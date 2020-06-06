Soccer with fans back in Vietnam after virus shutdown Soccer was back and so were the spectators in Vietnam on Friday when the top domestic league resumed after the coronavirus shutdown. Fans were allowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s scoreless draw with Hai Phong among three matches. But unlike Germany’s Bundesliga and South Korea’s K-League — which returned to action in May with empty arenas — more than 1,000 fans attended the V-League game at Hai Phong. Allowing spectators to the matches was the result of Vietnam’s successful efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Despite sharing a long land border with China ⁠— where the virus originated ⁠— Vietnam, with a population of almost 100 million has recorded just 328 cases and not a single recorded death. Share this -







China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination China advised the public to avoid traveling to Australia on Friday, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. "There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement. It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence. Australia rejected the accusations saying they had no basis in fact. "Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement. Asians have faced harassment in various countries since the outbreak began late last year. China earlier issued a warning to tourists traveling to the U.S. after some said they were mistreated in connection with coronavirus.






