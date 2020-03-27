Six degrees of coronavirus? In NYC area, cases get personal A man wearing a mask checks his phone in Times Square in New York on March 22, 2020. Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images After returning from a European vacation three weeks ago, Vidal Chávez, a real estate broker in Manhattan, spoke to a friend who had fallen ill. His fever had spiked to 103 degrees. It was the first conversation with someone he knew locally who may have contracted the coronavirus — but it wouldn't be the last. Chávez, in his 40s, now knows more than a dozen people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, or are sick with related symptoms but can't access a test or are awaiting results. Two people, including a fraternity brother at the University of California, Berkeley, have died, he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







John Miller, NYPD counterterrorism expert, hospitalized John Miller, the NYPD's deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, is in a hospital with the coronavirus, four law enforcement officials said. Miller had had not been feeling well for a couple of days and went to the hospital, the officials said. Two other law enforcement sources said Miller had a low fever and went to the hospital as a precaution, and that he is alert and in good spirits and has been taking calls from family and friends throughout the day. New York City had more than 23,000 coronavirus cases as of Thursday night. There have been 365 deaths in the city related to the illness, according to the health department. The police department said Wednesday that 100 sworn members and 29 civilians have tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Also on Thursday, the department reported its first death from the disease, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson. We are sad to announce the passing of our own NYPD family member, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson. Mr. Dickson faithfully served this department for 14 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YIKzhMXsuc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 27, 2020 Share this -







Texas orders quarantine for travelers from New York tri-state area and New Orleans Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday that restricted all travelers arriving from airports in the New York tri-state area and New Orleans to quarantine for 14 days. The order applies to those entering Texas from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after New York surpassed more than 35,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. New Orleans is also on track to become a coronavirus epicenter as doctors speculate whether the more than 1 million spectators who arrived for Mardi Gras at the end of February could have spread the virus. Failing to comply with the Texas self-quarantine order is considered a criminal offense that is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to 180 days in jail, according to the governor's office. Issuing an Executive Order that mandates a 14-day quarantine for people traveling to Texas as their final destination through an airport from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans.https://t.co/PxnPBylRqr pic.twitter.com/ogvzPZHyMr — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 26, 2020 Share this -







U.S. coronavirus cases surpass China The United States now has more cases of the coronavirus than any other nation, including China. As of Thursday, there were at least 82,474 cases in the U.S., according to NBC News data. Cases have been reported in every state. More than 1,100 people have died in the U.S.; there have been more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 8,000 deaths in Italy. China has the second highest number of cases, at 81,961, according to the World Health Organization. New York, Washington and California remain the hardest-hit states. Share this -







Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming. Here's everything you need to know. Dollar note sheets sit in a stack in Washington, D.C. on April 14, 2015. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus crisis ravages the U.S. economy, millions of Americans are urgently awaiting financial help from Congress in the form of direct cash payments. Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump announced a bipartisan deal Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion emergency economic package that includes direct cash payments to people across the country to help them through the crisis. The Senate passed the bill 96 to 0, and the House is expected to follow suit on Friday. Read the full story here. Share this -





