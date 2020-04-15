'Skipping Sikh' challenges Britain to get active while on lockdown

And the public has been meeting his challenge, posting videos and photos of their activities across social media with the hashtag #skippingsikh. Singh's Just Giving fundraiser had also collected nearly £1,000 ($1,250) by early Wednesday.
Global criticism grows on Trump move to end WHO funding
President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization has been met with severe criticism at home and abroad, with the United Nations' secretary-general saying "now is not the time" for such a drastic move while the coronavirus pandemic is gripping the globe.
Official coronavirus death tolls are only an estimate, and that is a problem
The dead, piled up around the globe, tell a tale.
When the outbreak hit Spain, coffin makers couldn’t keep up with the demand. In Italy, the bodies were stacked unceremoniously in the back of military vehicles and hauled away. As the coronavirus death toll in the United States mounts, experts can only estimate as to how high it will go.
So while the official global death toll currently stands at more than 126,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, that number represents a mere estimate. Only countries with extensive testing can confirm their mortalities and, even in those with the necessary medical technologies, the simple act of counting the dead reflects the chaos that COVID-19 has wrought.
U.S. forces in Japan extend health emergency to all bases
The commander of U.S. Forces in Japan extended a public health emergency to all military bases in the country, on Wednesday, effective until at least May 15 as the number of coronavirus cases there continues to rise.
The declaration ensures U.S. commanders possess "the necessary authorities to enforce compliance with health protection measures," U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement. The provision applies to anyone with access to U.S. installations or facilities and includes military, civilians, contractors and host-nation employees, the statement added.
Japan is the United States’ key ally in Asia and hosts more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel. The country's health officials have so far reported 8,100 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.
More than 11,000 people have died of the virus in hospitals so far, according to the National Health Service on Tuesday, although Britain's death toll is believed to be much higher once deaths at care homes and hospices are accounted for.
South Koreans take to the polls amid pandemic
Voters in South Korea cast their ballots in the country's parliamentary election Wednesday, taking extra precautions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country is one of the first in the world to hold a general election during the outbreak, with strict social distancing measures in place. Voters had to disinfect their hands with sanitizer, get their temperatures checked on arrival and wear plastic gloves and masks when casting a ballot.
South Korea has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 225 deaths, as of Wednesday, according to its Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bill Gates says world needs 'WHO now more than ever'
Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.