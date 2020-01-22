So what does Trump think about the trial today? SO WHAT DID PRESIDENT TRUMP THINK OF TODAY? He was absolutely engaged in the impeachment proceedings today, getting "minute-by-minute" updates on the process, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the president’s closest allies and an impeachment team member. Legislative Affairs head Eric Ueland backed that up, telling reporters that the president is "very impressed" with what’s been happening on the Hill. But take all that with a grain of salt: the president likes to see impressive TV performances, and we have reason to believe that he may have more mixed feelings than what aides are letting on. And the president is also someone who likes to gauge the reviews so his opinion may end up shaped by the tone from his preferred cable news shows. (An early guide: Sean Hannity, in his opener, is adopting a bored affect and introducing the network’s Congressional correspondent as someone who’s been "suffering through a lot of this tediousness.") WILL THE PRESIDENT’S DEFENSE TEAM FILE A MOTION TO DISMISS BY 9AM WEDNESDAY? It’s possible, but the chances seem less-than-likely. Ueland didn’t shut the door on it tonight, but Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas sounded more definitive, telling reporters he believes a motion to dismiss is unlikely: it’s "not nearly as good an outcome for the president and for the country as will be a final judgment on the merits." Again, it’s kind of a moot point regardless since Senate Republicans don’t think there are the votes to support such a motion. IS THE DEFENSE GOING TO PUSH BACK ON THE APPARENT SATURDAY START FOR THEIR OPENING? Seems doubtful. Two sources familiar with the thinking suggest it’s not likely the White House team will put up much of a fight on the expected Saturday start to opening arguments (that’s if House managers take up their allotted three days.) That’s subject to change, as always. But weekend arguments would, in theory, let the president’s defenders get in their first word before the Sunday political talk shows, and then have a weekday audience for the rest of their arguments Monday and, if needed, Tuesday. Share this -







Crow argues Pentagon documents will further prove Trump-Ukraine scheme Rep. Jason Crow argued on behalf the impeachment managers in favor of Schumer's amendment to subpoena the Department of Defense for certain records related to the freeze on military aid to Ukraine. He cited the testimony of Laura Cooper, the top Pentagon official overseeing U.S. policy regarding Ukraine, as one reason why those documents would shed additional light on whether Trump improperly withheld military aid for Ukraine as leverage to compel Ukraine to launch politically advantageous investigations. In a public hearing in November, Cooper explained how and when she became aware of the hold on the military aid to Ukraine, and said that she had recently learned of the existence of multiple emails that had been sent to her office (but that she hadn't received) pertaining to questions she had been asked during her October deposition about whether she knew if the Ukrainians had known about the hold or had asked any questions about it. Cooper said that her staff later showed her two unclassified emails from the State Department. Both were sent two hours apart on the afternoon of July 25. The first, Cooper said, showed that the Ukrainian Embassy was "asking about the security assistance," and the second suggested that "Hill knows about the [aid freeze] situation." The Pentagon had previously defied a subpoena from House impeachment investigators for information and documents related to the aid freeze. Trump's defense team argued that Democrats were jumping the gun by pushing for additional documents and witnesses at this stage, saying the McConnell's rules allow for this issue to be decided later, after both sides have presented their arguments. "We're not here to make it easy for you," Schiff responded.







We're back, and debating Schumer's amendment to subpoena Pentagon records If that short break was used to try and reach a deal to move the proceedings along, it appears that it didn't work. McConnell resumed the trial, and then Schumer immediately introduced his fifth amendment, which is to subpoena certain Department of Defense documents and records. They will go into up to two hours of debate on this amendment. Several senators looked tired an hour ago, as Jeffries made the case for why Mulvaney should be called as a witness. As Jeffries spoke, some senators around the room appeared to be eating snacks. A few chatted quietly. Most senators watched the screens as the videos were played, though a few looked around the room and up at the galleries. As the clock approach 9 p.m., a few senators had their heads rested against their hands as they sat listening, and Senate pages walked through the room refilling water glasses.







McConnell asks Schumer to speed things along after another amendment gets killed The fourth Schumer amendment, to call Mulvaney as a witness, was defeated along party lines, 53-47 — just like the previous three. McConnell, after remarking that he observed a "certain similarity of all of these amendments," asked Schumer if he would be willing to stack the votes on the remaining Democratic amendments into one vote, in order to speed the evening along. Schumer did not agree to that request, and told him he would be willing to hold amendment votes tomorrow if senators wanted to go home now. McConnell asks Schumer to stack vote after Mulvaney amendment fails 01:27 "The bottom line is very simple," the minority leader said. "As has been clear to every senator in the country: we believe witnesses and documents are extremely important and a compelling case has been made for them. We will have votes on all of those. We will also — the leader, without consulting us made changes, a number of significant changes that significantly deviated from the 1999 Clinton resolution. We want to change those. So there will be a good number of votes." McConnell then put the trial into a quorum call, or a break — but moments later, the trial resumed with the reading of Schumer amendment No. 5 into the record. The fourth Schumer amendment sought the testimony of Mick Mulvaney. The fifth amendment will be to subpoena Defense Department documents related to the withheld Ukraine aid. https://t.co/0RGDbsr19y — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 22, 2020







Mulvaney was 'crucial' in planning the Ukraine scheme, Jeffries says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., one of the seven House managers and the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, argued in favor of the Democratic amendment that calls for a subpoena of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney, who also leads the Office of Management and Budget, played a key role in the president's efforts to freeze nearly $400 million in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and withhold a White House meeting. "Based on the extensive evidence that the House did obtain, it is clear that Mulvaney was crucial in planning the scheme, executing its implementation and carrying out the cover-up," said Jeffries. Jeffries calls Mulvaney's testimony 'critical' in impeachment trial 03:02 "Emails and witness testimony show that Mr. Mulvaney was 'in the loop' on the president's decision to explicitly condition a White House meeting on Ukraine's announcement of investigations beneficial to the president's re-election prospects," he added. "He was closely involved in implementing the president's hold on a security assistance, and subsequently admitted that the funds were being withheld to put pressure on Ukraine." Mulvaney is one of four witnesses that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would like the Senate to subpoena. The House issued a subpoena compelling Mulvaney's testimony during the impeachment inquiry last year but he defied it at the direction of the White House.







ANALYSIS: Why Trump's defense was looking shaky on Day 1 President Donald Trump's defense failed him at the opening of his Senate impeachment trial Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had one job. He just had to collect 51 votes for the trial rules he had written, in close consultation with White House officials, to deliver Trump an acquittal quickly, quietly and with as few surprises as possible. He couldn't do it. The other half of Trump's squad, his legal team, chose not to defend his actions with a cogent explanation for them. Rather than rebutting hours of evidence presented by House Democratic impeachment managers, White House lawyers opted to repeat Trump's attacks on the process and the disjointed set of rejoinders he's delivered to Democrats in public. Read more of the analysis here.







Schumer and McConnell a study in contrasts As Rep. Adam Schiff spoke on the floor, Sen. Chuck Schumer smiled and laughed while talking to the aides seated next to him — a strikingly different demeanor from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's stoic posture across the aisle. In a brief moment of bipartisanship, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., walked over to the Republican side behind the last row of senators. As he was passing by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., he crouched down and the two chatted and laughed briefly. A packet of gum was being passed around that back row between Sasse, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and others. While the table on the prosecution side with the managers was full of open binders, notebooks and laptops the Trump defense team's table looked neat. Their binders were not open while Schiff and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., spoke, and their laptops also remained closed. During the arguments, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren took notes on occasion, and Republican Sens. Amy Murkowski and Susan Collins watched Schiff intently for the duration of his remarks. In the final few minutes of Schiff's comments, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, tapped on his watch to indicate the California Democrat was nearing the end of his time. Schiff seemed to look in his direction but did not pause or stop. When Crow was speaking, the other House managers watched him intently, turning in their chairs to face him. Rep Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was the one exception; he took notes throughout and referred back to binders and notes. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., read during most of the proceedings, while Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., yawned several times. Cruz slumped back in his chair, scowling, while Schiff and Crow spoke. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., had a similar posture and didn't take notes or read.







One amendment out, one amendment in McConnell moved to table the third Democratic amendment, which would have subpoenaed OMB documents related to the charges against the president and regarding the suspension of assistance to Ukraine. Schumer introduced a fourth amendment to subpoena acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Senators will now take a 30-minute recess to eat dinner. It'll be pizza for both sides, Republicans will eat Ledo's in the Mansfield room, where they usually hold their policy luncheons, and Democrats will eat Ledo's in the cloakroom. During dinner, they will discuss what happens next. When they return from this recess they will debate, for up to two hours, the Mulvaney amendment. Then there will be another vote to kill the amendment.






