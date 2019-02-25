Feedback

Some Democrats aren't over 2016

The calendar may read 2019, but for some, it's still 2016. 

Some professional Democrats are harboring bad blood related to the party's 2016 primary, a dynamic that's become clear in the early days surrounding Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential launch. 

It's unclear how much resentment rank-and-file Democratic voters still feel after the tough primary, which left some Sanders supporters feeling like the race was rigged against them and Hillary Clinton supporters frustrated that Sanders' orbit didn't fall faster in line behind her. 

But the fissures that do still exist are clear in recent stories that call into question whether Sanders can put the past behind him and capture the party's 2020 presidential nomination, a question First Read identified last week as central to Sanders' bid.

The dynamic is most clear in Politico's new story on Sanders' post-primary travel in support of Clinton, the premise of which hinges on Sanders' use of a "a carbon-spewing private jet" amid his calls to combat global warming and the fossil fuel industry. 

Zac Petkanas, Clinton's former rapid response director, panned Sanders in a particularly blunt quote

"I’m not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe," he told the outlet. 

Michael Briggs, a spokesman on Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, responded by panning Clinton and her staff as "total ingrates." 

"You can see why she’s one of the most disliked politicians in America. She’s not nice. Her people are not nice...[Sanders] busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that [we] get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact," he said. 

It's not the only reincrimination from 2016 in recent days—New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the possible presidential candidate who served as Hillary Clinton's Senate campaign manager back in 2000, panned Clinton in Iowa for her "focus on Trump" over "kitchen-table issues." And he added that Clinton's camp didn't make a "true effort" to unify the party after the primary, according to the New York Post

And Sanders recently addressed criticism of his surrogates during the 2016 race, sending a new letter obtained by HuffPost that says he opposes "bullying and harassment" and warns surrogates against talking about "past grievances." 

Again, it's unclear how prevalent feelings of resentment are among Democratic primary voters that will actually decide the nomination. But the constant reminders of the 2016 election certainly won't help a party that wants to put that contest in the rear-view mirror, and could complicate the terrain for Sanders in the process.

Asa Hutchinson: 'Anybody is free' to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that "anybody" should be free to challenge President Trump in the 2020 Republican presidential primary amid accusations from Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan that the party is trying to stifle any opposition to Trump.

But during his appearance on NBC's Sunday broadcast of "Meet the Press," Hutchinson admitted it will be "very difficult" for any Republican looking to unseat Trump in a primary and that it's not surprising the Republican National Committee supports the president. 

"This is President Trump's RNC in the sense that he appoints the chairman. So obviously there is something that is pro the White House and the administration. But obviously in our system of democracy and in our party, anybody is free to make the challenge," he said.

"Sometimes it's a more difficult environment than others. In this case, with President Trump's record, with what he's accomplished, it'd be very difficult for somebody to mount a successful challenge at this point."

Saber-rattling about a significant primary challenge to Trump took a turn last week when Hogan criticized the RNC amid its decision to announce its "undivided support" for Trump's reelection during its winter meeting as well as its hand-in-glove relationship with Trump's reelection organization. 

"Typically they try to be fair arbiters of a process and I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been involved in the Republican Party for most of my life. It’s unprecedented. And in my opinion it’s not the way we should be going about our politics," Hogan told Politico.

"What are they afraid of?"

RNC spokeswoman Cassie Smedile told Politico in a statement in response to Hogan that “President Trump doesn’t need any assistance to protect him from primary challengers. He has an unprecedented level of support among Republican voters. The unanimous resolution in support of the president’s reelection at our winter meeting showed just that."

Republican candidate Mark Harris supports new election after absentee fraud allegations roiled congressional race

UPDATE: The North Carolina State Board of Elections has ordered a new election in the state's Ninth Congressional District. Thanks to a law passed late last year, which the State Assembly passed over the governor's veto, there will also be a new primary. 

ORIGINAL: Republican Mark Harris, who appeared to have won his congressional race until an absentee ballot fraud investigation thew the result into doubt, is now calling for a new election, conceding that he believes a do-over is the only way for voters to regain faith in the process. 

"Through the testimony I listened to over the past three days, I believe a new election should be called. It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the ninth district seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted," Harris said Thursday during the state Board of Elections hearing into the contested election.

Read more from NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell and Dartunorro Clark on this developing story

Priorities USA unveils $100 million investment in key presidential battlegrounds

Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PACs focused on the 2020 presidential race, is spending $100 million across four of the top swing states as part of the group's initial investment in defeating President Trump. 

Guy Cecil, the group's chairman, announced the early investment in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania during an event with reporters on Thursday. He argued that early polling shows Democrats have "opportunity to expand the electorate to the largest, if not certainly the largest in a generation" and that he wants to make sure the party wastes no time in starting that work. 

"We are going to have a long, year-and-a-half long, sustained conversation with these 2, 2.5 million voters in these four states," he said. 

These four states represent 75 Electoral College votes and were pivotal to Trump's 2016 victory. The $100 million will primarily be spent on digital ads and infrastructure in the states—Cecil said it is "highly unlikely that we will be on television this year." 

Later this year, the group will pivot towards investing in its "Phase 2" states, which include North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. 

Cecil walked reporters through a detailed theory of the case—including how Priorities views the universe of potential Democratic persuasion and turnout targets, as well as the messages it believes is best suited to win over those voters. 

He specifically called out the 16 percent of registered voters who did not vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 that say they are open to supporting a Democrat in 2020. Of those, 51 percent did not vote in 2016, 20 percent voted for Trump because they opposed Clinton, 17 percent voted for a third party candidate and 12 percent voted for Trump because they supported him. 

Like other Democratic groups that have done postmortems after the 2016 race, Priorities wants to prioritize issues like health care and wages over the more general concerns Democrats have about Trump's tweets and temperament. The group's polling has found that Democrats have the biggest advantages when message on those issues, and less of an advantage when trying to message directly on Trump's tone or rhetoric. 

"Our job is to refocus as much of the conversation on economic issues—not on tweets or temperament or personality, but on how this administration affects them," Cecil said. 

"While people are talking about Mueller, we will be talking about high health care prices…When people are talking about Trump’s temperament, well be talking about how Trump's temperament relates to the rising cost of pharmaceuticals.” 

But that work won't be done in a vacuum, as Trump's reelection and its allies have already begun spending heavily too to tar Democrats as too extreme to be trusted to run the country. And while Democrats had hoped to prioritize policy debates over rhetorical debates in 2016, Trump's siren song ultimately distracted them at times from that goal. 

While the group is already starting to spend heavily, Priorities is officially neutral in the Democratic primary. But with the Democratic primary including such a wide swath of policy positions on a variety of issues, including whether Democrats should even have super PACs at all, Cecil says the group is positioning itself for whoever eventually wins the nomination.  

He added that the group has "developed a more permanent infrastructure for the left that isn't focused on one election" and that it intends to fight against Trump's reelection "all the way through November" regardless of the eventual nominee's stance on super PACs. And he added that while the group has polled head-to-head matchups between Trump and possible nominees, he hasn't seen "seismic changes" in the data dependent on who the party nominates. 

Read the full Priorities presentation here. 

Tweet the Press: NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell talks scandal-tainted North Carolina House race

In Wednesday's edition of Tweet the Press, NBC News Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell catches us up on the dramatic North Carolina State Board of Election investigatory hearing looking into election irregularities in the state's Ninth Congressional District. 

The board has refused to certify the race after serious allegations of absentee ballot fraud emerged. The allegations center on a local political consultant who did work for Republican Mark Harris, who appeared to have won the election before the accusations emerged. 

Check out the Twitter thread below for more from the hearing. 

2020 roundup: Warren sketches out child care plan

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is unveiling her latest policy proposal—universal child care—as she looks to show voters the types of progressive projects her administration could fund with her tax on the richest Americans. 

The broad strokes of the plan, which Warren outlined in a Medium post on Tuesday are as follows: 

  • Universal childcare from birth until children are old enough to go to school
  • A network of licensed centers created through public-private partnerships 
  • Families making less than 200 percent above the federal poverty line receive free childcare
  • For all others, childcare costs will be capped at 7 percent of family income
  • Warren's team ballparks the program, which would not be mandatory, at about $700 billion. The campaign adds that cost would be covered through her "Ultra-millionaire tax," which she says would bring in $2.75 trillion over ten years

Read more from Warren here, and read below for more from the campaign trail: 

  • Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who has said he'll announce his decision on 2020 by the end of the month, said that he's keeping all options open, including a presidential bid, another Senate bid, or even perhaps serving as the Democratic nominee's vice presidential pick. 
  • NBC's Benjy Sarlin joined California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris in New Hampshire, where she pledged to "compete in New Hampshire" and "shake every hand that I possibly can" even as some question whether the state is integral to her path to the party's nomination
  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's campaign welcomed Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders into the presidential race with a statement that prods at his influence pushing the Democratic Party to the left, the very leftward drift that Schultz says helped spark his potential candidacy. 

  • Kayleigh McEnany, President Trump's newly-minted reelection national press secretary, made clear on Fox News that the campaign looks at the news media as right up there with Democrats as its biggest foes.

Hogan on challenging Trump: People are approaching me and I "haven't thrown them out" of my office

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan suggested that he hasn't closed the door on challenging President Trump in the 2020 Republican primary as Trump opponents continue to float his name as a potential primary candidate. 

Hogan criticized Trump in a new interview with CBS News—saying that he sometimes "acts irrationally" and that he's "exaggerated what's going on at the border." But while he said that he's fielded requests from people who want him to run in the GOP presidential primary, Hogan made clear he's far from any potential run. 

"I was just sworn in a month ago for my second term. I've got a lot of work to do here in Maryland.I would say I'm being approached from a lot of different people, and I guess the best way to put it is I haven't thrown them out of my office," he said. 

When asked how the special counsel's report could impact the Republican presidential primary field, Hogan replied that "you would see a number of potential challengers in the Republican Party considering jumping in" if that was the case. 

Hogan has reportedly spoken with prominent anti-Trump Republicans like Bill Kristol, who founded "The Weekly Standard," the conservative magazine that shuttered a few months ago, 

Bernie's big bucks: Sanders raises staggering $4 million in first 12 hours after launch

UPDATED: By Wednesday morning, Sanders' campaign announced that it raised $5.9 million in the 24 hours after launching the campaign, from 225,000 individuals. The campaign also says that it secured $600,000 in monthly recurring donations. 

ORIGINAL: At 8:00 pm ET last night, Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign announced having raised more than $4 million since the start of his campaign kickoff from nearly 150,000 individuals. That’s in just 12 hours.

By comparison, Kamala Harris’ campaign raised $1.5 million in its first 24 hours; Amy Klobuchar’s reported raising more than $1 million in its first 48 hours; and Elizabeth Warren got some $300,000 from ActBlue in her first day (although that’s not a complete way to measure total fundraising).

So Bernie’s haul is VERY impressive. Then again, as a repeat candidate who’s already proved he can raise big bucks online, that kind of fundraising prowess should be expected from him.

The question we have is: If Beto O’Rourke does run, can he match or exceed Bernie’s first-day amount?

 

Mike Memoli

Biden: Trump administration "rooting" for demise of EU and NATO

Former Vice President Joe Biden took sharp aim at President Trump on foreign policy Tuesday at what he called an “inflection point” in America’s relationship with its allies. 

Days after he attended a major international summit in Germany, Biden noted the deep concern among allies about the United States and blasted the Trump administration for in his view “rooting” for the demise of the European Union and diminishment of NATO. 

It “is the dumbest thing in the world,” Biden said during a conversation at the University of Pennsylvania. 

He noted that Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on behalf of Trump, was received there with “deafening silence” as he “lectured” the audience, while he received a standing ovation from a bipartisan U.S. delegation and the allies in attendance. 

Biden was not asked specifically during the Q-and-A session with the university president about his 2020 plans. But with his emphasis on foreign policy and the importance of addressing middle class economic anxiety, he showcased what would be at the heart of his potential candidacy. 

Biden noted he had championed the Obama administration’s auto industry bailout but noted that economic policies have not creative enough incentive for businesses to reinvest profits into their workforce, blasting GM for having accepted the rescue package during the Great Recession but now laying off workers. 

“I’m not looking for charity. Business is not in business to be a charity,” he said. “I don’t begrudge anybody making a million or hundreds of millions of dollars. I really don’t. But I do think there’s some shared responsibility and it’s not being shared fairly for hard-working, middle class and working class people.”

Kamala Harris: 'Medicare for All' is not socialism

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris defended "Medicare for All" from Republican attacks comparing it to socialism, arguing drastic steps are necessary thanks to rising healthcare costs. 

As the policy continues to gain steam in her party, Harris brushed aside that label during an interview with NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt during Harris's trip to New Hampshire as part of her presidential campaign. 

"No, no. It’s about providing health care to all people," she said in response to Hunt's question. 

"It’s about understanding that access to affordable health care should not be a privilege, it should be a right. It’s about understanding that in a democracy, and the  way we have constructed our democracy, we at least in concept have said that your access to public education, public health or public safety should not be a function of how much money you have. But in America today, that’s not the case."

Watch more from the interview below and stay tuned to MSNBC for more excerpts from the interview to come. 

