Some candidates do better than the polls and others worse. We break it down. Pre-election polls are more important this primary election cycle than ever before. Last week, Michael Bloomberg was given a place on the debate stage in Las Vegas because of his rising support in pre-election polls. Polls provide more than just interesting talking points — they can have direct consequences for candidates' futures. With the first three Democratic Party contests of the season behind us, it's worth looking at how well pre-election polls have done so far at predicting candidates' support on Election Day. Read the full story.







Gabby Giffords calls for 'serious debate' on guns The Charleston #demdebate is one block from Emanuel AME Church where 9 black worshippers were killed by a hate-fueled gunman.@BarackObama sang of their amazing grace and urged Congress to act. Too little has changed since.



— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 26, 2020







Sanders 'looking forward' to 'enthusiastic support' from opponents on stage Looking forward to hearing more enthusiastic support from my opponents tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZmuYx6qPyC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020







The scene outside the debate venue Lots of competing voices outside the debate site #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uWbCODcG1G — Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) February 26, 2020







Sanders' comments leave out crucial parts of Cuba's history, Cuban Americans, scholars say Carmen Peláez, a Cuban American playwright, filmmaker and active Democrat, said she was "gobsmacked" when she heard presidential candidate Bernie Sanders praise Cuba's education and health care system during a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday night. "I was amazed he was arrogant enough to equivocate on behalf of a Communist revolution, considering he needs Florida to win," said Peláez, whose parents fled Cuba in the 1960s. "Today, I know I can't vote for Sanders." Sanders' comments on Cuba have created uproar and outrage in Florida, one of the most important battleground states in the country. Many Cubans in the United States say Sanders' portrayal of 1960s Cuba does not paint the entire picture of what was really unfolding in the country at the time. During the "60 Minutes" interview, Sanders defended comments he made in 1985 saying Cubans did not join the U.S. in overthrowing Castro during the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion because he educated kids, gave them health care, and "totally transformed society." At a CNN town hall Monday night, Sanders was asked if he wanted to respond to the criticism, but he doubled down on his previous comments. Read the full story here.







After unloading on Sanders, Hillary Clinton walks back not committing to him as nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night walked back scathing comments in which she would not commit to backing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the Democratic presidential nominee and said "nobody likes him." "He was in Congress for years," Clinton says in the soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary "Hillary," The Hollywood Reporter said in a report on Tuesday. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it." Asked by the publication in an interview released Tuesday whether her assessment still stands, Clinton said, "Yes, it does." And she would not commit to endorsing Sanders, who backed her as the Democratic nominee following the 2016 primaries, if he becomes the Democratic nominee. But Tuesday evening, Clinton amended her comments. Read what she said here.







Bloomberg says he's shown he can beat Trump Tonight is about who can beat Trump and who can do the job.



Tonight is about who can beat Trump and who can do the job.



I've shown I can beat Trump -- on guns and climate, and in the 2018 midterms. And I'm the only one with a proven record of successfully governing one of the most complex cities in the world. #DemDebate — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 26, 2020






