Six degrees of coronavirus? In NYC area, cases get personal

Chávez, in his 40s, now knows more than a dozen people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, or are sick with related symptoms but can't access a test or are awaiting results. Two people, including a fraternity brother at the University of California, Berkeley, have died, he said.
John Miller, NYPD counterterrorism expert, hospitalized
John Miller, the NYPD's deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, is in a hospital with the coronavirus, four law enforcement officials said.
Miller had had not been feeling well for a couple of days and went to the hospital, the officials said.
Two other law enforcement sources said Miller had a low fever and went to the hospital as a precaution, and that he is alert and in good spirits and has been taking calls from family and friends throughout the day.
New York City had more than 23,000 coronavirus cases as of Thursday night. There have been 365 deaths in the city related to the illness, according to the health department. The police department said Wednesday that 100 sworn members and 29 civilians have tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19.
Also on Thursday, the department reported its first death from the disease, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson.
We are sad to announce the passing of our own NYPD family member, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson. Mr. Dickson faithfully served this department for 14 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YIKzhMXsuc
Dr. Fauci describes the complicated timeline of creating a vaccine for a disease like COVID-19, including the different stages of development and the risks that have to be taken into consideration before releasing to the public.
Share this -
David K. Li
2h ago / 12:18 AM UTC
Mark Blum, actor on 'Law & Order' and 'Succession,' dies from coronavirus
Veteran character actor Mark Blum — a union activist best known for movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," as well as television work in "Law & Order," "Us" and "Succession" — died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, his friends said Thursday.
He was 69.
"This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones," Madonna, his "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star, said on social media. "I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"
President Trump is traveling to Norfolk, Va., on Saturday to "bid bon voyage" to a hospital ship headed to New York City, the current epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the White House said in a statement Thursday.
The hospital ship USNS COMFORT will bring over 1,200 medical personnel and critical supplies to New York City, the statement said. The ship has a dozen operating rooms and 1,000 beds.
The city has seen more than 21,000 cases, according to the state health department.
Earlier this week, the administration sent the hospital ship USNS MERCY to Los Angeles, another coronavirus hotspot.
Share this -
2h ago / 12:20 AM UTC
New Jersey governor: There is 'special place in hell' for coronavirus discrimination
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy denounced discrimination against Asian communities saying, "There is a special place in hell," for those vilifying communities in connection with COVID-19.
Share this -
Erika Edwards
3h ago / 11:11 PM UTC
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass China
The United States now has more cases of the coronavirus than any other nation, including China.
As of Thursday, there were at least 82,474 cases in the U.S., according to NBC News data. Cases have been reported in every state. More than 1,100 people have died in the U.S.; there have been more than 3,000 deaths in China and more than 8,000 deaths in Italy.
New York, Washington and California remain the hardest-hit states.
Share this -
Josh Lederman and Sahil Kapur
3h ago / 10:57 PM UTC
Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming. Here's everything you need to know.
WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus crisis ravages the U.S. economy, millions of Americans are urgently awaiting financial help from Congress in the form of direct cash payments.
Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump announced a bipartisan deal Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion emergency economic package that includes direct cash payments to people across the country to help them through the crisis. The Senate passed the bill 96 to 0, and the House is expected to follow suit on Friday.
Asian Americans report over 650 racist acts over last week, new data says
Seattle resident Kari was at her local grocery store in mid-March when another shopper told her own child she couldn't be in the same line as the Korean American. She would get them sick, the shopper said. A week later at the same store, a cashier refused to check her out, saying she was going on break.
The encounter is one of hundreds of racist and xenophobic incidents that have been reported over the past week, new data reveals. The online reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate shared exclusively with NBC Asian America that since its inception March 18, it has received more than 650 direct reports of discrimination against primarily Asian Americans.
"We live in a scary world, but it's unbelievable that this is happening," said Kari.