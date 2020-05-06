Social media influencers team up with Red Cross to combat coronavirus misinformation The International Federation of the Red Cross announced Wednesday it will collaborate with social media influencers around the world to combat the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. Working alongside creative agency Billion Dollar Boy and launching across four continents, the Red Cross will send an approved and verified message to a network of more than 30 influencers, who will incorporate the message into their own creative content. “Influencers have a crucial role to play in tackling this infodemic and cutting through the noise,” IFRC’s media manager Nichola Jones said. “They have a level of access to younger people that public authorities or charities don’t have and their relationship with their followers is different. By working together, we can make sure credible content reaches a broader audience and has a positive impact.” A few of the influencers who have already signed up to the network are Antonio Nunziata, Katie Woods, Neda Ghenai, who have more than half a million global followers combined. With global data showing a sharp rise in social media use since some countries began locking down, the IFRC hopes to use influencer’s engagement with their followers to get vital information to the public on a global scale. The network will initially reach more than 2 million followers, with more expected join each day, according the Red Cross. Share this -







More than 1.5M Hong Kong residents register for free reusable mask CuMask+ is made of six layers of functional materials, two of which are specially made with small quantities of copper, capable of immobilising bacteria, common viruses and other harmful substances. The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region More than 1.5 million Hong Kongers have signed up to receive a free reusable face mask as the semi-autonomous city continues its coronavirus containment efforts. The new mask, which can be washed up to 60 times, will be distributed for free to all citizens of Hong Kong who have a valid address. The office of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said more than 1.5 million people had registered for the mask on Wednesday. Hong Kong has been effective in containing the outbreak with only four deaths and 1,040 infections so far.







NYC Mayor de Blasio says 139 homeless people came off the streets in one night Mayor Bill de Blasio, in touting the success of the shutdown of the New York City subway early Wednesday morning for overnight cleaning, said 139 homeless individuals out of 252 agreed to accept support and come off the streets. "This number is extraordinary," de Blasio said at a news conference. "More than half of the people encountered agreed to come in. We have never, ever seen so much success in a single night before." De Blasio said the city will "obviously need to see how things play out over a longer period of time."







German Bundesliga to resume matches later this month Germany's top-tier Bundesliga will become the first major football league to resume matches later this month after it was suspended over coronavirus concerns, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday. "We talked about the first and second league, which after the second half of May will be able to restart under the approved and tested regulations," Merkel told reporters in a briefing. Merkel did not specify what restrictions will be put in place. The league was suspended in March as Germany went into lockdown to slow down the spread of the virus.







In change of plans, Trump now says coronavirus task force will continue 'indefinitely' A day after President Donald Trump confirmed that he planned to wind down the White House coronavirus task force, the president announced Wednesday that it will now continue indefinitely. In a series of tweets, Trump said the task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a "fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future." Trump said that ventilators are now being produced in the thousands, repeated the false claim that the U.S. is doing more testing than all other countries combined and said face masks and shields are "plentiful." "The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people," the president tweeted. Read the full story.







Uber to lay off 3,700 workers Uber is laying off 3,700 employees, almost 14 percent of its workforce, the ride-sharing company announced Wednesday. Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi will also forgo his $1 million salary for the rest of the year. The coronavirus lockdown has kept Americans homebound and shuttered businesses and travel, throwing many of the company's drivers out of work. In a statement released to NBC News, Uber said it was taking these steps in order to bring costs in line and protect the future of the business. Uber's stock dropped by around 2 percent Wednesday morning. The company reports its quarterly earnings on Thursday.







Around 20 million workers lost their job last month, new ADP data shows The private sector lost around 20 million workers last month, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, making April the worst month ever for America's workforce. The report comes ahead of the closely watched monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will be released Friday morning. The coronavirus has already wiped out all job gains since the Great Recession, with more than 30 million Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits since the pandemic took hold. Continuing claims, or the number of people receiving ongoing benefits, hit 18 million last week, far surpassing the recessionary peak of 6.6 million. After a record 10-year streak of economic growth and months at a half-century low, the unemployment rate, as measured in March, soared to 4.4 percent. Economists expect Friday's BLS data to show that the national unemployment rate has now more than tripled, to around 16 percent.






