coronavirus testing service to anyone who wants to be tested. The company, which is similar to Google in Russia, has set up a special site that will see medical professionals dispatched to homes at the click of a button. Paramedics in full protective gear will come over, take mouth and nose swabs, and within three days the results will be available, the company said.







Italy's PM says some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted on May 4 Italy expects to release later this week its plan to slowly come out of lockdown with some loosened measures coming into effect on May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday. "Many citizens are tired and would like a significant relaxation of the measures or even their total abolition," Conte wrote in a Facebook post, adding that restarting the economy can't happen in one day given the risk of the virus rebounding. Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world with at least 24,114 deaths and over 181,000 cases reported as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.







Munich's Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus concerns German officials canceled Oktoberfest on Tuesday amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus. "The risk is simply too high," said the head of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, about the Munich festival in a statement. The 187th annual event was due to be held from September 19 to October 4. It attracts as many as 6 million visitors donning traditional lederhosen and drinking beer. Organizers said that they expect next year's festival will see "a particularly beautiful and intensive celebration" to make up for it.







Tom Brady busted while working out at closed Tampa park Tom Brady has been working out — but outside in a Florida park that's off-limits because of the coronavirus epidemic. The person who spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback in the Tampa park wasn't there for an autograph, she was a city worker telling him it was closed, Tampa's mayor said. Mayor Jane Castor said in a live Facebook video chat Monday that with city parks closed, park staff have been visiting the sites to ensure that people weren't engaging in contact sports or other activities that violate social distancing measures that health experts say are key to slowing the virus' spread. Read the full story here.






