Single-payer activist Ady Barkan endorses Elizabeth Warren ahead of debate Activist Ady Barkan endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren this morning ahead of the Democratic debate in Atlanta. Barkan shared his endorsement through an article in the Nation and on social media, saying that his choice was between Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Elizabeth Warren is the individual who I believe would make the best president,” he writes. Barkan interviewed several presidential candidates in video pieces that were highly shared on social media — his voice in the conversation on health care and activism is a powerful one. He goes on to share his admiration for Sanders and adds that Warren’s moral clarity and her funding plan for "Medicare for All" as well as her transition plan added to his decision to endorse her. Here's more about Barkan's advocacy: Activist with ALS makes powerful case for healthcare reform 06:00 Share this -







Local college students join NBC News to help produce Dem debate A group of students from Georgia State University in Atlanta joined NBC News to help produce Wednesday night's Democratic debate by standing in at the podiums and even debated each other on some of the top issues. Caitlin Fichtel / NBC News A group of 35 students from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, joined NBC News to help produce Wednesday night's Democratic debate. Each student was selected by their professors to apply for the opportunity and underwent an interview process with both their professors and NBC. The students, a mix of both undergraduate and graduate students, were selected to portray candidate stand-ins during rehearsals, hand out credentials, and work behind the scenes to help NBC put on the broadcast. David Howell, a junior journalism major and political science minor was tasked with playing Joe Biden during rehearsals. He said that he made sure to heavily prepare for the role beforehand, "I did all sorts of research, the majority came from watching videos [of Biden in] prior debates and reading Twitter posts where he talked about policy," he said. Kyle Smith, a graduate student working towards a master's of art and communication with a focus in digital media strategies, has been assisting with handing out credentials to members of the media. He said that he jumped at the experience due to the importance of the upcoming election. "This is a huge election because our voice matters, we need numbers in order to make change happen in Georgia which is primarily a red state," he said. Noorma Ckhoul, a senior majoring in journalism with a political science minor, played one of the moderators. She said that while "none of us really knew what we were getting into,” the students ended up getting valuable public speaking and communications experience. Ada Wood, a junior at GSU and a journalism major, said she was thrilled to have been selected by her professors for the opportunity to participate. "I learned a lot about what it really takes to put on an event this big," she said. "All the hands and the people involved. All the technology." Share this -







Sanders shoots hoops ahead of debate Some candidates participate in mock debates to prepare for the big night.



Sen. @BernieSanders shoots hoops, holds conversations about topics and strategy w/ advisors, and last night attended an @ArianaGrande concert.



The senator shared his ideal #DemDebate format with @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/FRyujurnZc — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 20, 2019 Share this -







Julián Castro, ineligible for Democratic debate, stays visible in Atlanta neighborhood ATLANTA — Even though he would not be onstage at the Democratic debate in Atlanta on Wednesday night, presidential candidate Julián Castro spent the morning in the city anyway touring a neighborhood founded by slaves whose residents are now fighting gentrification. Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, toured the neighborhood, named Pittsburgh, that was founded in 1883, making it one of the oldest in the city and where many of the neighborhood's residents have lived for decades. Although he joked he had gone to the neighborhood because that's where the media was, Castro said his visit was a continuation of what his campaign has been about. "From the very beginning of this campaign, I've spoken out for the most marginalized, the people that have been forgotten, for the poor and not only the middle class, but people who are poor in this country and spoken out to make sure everyone can succeed, a country where everyone counts," Castro said. "And so we're going to go where we have the opportunity to deliver that message." Full story here. I’m not on the #DemDebate stage tonight. Some have asked “why stay in?”



In the communities I grew up in, people didn’t quit when it got tough.



Those folks deserve a candidate who has lived their struggles, who champions the issues that impact them. pic.twitter.com/jsYkc0En8g — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 20, 2019 Share this -







'Our bad,' Biden campaign says after sending post-debate email hours early The Biden campaign corrected itself after blasting out a post-debate email hours early, blaming the misfire on being "so excited" for the matchup that they "accidentally hit send too soon." "You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage. That’s our bad, team," the new email said. The initial email blast was noted on Twitter. Looks like Biden’s campaign has accidentally sent a post-debate fundraising email out early. It suggests he may target Warren again tonight.



“We need more than plans... We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what’s right.” pic.twitter.com/7YSvzy1bGm — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) November 20, 2019 Share this -







Pete Buttigieg in the crossfire at MSNBC debate There's a new front-runner in Iowa as the Democratic presidential candidates meet in head-to-head competition for the first time in more than a month at Wednesday night's MSNBC/Washington Post debate in Atlanta — but the national nomination picture is still stable. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, riding a surge powered by his last debate performance and the cash he's pumped into building field operations in early states, has a 2.2-point edge over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the Real Clear Politics average of Iowa caucus surveys, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., trailing both of them. At the national level, though, the standings haven't changed much. Biden's lead has narrowed to a 6.7 percent margin over Warren — 27 percent to 20.3 percent — in the Real Clear Politics average, with Sanders at 18.8 percent and Buttigieg at 8.3 percent. This combination of campaign inertia and the failure of any one candidate to take a commanding lead after nearly 11 months of campaigning has helped convince two new candidates to enter the race, or consider doing so, in the last couple of weeks — former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is in, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who may be — although neither had enough time to qualify for Wednesday's debate. Read more here. Share this -







Biden advisers preview debate focused on experience, delivering results The Biden campaign continues to exude confidence even as Biden — who is 77 years old today — has seen his frontrunner status challenged nationally and in the early states, arguing that he remains resilient with a large bloc of supporters who believe he can beat Trump. In a pre-debate briefing with reporters, senior campaign advisors described this time period in the election as voters “dating” the candidates, exploring their options in the field. But ultimately they’re confident they’ll be “marrying” Biden. Share this -







High anxiety: Jittery Democrats fear their candidate won't beat Trump Democrats, often prone to fretting about elections, have been increasingly worried that their large and divided presidential field, currently led by four imperfect front-runners, doesn't have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump next year. They worry that Biden is too old and stumbling; that Buttigieg is too young and too inexperienced; and that Warren and Sanders are too far left and can't win. And they tend to write off the rest of the field, assuming that if those contenders haven't caught on yet, they never will. That angst reached a fever pitch this week and helped push one new candidate and another potential challenger from the party's more moderate wing into the race — former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who announced he's running, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who's thinking about it — just ahead of a New Hampshire filing deadline, which essentially barred the door to new candidates when it expired at 5 p.m. on Friday. Read more about voters' fears here. Share this -





