Some police departments urge criminals to take a break amid deep freeze

Some police departments affected by the deep freeze gripping a large part of the nation have taken to social media to ask criminals to take a break until the weather improves.

The Taneytown, Maryland, police department wrote Wednesday on Facebook: "Those thinking about doing some crime tonight, It's really super cold outside and only getting colder."

"So instead of crime we suggest staying at home and doing the following,” the department wrote, suggesting binge-watching Netflix, reading a book with some hot chocolate, or "Watch old reruns of COPS."

The Warrensburg, Missouri, police department issued a similar plea on Monday, writing, "So...we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminalling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out...do yourself (and us) a favor...stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it's a really good show).”

The Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland, around 20 miles southwest of Taneytown, recorded temperatures of 9 degrees late Wednesday, according to the weather service. Whiteman Air Force Base near Warrensburg recorded 4 degrees Wednesday night.