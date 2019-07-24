Some key context about Chabot's questions about Fusion GPS
At about 9:31 a.m., Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, asked Mueller about an NBC News report regarding Natalia Vesilnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who requested the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Chabot pointed out that the lawyer had been working with Fusion GPS on behalf of a Russian businessman who was being sued by New York federal prosecutors.
Chabot cited our reporting that Vesilnitskaya received the information that she believed might be damaging to Clinton from Glenn Simpson, one of the founders of the firm. In other words, the supposed “dirt” on Clinton — which turned out not to be useful to the Trump team — came from the same firm that helped generate the dossier. Republicans make much of this, but Simpson has testified under oath that his work on the two cases was kept entirely separate.
Pundits raise questions about Mueller's performance
Two veteran political observers at NBC News took note of the ways in which Mueller's performance differs from previous public appearances, with one saying "the years have clearly taken a toll" on the former special counsel. (Mueller is 74.)
Mueller says Trump can be charged with obstruction after leaving office
Asked by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., if Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice after leaving office, Mueller offered an emphatic “yes.”
Mueller letting GOP mischaracterizations slip by
Mueller is allowing the Republicans to mischaracterize aspects of his investigation without responding, which could have the result of furthering a narrative that will reach millions of Fox viewers and other consumers of right-wing media.
The former special counsel notably did not push back when:
- Jim Jordan said the FBI “spied” on the Trump campaign, and suggested that Joseph Mifsud (the Maltese professor who told Papadopoulos the Russians had dirt on Clinton) was a U.S. agent, not a Russian agent.
- Ratcliffe (and later Rep. Buck) argued that Mueller did not follow the special counsel regulations by not making a decision on obstruction and that it was improper for Mueller to say the president had not been exonerated.
- Gaetz suggested the Russia investigation might have been the result of a set-up of the Trump campaign by Russian intelligence.
- Gohmert said Mueller hired people who didn’t like Trump, and that FBI agent Peter Strzok “hated Trump.”
All of these assertions are either false or debatable and are designed to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the investigation.
Meadows hints at 'Deep State' conspiracy theory
Mueller himself is a registered Republican, but the majority of his attorneys were registered Democrats. It’s worth noting, as PolitiFact did, that the attorneys whose registrations were obtained are registered in urban districts that are majority Democratic, where primary races typically decide the outcome of elections.
Jeffries outlines legal requirements for obstruction
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who is not on the committee but was sitting up front, weighed in during the five-minute break.
“He seems very uninformed as to the facts," Meadows said, adding, "A 448-page report, and yet it doesn’t seem as if he has a grasp of that. ... It doesn’t seem to be going extremely well for the Democrats.”
Democrats “keep trying to get him to make explosive statements,” he said.
Meadows expects more in-depth questioning “getting to the very start of this particular investigation.”
On the Mifsud line of questioning, he said: “The report implies stronger Russian connections than are actually there. … He lied three times to the FBI and was not charged. So the question is why.”
Rep. Gaetz goes off on Mueller
Fact check: The FBI used the Steele dossier to spy on Carter Page
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, complained about the warrant the FBI obtained in order to scrutinize former Trump campaign aide Carter Page on Wednesday, noting that the Steele dossier was "part of the reason they were able to get a warrant."
Jordan is correct. The FBI released a redacted copy of the warrant last year, showing that Christopher Steele's dossier was at least part of the law enforcement agency's interest in Page.
Steele is a former British spy who compiled an explosive report about the president's relationship with Russia.
The FBI disclosed to the court that the information in the dossier was paid for by political opponents of candidate Trump, but said they viewed Steele as credible. Steele, released documents revealed, was a paid FBI informant for an unknown period of time.