The slow road back to normality in Italy

European data shows huge number of coronavirus deaths in care homes Deaths from coronavirus in England and Wales in care homes and hospices may be higher than previous figures have suggested, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. England and Wales reported 16,387 deaths in the week ending April 3, according to official data, 15 percent higher than previously recorded. Although 90 percent of coronavirus deaths occurred in hospitals, about 10 percent of people died in care homes and hospices, the report found. Data collected from other European countries including Spain, France and Belgium, by the London School of Economics, also appeared to show that around half of coronavirus deaths were happening in care homes, sparking concern that such deaths are being left out of official death tolls.







Pandemic poses extra challenges for divorced parents Even under the best of circumstances, co-parenting with an ex can be challenging. Now, amid an outbreak that has closed family courts, shuttered neutral meeting places where child exchanges typically happen and raised the health risks of shuttling children from one home to the other, divorced and separated parents face even bigger obstacles. With no precedent for co-parenting during a pandemic, many families have scrambled to make temporary changes to their child custody agreements themselves, some amicably and others no Read the full story here







Democrats call on Trump admin to offer guidance on small business aid program A group of two-dozen House Democrats have sent a letter to the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department asking that they provide guidance to financial institutions on which small businesses can receive loans from the latest coronavirus relief package. "Although we are glad that the CARES Act included much-needed financial relief for small businesses, some financial institutions have not yet begun offering PPP loans due to the lack of guidance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury," they wrote in the letter released Monday and sent late last week. This comes as Democrats and Republicans are at an impasse over passing additional funding for the program to aid small businesses. The PPP program is slated to run out of funding and Democrats are demanding that the legislation provide help to hospital, states, families who receive food stamps and small businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans and others. Republicans, however, are rejecting those demands.







France makes exception to lockdown rules for animal rescues Prospective pet owners in France will on Thursday have the opportunity to rescue an animal from a local shelter after the government made an exception to its strict lockdown restrictions. The change came after a plea from the Society for the Protection of Animals, which warned that its shelters were at risk of becoming overrun during the lockdown. Prospective pet owners will need to select in advance the animal they'd like to take home, according to the list of rules released by the Interior Ministry. Then, only one person from a household will be allowed to pick up the animal from the shelter. "Fully committed to the cause of animal welfare, the government heard the call of the SPA and we immediately with heart sought to find a responsible solution," said Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said in a statement. "It will allow compliance with health rules and save the lives of many animals."







Coronavirus deaths in China are still almost entirely from imported cases Chinese health officials reported Tuesday 89 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, of which 86 were imported, as the country tries to stem a wave of infections coming from abroad to avoid a second outbreak. No new deaths were registered on Monday, with the national death toll for mainland China remaining at 3,341. A total of 82,249 confirmed cases were reported, a total that has now been exceeded by the U.S. and five European nations as the pandemic spreads globally.







Delivery workers say they're kept in the dark over who's sick Rumors about the manager with the virus started to spread around Worldport, UPS' sprawling air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month. Employees texted one another to ask whether they'd heard about Roml Ellis, the well-liked 55-year-old who worked the night shift. They'd heard he was sick, that he'd been hospitalized and then that he'd died. UPS employees said that despite asking management repeatedly about their sick co-worker, they were kept in the dark as the company cited medical privacy concerns. On April 6, in response to a question from reporters, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that a UPS employee had died from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. On Friday, after rumors began to fly between workers online, UPS announced that a second employee had died. Read the full story here






