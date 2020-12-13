Singer Ashanti says she tested positive

Ashanti, shown in April 2019, says she has tested positive for Covid-19. NBC / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Singer Ashanti said Saturday she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, who lent her voice to major hip-hop hits in the early '2000s, announced her diagnosis on Instagram, saying, "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19."

"I'm ok and not in any pain," she said.

The organizers of television's hip-hop and R&B showcase "Verzuz" subsequently said Ashanti's scheduled performance Saturday night with vocalist Keyshia Cole would be postponed to Jan. 9.

Ashanti insisted, however, she would be able to do it Saturday if given the chance. "I'm actually down to do the verzus from my house," she said on Instagram.